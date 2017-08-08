Diplomat Pharmacy's (DPLO) CEO Phil Hagerman on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 7, 2017 05:00 PM ET

I'll now turn the call over to Phil Hagerman, CEO and Chairman of Diplomat. Phil?

Phil Hagerman

Thank you Dan, and thank you to everyone on the call for joining us this evening for a review of Diplomat's second quarter. Second quarter 2017 saw solid results with revenue of 1.1 billion and adjusted EBITDA of 25.2 million. Volumes were flat sequentially coming in at 220,000. Since our last report, we continue to make progress on expanding our drug portfolio and have added nine new molecular entities. ZEJULA, IMFINZI, Rydapt, KEVZARA, NERLYNX, IDHIFA, TREMFYA, Nityr [indiscernible]. Of the new molecular entities, five are limited distribution, one of which Nityr will be exclusive to Diplomat. We also added two additional LD oncology drugs [indiscernible] to our portfolio which are already available on the market further solidifying Diplomat as the go to specially pharmacy in the oncology sector and for oncologist. While these two drugs have previously been on the market, this is still an incremental positive to oncology business which continues to gain momentum as we've seen in recent quarters.

During the second quarter, our oncology revenue growth increased 25% year over year and we broadened our access significantly. In the oncology sector, we were selected to a panel for Zejula to treat recurrent epithelial ovarian fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer, we began dispensing Rydapt to treat adults who have FLT3 mutation which is a sign of AML. And in July we were selected to a panel for NERLYNX to treat adults with early stage HER2 overexpressed amplified breast cancer. Based on the strength of the oncology drug pipeline, our ability to continue to win access to limited distribution drugs and the new indications that expand the potential patient population for existing drugs, we expect momentum in this therapeutic category to persist and continue to be a substantial growth driver for Diplomat moving forward.

Outside of oncology, the pipeline for the remainder of 2017 is robust with label expansions and new molecular entities. We've begun dispensing KEVZARA to treat rheumatoid arthritis. As of July, we've begun dispensing VOSEVI to treat hepatitis C, we've become the exclusive distributor of Nityr, an HT-1 treatment. Most recently, last week we were selected to a small panel for Celgene's IDHIFA for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed refractory AML with a genetic mutation called IDH2. Turning to infusion, this continues to be an area of tremendous strength for Diplomat. Our fusion revenue remains in the double-digit growth range organically which is near double the growth of the industry as a whole. This high barrier to entry category has shown consistently strong performance for Diplomat with high margins, deep management expertise and a strong pipeline of opportunities.

Moving forward we will continue to focus our efforts on building a deep workforce bench in immunotherapy and nutrition sales to drive volume with those patients. On our last earnings call I discussed our strategy for specialty fusion, creating a nationwide platform and leveraging the broader Diplomat network. And I'm pleased to report that this strategy continues to pay off as evidenced by are successful tuck-in acquisitions throughout the first half of this year. Furthermore, subsequent to the close of the second quarter on July 5, we acquired Accurate Rx, a specialty pharmacy focusing on infusion services based in Columbia, Missouri. Accurate Rx provides access to key peer contracts and deepens our penetration into the infusion market specifically in the disease of lysosomal storage disorder. We continue to see opportunities and acquisitions that will support both geographic and therapeutic growth.

As we discussed in our Investor Day in June, we're making solid progress in the services side of our business. We've significantly expanded our service offerings through the acquisition of Virginia-based WRB Communications. Besides complementing our existing manufacturer hub, noncommercial pharmacy and clinical research services, WRB brought medical information services, remote patient monitoring, inside sales and customer care capabilities. Our business development activities continue to highlight the value our clients are deriving from our focused customized solutions and there's a clear evidence of a ramp up in investment in patient support services. As referenced in the 2017 hub service report by pharmaceutical commerce magazine, there will be a significant increase in pharmacy focused and investment in patient services. Some of the biggest increases are anticipated in benefit coverage and access support, in health counselors and adherence program management.

As patient services become a competitive driver and are no longer optional for pharmaceutical companies, our service model presents a growth opportunity for further differentiate diplomat. I want to highlight a couple of our recent wins in this area, first in path and bridge services, in partnership with Cycle Pharmaceuticals our focus is on the fulfillment an dispensing of Cycle Pharmaceutical's Nityr for the treatment of the ultra-rare genetic disease NH-1 that can cause amongst other things hepatic renal and peripheral nerve damage in sufferers. In most untreated cases, this condition is fatal. We will assist in the qualification for the dispense of medications to uninsured or certain commercial under-insured patients through a patient assistance program and also provide bridge support to qualifying patients who experience a delay or lapse in coverage with their prescription benefit provider.

Second, in customer care, next week we will launch a program with one of the largest providers of kidney care in the United States, our primary focus will be to support customer care services in outreach to physicians by phone and email. Third, in clinical research, in support of a bio pharmaceutical company, our primary role in this project is to recruit, screen and enroll patients in the patient registry while acting as a liaison between the pharmacy or biopharma partner and the study data's manager and portal vendor. It is important to note that we believe Diplomat won this new business in part because we were able to present a dramatically enhanced profile to the marketplace due to our acquisition of WRB. We don't believe either company could have won these mandates on their own. To support continued service growth, we've expanded WRB's current footprint in same Chantilly, Virginia by creating a new space within our Flint corporate headquarters for envoy help, more than doubling our space for our service sector and eliminating additional building costs while providing a lower cost scalable platform.

We're excited to offer our partners even more opportunities to grow their services with the state of the art facility footprint. Taking a step back, 2017 is a transition year for Diplomat as we adapt to the changing macro environment and position the company for future growth and success. We're extremely pleased with the progress we've made in continuing our focus on the patient, continuing to position ourselves as the go-to for new emerging biotech therapies, and our meaningful hires to build upon our talented leadership team. We've listened to our customers demand for more services and as I highlighted earlier on the call and during our Investor Day, we're beginning to address these demands by expanding our service capabilities. We're building bridges for 2018, 2019 and beyond and seeking to drive expansion into those areas to drive more profitable revenue streams.

Industry dynamics and the push towards value based care may potentially accelerate our long-term plan of adding PBM like services to our managed market strategy. As examples, our managed care customers are asking us to expand our existing capabilities in the highly customized services including formulary management, prior authorization management, and rebate aggregation. We believe there is an opportunity in the market for high quality patient centric services across the specialty continuum. Building on our strong track record of managing high cost complex products and the capitalizing on a dynamic and changing industry, it is not surprising that these same customers are turning to Diplomat to manage more of the pharmacy benefit across the larger spectrum of pharmaceutical and services through direct contracting.

Diplomat has a deep history of evolving with the market, innovating and finding ways to grow and meet our customer's needs despite macro uncertainty. We will continue to pursue services to support increased contracting directly with health plans. As a Diplomat continues to transform, we remain focused on building upon our talented leadership team to accelerate our strategic plan. I could not be more pleased with Atul's leadership in directly addressing areas of financial management and operational improvement to position us well for the future. Additionally, we've made key hires to deepen our reach in managed markets and brought experienced leadership on board with our infusion and service acquisitions. These leaders continue to build a scalable platform for Diplomat.

Before I turn the call over to Atul to view our financial results for the quarter, I'm incredibly pleased to announce the appointment of Joel Saban as President. Paul Urick has decided to pursue other interests and will serve as President Americas during a planned 90-day transition period. During his tenure, Paul has served us in multiple leadership roles and provided decisive strategic leadership which continues to benefit our patients and our partners. We thank Paul for his significant contribution and the commitment as he transitions his role to Joel. Joel's leadership credentials and strategic thinking make him the right person to help execute Diplomat's roadmap and drive sustainable growth. He comes to Diplomat with a proven track record cross the entire value chain of our business.

Joel previously served as the Executive Vice President of pharmacy operations at Catamaran Corporation from June 2010 until January 2016 overseeing a staff of approximately 3,200 employees of Catamaran's retail, mail and specialty operations as well as cost of goods contracting and vendor relationships. Prior to joining Catamaran, he was the Senior Vice President of industry relations at CVS/Caremark Corporation for 13 years where he was responsible for directing brand pharmaceutical industry relations including contract negotiations and administration, financial analysis and strategic business development as well as evaluating opportunities, analyzing contract profitability, and ensuring that contracts met company business objectives in the pharmaceutical and retail areas. I look forward to partnering with Joel and our talented senior leadership team to deliver on our transition plan and accelerate the strategic action we've outlined.

We remain focused on driving profitable growth with a continued emphasis on quality and innovation to deliver strong shareholder returns over the long-term. We have a lot of exciting developments going on within Diplomat and I look forward to continuing to update you on our progress as a leading healthcare company across multiple sectors of the industry for many years to come.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Atul to review our second quarter results in more detail. Atul?

Atul Kavthekar

Thanks Phil and thank you to everyone for joining us this evening. On the call today I'd review the second quarter results, span on a couple of trends we are seeing in the industry and provide some color on our tightened 2017 financial outlook. Revenue for the second quarter of 2017 was 1.1 billion, an increase of 38 million or 3.5% year over year. The increase was driven by approximately 83 million of revenue from our acquisitions, approximately 63 million from the impact of manufacturer price increases and approximately 32 million from drugs that were new in the past year. These increases were partially offset by a decrease due to the previously mentioned contracts that were not renewed in 2017 as well as the expected decrease in the demand for hepatitis C drugs versus the prior year period. Hep C accounted for only 7% of our revenues in the quarter, with volume appearing to be stabilizing but will continue to impact comps throughout 2017.

Our revenue increase year-over-year excluding the impact of the contract losses was approximately 160 million or 15%. We continue to be pleased with the performance of our oncology and infusion categories growing 25% and 20% year over year respectively. Even excluding the impact of our recent acquisition, these solid performing categories grew 15% and 12% organically. Gross profit was 85 million in the quarter versus 83 million last year, major items impacting gross profit and decreasing gross margins in the quarter included an increase in DIR fees versus a year ago and the mix shift towards higher price but lower percentage margin drugs. Importantly, gross profit dollars per script increased to $371 from 339 a year ago.

Our net income was 3.6 million in the quarter compared to 8.5 million in the second quarter of 2016. Income tax for the quarter was a benefit of $544,000 compared to an expense of 4.1 million in the second quarter of 2016. The benefit in the current quarter was driven by the recognition of excess tax benefit as a result of the stock option exercises occurred during the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter came in at 25.2 million versus 29.6 million a year ago. We are encouraged by our management teams continuing efforts to manage SG&A and actively reallocate resources into areas that make our business more efficient and build capabilities for our partners and patient value. Our GAAP diluted earnings per share for the second quarter was $0.05 a share versus $0.13 a share year ago and diluted non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share was $0.25 a share compared to $0.23 a share a year ago.

Turning to our balance sheet, we ended the quarter with cash of 7.8 million and total debt of 135 million. Finally, I'd like to add some color to the revised outlook. Halfway through the year we felt good about our projections and are taking the opportunity to slightly sharpen our outlook. We are expecting revenue between 4.3 and 4.6 billion versus the previous range of 4.3 and 4.7 billion. Net income attributable to Diplomat between 10 and 16 million versus the previous range of 6.5 and 15.5 [ph] million. Adjusted EBITDA between 97 and 103 million versus the previous range of 95 and 103 million. Diluted EPS between $0.15 and $0.23 a share versus the previous range of $0.09 and $0.23 a share. Adjusted EPS between $0.71 and $0.79 versus the previous range of $0.54 and $0.70 per share.

Our EPS and adjusted EPS expectations assume approximately $68.6 million weighted average common shares outstanding on a diluted basis and a tax rate of 26% versus the previous tax rate of 35% and 40% for the high and low of the range respectively. Our overall effective tax rate for the year is impacted by the anticipated exercise of stock options by former employees over the remainder of 2017, which could differ material. Our full-year outlook takes into careful consideration several important factors. First, having seen minimal price increases in the second quarter as we expected, we remain conservative on incremental price increases through the remainder of this year. Second, while we anticipate some margin compression, we are actively pursuing opportunities to offset the anticipated pressure through direct contracting opportunities, improving upon our cost of goods and diversifying through our higher margin specialty infusion and service category.

As you're aware there were some recent public comments on pricing pressure in the specialty pharmacy industry that we have taken into account for the second half of 2017. As we have said previously, we continue to move forward with direct contracts with all the main industry players and that process is ongoing. Our updated forecast on this earnings call and changes in our ranges factor in our current contract information and we believe to remain appropriately conservative in our 2017 guidance update. Third, I want to take a few minutes to talk DIR fees. I'm excited to have a full quarter under my belt at Diplomat and as you can imagine this topic has been an important area of focus for me. To remind you, about 40% of our traditional specialty pharmacy business is Medicare Part D and may be subject to DIR fees. Our specialty infusion category on the other hand is largely built under the Medicare medical benefit and so DIR fees do not materially impact it. Similarly, two other important areas of growth for us our managed market services and our industry facing envoy help offering have no DIR fees associated with any of that revenue.

To summarize, due to our continued diversification across a number of categories, only about a quarter of our total business is subject to DIR fees. To level set, DIR fees are typically calculated as a per script fee, fixed fee or percentage fee based on performance which means the percentage may not be determined and communicated to us until one or more quarters after the drug was dispensed. To estimate these fees we first need to estimate the volume of the scripts to which these fees are applied. As you know volume can vary over time for a long list of reasons. We continue to monitor planned volumes to react quickly and track these changes to ensure we are accruing DIR fees correctly and on a timely basis. But our experience in the industry to deeper understanding of DIR fees developed over the past year, we work to make the best estimates for all items including DIR fees. The company has processes, systems and reporting to track and identify changes in DIR fee rates and eligible prescription volumes and changing contracting strategy.

Since my start, I've taken time and worked closely with the team to understand our process for estimating and occurring for them accurately. And finally, we've been very pleased with our recent acquisitions and our management team's ability to execute and drive results has given us increasing confidence. We've incorporated their expected EBITDA contributions into our revised outlook. We're not providing guidance for 2018 at this time. However, I can say how pleased I am at the company's progress on its path through a transition year and that all else equal, we anticipate a return to topline growth in 2018. While there are a lot of factors that can still impact our 2018 results including continued and ongoing contract negotiations and legislative uncertainty, we also look to capitalize a number of tailwinds as well. These include a robust drug pipeline, many of which we expect to be a limited distribution drugs in which Diplomat will participate, the continued growth of drugs already within our portfolio, expanded service offerings that make us more relevant to patients, providers, pharma and payers, and a strengthened management team to bring it all together.

On the EBITDA margin side, we're also pleased with the recent cost containment trends our management team has achieved and even more excited at the near to midterm opportunities we're mapping out to create operational efficiencies and take advantage of scalable infrastructure we've built. Combined with the natural shift in mix towards infusion and high margin services, we are increasingly optimistic in our ability to create meaningful lift in our overall EBITDA margin in 2018. Before I hand it back to Phil, I wanted to mention how pleased I am to have met many of you during our recent Investor and Analyst Day event and I look forward to working with you in the coming years.

Phil Hagerman

Thanks Atul. 2017 is a year concentrated on driving diversification and growth by focusing on our core areas of strength. These include our focus on the patient, providing them the industry's highest level of care to access the personalized medication therapies and innovative adherence tools to help them drive. Our focus on the provider, we do all we can to make sure patients start and stay on therapy, with our clinical and administrative experience, we work alongside providers office to compile letters of medical necessity, secure third-party funding and monitor adherence. Our focus on scalable platforms from our acquisition strategy to our technology investment to integration, we are building a platform to continue to exceed industry growth and our focus on the team having the right people, the right relationships, a customer centric model and engaged employees dedicated to our strategy and its execution. We know what it takes to win, we continue to execute on our growth strategy, no we do so to support our patients, our partners and drive strong shareholder returns over the long term.

With that let's open the call to questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of John Kreger with William Blair. Your line is now open.

John Kreger

So I think one thing you did not mention was sort of the hospital relationship side. Can you just talk about that part of your business, there's been a lot in the press about 340B and potential reforms there. What do you think of that as another opportunity for growth or are you trying to avoid it given the uncertainty around regulations? Thanks.

Phil Hagerman

Great question John, no we're absolutely not trying to avoid it. We frankly think the hospital area is an exceptional area of growth for Diplomat and we are highly focused on it. You're right, while I didn't mention it here, our hospital specialty services is an area of significant support that we give. We work with the oncology hospitals across the country, we work with other hospitals across the country and we frankly believe that 340B business is strong and solid. We know that there are some looks around repealing some or changing some of the rules around 340B. But at the end of the day, John, that probably affects our dispensing process less than it would affect the hospitals. On 340B, we get paid a fee for a service. We're going to continue to view that view for service and we believe that 340B and the hospitals in general are an excellent place for us to continue to grow.

John Kreger

And then my follow up, can you just talk a little bit more about the script total. So it was flat sequentially, but I know it was down year-over-year. What do you think the industry kind of script growth is and can you give us maybe a bridge between what you think the market is doing and what your number was in the quarter? Thanks.

Phil Hagerman

John, I don't have all that information right in front of me and we can probably follow up a little bit with it. But I think overall in the industry as that you know as what you saw for a period of time of high teen and low 20% growth in specialty pharmacy has pulled back, you've seen volume pull back as well. There has been a little bit of you know on pricing concessions. And of course in our case the biggest driver of that was some of those lost contracts we had in the past year. So we were flat quarter over quarter over the years, but of course we had three significant contracts we talked about come out of there too. So we believe as I said and as Atul said that 2018 is going to be an opportunity for us to continue on the growth trend and we believe that will also include some volume increases.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Lisa Gill with J.P. Morgan. Your line is now open.

Lisa Gill

I just wanted to start with some of your comments around the DIR fees. I understand you know trying to diversify away from that. But I would think that as the Part D providers are thinking about their next year, perhaps they're in the middle of negotiating contracts. Do you have any contracts that you're negotiating at this point or any thought as to how they're going to think about DIR fees going into 2018, maybe look at them a little differently than they have in the past?

Phil Hagerman

We're just starting to see some of those contracts, Lisa. So it's really way too early for us to evaluate. As we see year-over-year we're seeing some changes in the contract, but I wouldn't say we've seen a dramatic trend one way or the other. And I think one of the things that we're learning and I think we're trying to get our investors to understand that DIR fees are just one of the ways that the overall relationship with the PBM and with patients are driven. And so as DIR fees change on one side, the margins can change, the discounts do AWP can change on the other side And so it's too early for us to give you anything really definitive But at Diplomat, we're working hard to make sure that regardless of what comes our way with DIR fees, we've got lots of areas of growth in 2018 and we are committed to not let DIR fees be our defining factor in terms of our ability to grow the company. That said, again, we're not really - it's too early to say whether they would be better or worse than they were last year

Lisa Gill

And then I guess my follow-up would just be, Atul made some comments around 2018 and talked about the robust pipeline of drugs. So do you have any line of sight to specific products that you would have a preferred relationship or even an exclusive relationship in that pipeline at this point or is it too early to tell?

Phil Hagerman

Well, it's not too early to tell. We never can speak to a specific drug that's in the pipeline, Lisa until it's been approved and the final contracts are in place, but I'll tell you, as you heard me, that was a mouthful of drug names I gave. I have to practice this, I have to practice pronunciations because there are so many of them, but for us to be able to talk about nine new molecular entities and then winning two limited distribution drugs on older oncology drugs is a big deal for us and we believe as we've continued to really double down on our services with the manufacturers and with this continued merging into more of a virtual biotech model, where more and more of these companies are becoming smaller and they need more services, we are incredibly well positioned.

So we believe that as the drug pipeline goes, so will we, but we are better positioned than ever to win in this area and so we're just, we're one release away from the next big blockbuster and remember some of my big drugs already today have indications in the drug pipeline that could double, triple and quadruple the patient population. So I would say the next big blockbuster is probably already a drug that I've got on my portfolio, it's just a case of when does the next big trial get approved.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Ricky Goldwasser with Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.

Ricky Goldwasser

So a quick question on guidance, if you can just help us break just kind of like the different moving factors. I know tax rate is lower, but you also mentioned that you factored in some changes to reimbursements. So if you can just kind of like walk us through the different components.

Phil Hagerman

Yeah. I'll start here Ricky and then I'll probably hand this off a little bit to Atul. He's the new guy, but with a whole quarter under his belt, we're treating him like he's a lifetime veteran here. So we're seeing, as everybody knows, there was a little bit of noise in the marketplace earlier this year about some commercial contract, pricing compression and so or margin compression and so we continue to remain conservative and make sure that we are properly managing the expectations for 2017 for the rest of the year. That said, it's been a little early for us to really be able to say much of anything for 2018. We like the direction things are going and we were able with some of the information we have at hand to tighten our ranges up a little bit. Again, we feel good about our ability to tighten the ranges, but still want to be a little cautious with five more months left this year.

Atul, I don't know if you've anything you want to add or?

Atul Kavthekar

Well, I think it might be helpful just to talk a little bit at a high level of some of the big puts and takes in reevaluating our forecast and we forecast based on a midpoint approach and we looked at a number of positives and a negative as well. And on the positive side, we had the acquisitions to layer in. We also had a general shift of our mix going over to a little bit of additional weighting on infusion side and on services side. We also had some expectation adjustment around DIR and on the next, on the con side of that, we had some factored in on compression of margin as we've been talking about. So on a net-net basis, we had a slight increase in our midpoint and we looked at some sensitivity analyses and evaluated the variables and established a range, a tolerance range of sort of plus or minus $3 million. And so that's kind of that way we approached it this time.

Ricky Goldwasser

So I think when you mentioned DIR fees or how you're fairing on the DIR, it sounds that things are trending a little bit better than what you initially expected, so why is that the case and second, you talked about only 25% of total business that is subjected to DIR fees, obviously this is still early to talk specifically about 2018, but when we think about your exposure next year, do you think that it's going to be even lower?

Phil Hagerman

Great questions, Ricky. On those DIR projections, as we've said that we did a really good job I think this year of watching closely and we committed at the start of the year to make sure we had appropriately accurate, but conservative projections and I would say halfway through the year, a little more than halfway through the year, we can take that up just a little bit, which has been, again, we would call it slightly positive. On the 25% total, that's a little bit of a confusing number. Remember I said earlier in my comments that about 40% of our overall business is on the Medicare Part D side, but not all of the Medicare Part D business has DIR fees tied to it.

And so when you look at that number and you add our infusion business that's growing and you add our other growing business, we would say that somewhere around 25% of that overall business is in that space, but in terms of our exposure moving forward, we're very aggressively and very excitedly driving our service offerings. We're really excited about those three wins that we shared and I meant it when I said earlier that we probably would not have won those items earlier at Diplomat if we hadn't had WRB communications. We were absolutely using the combination of WRB and Diplomat and adding kind of a new corporate footprint here at Diplomat for WRB is great, because I've got so much biotech pharmacy companies coming through my doors here at Diplomat.

Now, I've got a pure opportunity to give them a tour of our services offering here at Diplomat as opposed to being able to take them all the way to Chantilly, Virginia, or Chantilly to the headquarters, we're going to have a strong facility here. So we think as that grows and as we bring on more of the managed market services that we believe the industry's asking us for, this will continue to protect us against the exposure to DIR and frankly that's been our plan. The last thing I'll mention Ricky is and you know our business really well and you followed us right before the IPO, if you look back to Diplomat three or four years ago, before our infusion business was so great, the bulk of our business was exposed to DIR and year-over-year, we've been very aggressive in creating a diversity that allows Diplomat to be a broad healthcare provider across many sectors and we feel really good as both Atul and I said, we feel really good about the progress we're making right now.

Atul Kavthekar

And maybe I'll also add, Ricky, I'll just add one comment and to your question, we did take a sharper look at the DIR expectation for the year. I went through, as I mentioned in my remarks, through with the team reviewing the process, the methodology and we were able to sharpen pencils and while that we've slightly reduced expectation and that was factored into the midpoint calculation that I mentioned earlier.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Eric Coldwell with Baird. Your line is now open.

Eric Coldwell

Good job on the call tonight. So far, a lot of details. Thank you. So first off, on the DIR fine tuning, you had previously said 20 million to 30 million for the year. Where does that stand now if we could ask?

Phil Hagerman

Yeah. So this is, we're looking at sort of the 20 to 25 range. We think it is a little bit more modest than we initially thought. We're halfway through the year. We've had some detailed reviews already and we feel pretty good about that estimate at this point.

Eric Coldwell

And is it lower because you've done, for lack of a better terminology, you've done better work on those products such that you're getting penalized less, you're deemphasizing certain products where the fees would be accretive, how is it that you've been able to bring that number down a few million?

Phil Hagerman

Yeah, Eric, it's a great question and I wish it was as easy as that. We've said right from the start that the performance based initiatives around there do not allow us to get better. We can't get better at generic dispensing rates and specialty and we can't get better at diabetic inherence rates and things like that that are still part of the equation. What we have done basically though is just to make sure that we track these and monitor them very aggressively and moving from 2016 to 2017, there were a lot of unknowns in there, we talked about the volume in DIR for example and there's always a lot of unknowns early in the year as to how much the plans that have the percentage base that are so much more challenging for us could grow and so we frankly just had to have some good conservative metrics in place and really I think what's happened now is we've moved along the year, we've got better trends in place that allow us to continue to hone in on the number.

Eric Coldwell

Okay. If I could maybe shift gears for a second, so many new drugs that you guys have picked up. Oftentimes, new drugs come with a lot of start-up costs, you're building inventory, building teams, building programs, maybe even hub services, you're not getting a lot of revenue, the revenue mounts over time, you only had about 32 million from relatively new products in the quarter. So are we facing for lack of a better term again compressed margin at the moment, because of start-up expenses around all of these new drugs? Is that one of the factors that helps you continue some of this momentum in the second half, even though you're expecting less from pharmaceutical price inflation, is there some dynamic that we can read into all of these new products in terms of how they're playing into the model at the moment?

Phil Hagerman

Well, it's a good question, Eric. I'll kind of go backwards a little bit and kind of remind you of that vintage slide, what really happens with these drugs is you're right about one part of this is we generally don't see a lot of benefit in the first year of any drugs, even the blockbusters, because they have to build some momentum and unlike hepatitis where there was a huge pool of patients that were waiting out there for therapy, in oncology, when new drugs come to market, physicians generally cautiously start patients on it and watch results and we see more of a aligned trend.

So the second and third year are really better, but to be honest with you, the start-up costs here are not really specific around whether I win three drugs in a quarter or whether I win nine drugs in a quarter, the start-up costs are not that much different because we are dramatically working the drug pipeline and the bottom of the funnel is restricted by the FDA.

The FDA is open and find some blockbusters and they deliver those drugs to us, then those drugs come to the operational side and we are very, very efficient about bringing those to market. So I wouldn't consider it dramatically increasing product, when there's more drugs coming to market, but I would say to your point that we'll have a chance to do nicely in the next, in the second and third year. The more drugs come to market one year, the more chance that we have for one of those drugs to emerge as a blockbuster in the future.

Atul Kavthekar

And Eric, this is Atul. I'll just remind you of one thing is that in the first quarter, recall that we had a pretty substantial price increase that really did impact the first quarter in a favorable way. So what we've seen in the second quarter is a much more flattish, very much more modest price increases on a sequential basis and so that's been factored in and actually that's what we were anticipating as well.

Eric Coldwell

Last one, any comments on the progress you're making on direct contracting versus PSALA, I know you've talked a lot about it early in your prepared commentary, but are there any numbers you can throw around that?

Phil Hagerman

Yeah. We can't throw numbers out, Eric. Generally, we don't give in specific contract information of course that most of the contracts require confidentially clauses in general, but I will tell you back to our comments about direct contracting and direct to help plans and direct with PBMs and just our overall focus on services that people used to think of were TPA or PBM like services, like rebate management and prior authorization support, we're getting more and more requests for those kind of important services and we believe that we're making some very nice progress. We have always said from the start that this is a long sell cycle. This is a 12 to 18 month sell cycle and we got really aggressively involved in this in less than a year ago, but we feel very good about the progress and we think this is an important part of the company moving forward and so we're going to go where the PUK is going and right now, that means that we've got to deliver more services to the marketplace than we did a year ago and we're continuing to build and develop those capabilities.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of John Ransom with Raymond James. Your line is now open.

John Ransom

I just had a real quick one. Based on very simple math, we're calculating and we're not, we're calculation the infusion as almost two-thirds of your EBITDA and that the rest of your business is about 1% margin at this point, would you take a huge issue with that, broad observation.

Phil Hagerman

We don't give the direct information on that, John, but we've been pretty vocal of the fact that infusion continues to grow and that infusion in general has seen less margin compression and so directionally, you are certainly correct in the way that those numbers are moving in that way. I would say on the overall number, where you're talking about kind of the 1% margin, again, we don't call that out specifically, but you've heard us talk repeatedly as we continue to grow and we bring more capabilities in and as we bring leadership that's been in to the marketplace a long time that we continue to believe that our relevance in the marketplace, our ability to win limited distribution and exclusive drugs is going to long term help our margin profile and so we don't want to get tied into any individual margin area right now, because again we also think it's a blend. Remember, sometimes, you got to have a smaller margin book of business in order to win the services and we really are going to be looking moving forward about that blended aggregate margin for the company and we believe as Atul said in his remarks, we see lots of opportunities long term to improve that.

Atul Kavthekar

And John, I'll add one thing. The allocation of corporate overhead is a tricky thing and so I would, I'd encourage you to look at the infusion component and feel if you're allocating enough over there, we don't normally look at our business on an EBITDA basis and in individual categories. But that is something that might impact your number. I do feel maybe just a little bit heavy when you allocate the legal defining and those sorts of fees and expenses that are kind of residing outside of the number that you may have estimated. So there's just something I consider. But as Phil said, it's - sorry. Go ahead.

John Ransom

Sorry. And I would pass along as an observation, not really a question. I think the disclosure on your infusion business is such that people feel like they're coming up a little bit short on fully understanding it, because as you know, infusion means about 27 different things. So that's something you have for a later day, but we were digging around for some of the disclosure when we wrote that report and I just didn't feel like there was that - given the importance of the overall P&L, I didn't think that people pay a ton of attention to some drug that's going to generate a tiny margin, but this business seems like it's used a little more disclosure because it's defined [indiscernible] in my opinion.

Phil Hagerman

It's a good comment, John. We appreciate your thoughts on that. On the tool, I will continue to look at that as we move forward.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Kevin Caliendo with Needham and Co. Your line is open.

Kevin Caliendo

With the hiring of Joel as President and given his background in the PBM industry and your comments around PBM services, is this something that's obviously going to be a focus and is this something that you guys are thinking about doing internally or is this a potential M&A opportunity for you guys and can you talk a little bit more broadly about what some of the PBM services that you might be willing to offer, what they can do in terms of margin and also in terms of winning business or the like in the marketplace.

Phil Hagerman

Kevin, those are great comments and really for us, nothing's off the table. We really pride ourselves, I've been here a long time, but we prided ourselves at Diplomat as being a nimble and entrepreneurial company and that means that we can't be static. We have to go where the market's going and I'll circle back to the story we told at the end of the fourth quarter last year, where we lost the plan that the plan loved us and I tried to articulate at the time that we didn't lose the plan because they didn't love our specialty pharmacy capabilities. We lost the plan because the new PBM came on board and they were able to convince them that if they gave them the specialty pharmacy business, they could do a better job in some of the other bundled services, including rebate management and waste and utilization management.

And frankly, we couldn't compete because we didn't have those capabilities available to us and while we always believe that as Diplomat grew into a much larger healthcare company, PBM services and capabilities would need to be part of that. I think that we're looking at the marketplace and recognizing that probably the time is sooner than we would have expected a year ago and again based on our nature as an entrepreneurial company, we're moving in that direction. And does that mean that we're going to buy something tomorrow? It doesn't. Does that mean we're going to build it all the mile? It doesn't.

What it means is we're going to look at the opportunities to partner, to build, to buy and we're going to make sure that we can deliver compelling services to our managed markets partners and we're going to position Diplomat in 2018, 19 and beyond to both win business that we have not had a successor winning today and to ensure that we keep business that's been with us for a long time and not let others penetrate into our marketplace. So I hope I answered to say that all those things are on the table.

Kevin Caliendo

As a follow up, is there a health business that's coming up for bid for 2018 or 19 that we should be thinking about, anything material in terms of that.

Phil Hagerman

We've always got business coming out. I wouldn't, we haven't called out and I think our guidance continues to reflect, you could have potential small losses, potential small wins. We don't have anything on the horizon that would be a major compelling change to us and so we're not really focused on any specific client that we feel at risk to at this point at all and I think as we had said before, a big, big portion of our business over time has grown to be the open network business and the Medicare Part D business. So that's where the bulk of our business is today. So we really have a lot more upside we would say and to win some bigger new clients than we feel on downside and potentially losing clients.

Kevin Caliendo

One last one, just a little bit of a housekeeping, with the tax rate down this year, do you anticipate that tax rate will be a headwind next year or can we keep it at sort of this level going forward?

Atul Kavthekar

We think that the tax rate is going to revert back to normal as best we can see in 2018, we think this is something that is really a dynamic of options that we believe are going to be exercised in this calendar year. So going forward, when we do provide '18 guidance, it's probably going to be based on maybe a 35% to 40% tax rate. I'm just going to guess at this point, but I wanted to give you a directional sense of that.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Charles Rhyee with Cowen. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. It's James on for Charles. Can you just give us some color on what the M&A pipeline looks like right now, is it weighted more towards infusion service and should we expect more M&A in 2017?

Phil Hagerman

Charles, it's a great question and I would say we feel like we've been both thoughtful and patient, but reasonably aggressive in our ability to make good acquisitions. You're right, the infusion business is still strong for us. We continue to look across the country at opportunities around tuck-in capabilities. As you can hear in my voice in our prepared remarks, we love the service business and we think it's growing dramatically for us. And so we certainly have our eye on that sector too, I've also talked in the past repeatedly about the technology space and we had questions before about managed market services.

So I think Charles that we would expect to continue to try and make some thoughtful acquisitions throughout this year. I wouldn't be able to tell you in terms of specifically which category they're going to be in, except for the fact that we're focused on higher margin business, we're focused on creating stickiness with our clients and our partners and we feel as we have in the past, the Diplomat has become the acquirer of choice for many of these foundry led companies that are frankly looking for a partner and want to stick on board with Diplomat. Each of our acquisitions we brought on board, we almost always have the ability to keep the owners on board for a period of time to grow with us. So we feel very good about the acquisition pipeline.

Unidentified Analyst

And also I know it's still early, but for 2018 kind of, can you provide us some color on how 2018 DIR fees are being structured, are they more flat dollar fees or on a percentage basis, do the quality metrics of '18 looks similar or different to '17 from what you've seen so far?

Phil Hagerman

Yeah. It's just really a little too early to tell, Charles. We've come expecting those contracts to come in and they have - a few contracts we've seen in that have trickled in maybe percentage based, but remember there's a lot of moving parts, if they put a percentage based DIR fee on there, but they raised the base rate, you can come out in the exact same spot. So it's really too early for us to tell. Right now, we haven't seen any massive differences coming our way, but again I'm not going to say that's not going to happen, but we feel good about our ability right now and finishing '17 and we feel good about our ability in '18 to position the company so the story becomes more about the overall aggregated company and less about the one sector.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Jamie Stockton with Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

This is actually Nathan in for Jamie. It seems like you believe there's a big opportunity to provide hub services around specialty scripts, whether you've spent some or not. Can you quantify the size of that opportunity?

Phil Hagerman

Yeah. I think the best way to quantify it would be for people to kind of go back and read that 2017 hub report by Pharmaceutical Commerce. It was a very detailed report and it talked about some of the existing players in the company, in the country, I mean owned by some of the bigger players out there. It mentioned RxCrossroads and Lash and Synexus and a bunch of other companies out there that have been in the space for a long time.

We feel very, very good about this space and we were pretty open when we bought WRB that we were trying to break away from this chicken and the egg thing where Diplomat had all these great service capabilities, but the marketplace didn't recognize it as a major hub provider and we were having a hard time winning business and WRB had won some nice small consolidated business, but wasn't a big enough player to really be able to go out and compete aggressively and I think we're already seeing by combining our capabilities, we've got a big opportunity here.

We love the space and it's not just because it's higher margin business. I personally love the space because of the stickiness it creates for us. If we're that early player on a Phase 4 clinical trial, we are automatically in a position when that drug comes to market and not only transition patients immediately and do paid for product, but to be able to be pick out a panel and in the orphan space, to be able to pick that as an exclusive or one of two or one of three. So there's a lot of moving parts in this hub business, Mason that we really like a lot.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Matt Dellelo with Leerink Partners. Your line is now open.

Matt Dellelo

On the limited distribution deals, the nine new molecules, how should we think about those deals or exclusive distribution deals in terms of their margin profile and then when does it, when do those new drugs really start to impact the P&L?

Phil Hagerman

Yeah. Great question. In terms of the margin, the bulk of those are in ontology, they're not all in oncology. So we think from a pricing point of view, if you look at that oncology pricing, and the margins, they fit kind of right into the heart of that business, which means that the margins are low, but the dollars are high and we feel really good about that and I think it's important for me to know too that we mentioned it but I kind of did it in passing that there were a couple of drugs that have been on the market for a number of years that we never had access to and all of a sudden, now, we do because of our strong services. So we are not only positioning ourselves to win the new drugs coming to market, we are also positioning ourselves to backfill and win.

There's another - I would say there's another half a dozen drugs out there or more that we consider relevant niche drugs in the oncology space that we want access to and again we mentioned [indiscernible] which is a drug we're excited that we're exclusive for and are offering a number of other services. So right now, I would say the drug pipeline looks great for us and for us, it's a numbers game. Somebody asked earlier about where's the next big blockbuster? I'm not sure it's in that nine, but I guarantee there's a blockbuster in 2017 somewhere and if we continue to win across the spectrum, we're positioning ourselves to get those. You really have to wait until year two and year three to really see the big ramp up. I think we've shown in some previous times here, Matt that in the first year of drug launches, it only affects our revenue by 2% to 3%, but in year two, it can be 10% to 12% or more percent. So I think that we just keep working on winning the drugs and let growth take its place.

Matt Dellelo

And then on health plan contracts, like selling season, we know maybe it's too early, but when would we know if there was a major win or a loss, would that be Q4 or like last year or?

Phil Hagerman

Well, I think, yeah the losses, we called out last year and we haven't felt like there's anything else at this stage that really needed to be called out. There will always be a few wins and a few losses, but as we make those wins, sometimes, we get to announce them and sometimes we don't. Sometimes, the plans keep us quiet on the wins, but again this is a long term strategy and we're less than a year into this and very focused on it, excited to bring Joel on board with his background and experience and between Joel and the rest of our senior leadership team, we're going to continue to have this be one of our major focuses for 2017 and beyond. I don't think we expected, again, we called out 2017 as a transition year, but we really hope to be able to show some of that excitement starting in '18, mid-18 and 19 and beyond.

Atul Kavthekar

Just wanted to point one thing out to you, in your prior question, you mentioned nine new LDEs, in fact as our nine molecular entities, about five of those are LDEs, just wanted to clarify that.

Matt Dellelo

And then just on that, the synergy or an exclusive by definition mean a greater or lower margin for you or does it really depend on -

Phil Hagerman

That's a great question, Matt and I would have the world think about it less about margin and more about volume and revenue. The margin on an LD and a non-LD drug is generally pretty similar, it's just drug specific. But the volume is the key. If I'm one of four, one of five on a drug, let's call it, I'll make it easy, I'll make it a blockbuster, if it's $1 billion and I am one of four, I've got a big market share opportunity. If it's an open network drug and it's 1 billion, I'm competing with thousands of pharmacies. So the LDs really create two things for us. It creates volume which turns into revenue for us, but it also creates managed markets stability for us and it gives us a slight leg up on pricing in terms of margin because if I'm exclusive or I'm in a narrow network, I've got a little bit more ability to be able to get a fair margin for that drug as opposed to everybody's got it and the plans for the PBMs, trying for a little more as a commodity.

Operator

And there are no further questions at this time. This concludes today's conference call Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Phil Hagerman

Thank you.

