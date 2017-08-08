Kimco - 5.125% Doesn't Impress Me

There has been a decent amount of preferred issuance coming out of the REIT sector lately. Today, a new player joined the ranks.

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM) tapped the preferred market today, raising funds in order to redeem two series of outstanding preferred stock - the Series I and J. Details of the new issue are:

While the stated use of proceeds is the redemption of two existing series, the $225 million amount (before greenshoe) is not even close to the $625 million of the two series. Given the rate on the new preferred stock, the KIMpI seems to be the only rational redemption choice.

The outstanding Kimco preferred as well as the preferred issues of peers is listed in the following table:

Kimco trades tighter than any of its peers - as testament to its strength and diversification.

Graphically, the stripped price is shown as below:

The stripped yield is represented graphically as follows:

And the yield to call is represented as follows:

Kimco is the strongest of the group, and there is a cost to this strength.

As the next table shows, the new Kimco preferred trades tighter than all the other new issues except the new Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) preferred (which I wrote about here), which is in a more stable sector and has a bullet-proof balance sheet.

Kimco and its new issue peers' stripped yield:

Kimco trades tight with its sector peers as well as their new issue peers. It is a strong REIT, but the rate doesn't seem rational. In addition, consider the following:

KIM Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

The common stock has a higher yield than the preferred. It also has the potential for more upside and higher dividends. I would either find a preferred with a higher yield or buy the common stock.

One thing that should make investors think is the ability of a shopping center REIT to raise money in both the preferred and corporate bond market despite the rumor that all things retail REIT are dead REITs walking.

Kimco has been using the current rate environment to reduce its cost of capital and lengthen its maturity profile. On August 1, 2017, Kimco priced $500 million of notes due 2025 at a coupon of 3.300% with an effective yield of 3.324%, maturing February 1, 2025; and $350 million of notes due 2047 at a coupon of 4.450% with an effective yield of 4.495%, maturing September 1, 2047. A portion of the net proceeds from the notes offering will be used to effect its previously announced cash tender offer for any or all of the outstanding 4.30% Series E Medium-Term Notes due 2018.

For a thorough review of the REIT's credit, you can find the Fitch release here, released due to the preferred issue.

