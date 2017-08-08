Nvidia Had An Easy Win In Q2 But Faces More Challenging Quarters Ahead

AMD's rise as a builder of competent high-end gaming GPUs and deep learning GPU accelerators will only inspire Nvidia to do better.

It is, therefore, safe to assume that the Datacenter and Automotive segments of Nvidia also enjoyed a great Q2.

AMD also did release any deep learning GPU or self-driving car GPU products in Q2. Intel still doesn’t have major customers for its FPGA/Xeon combo for deep learning.

Gaming is Nvidia’s biggest revenue generator and AMD did not release any high-end GPU that could challenge the GeForce 1080/080i in Q2.

I am confident that Nvidia will again beat street estimates when it does its earnings report tomorrow. The Q2 period was a cakewalk win.

We should keep the faith that Nvidia (NVDA) had a stellar Q2 performance. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) did not release any high-end GPU or deep learning GPUs in the April-June quarter. It’s valid to say that Nvidia will beat street estimates ($0.57 EPS and $1.684 billion revenue) tomorrow when it reports its Q2 numbers.

Nvidia has beaten Wall Street’s EPS and revenue estimates for 7 consecutive earnings reports. I don’t see any compelling factor why it won’t happen again tomorrow. Lack of competition in high-end gaming, workstation graphics, and deep learning GPUs (Graphics Processing Units) during Q2 means Nvidia will most probably deliver another unexciting beat on EPS and revenue tomorrow. My Q2 EPS guesstimate is $0.63 and revenue is $1.7 billion.

(Source: Estimize)

The more exciting thing to predict is how much NVDA’s price is going to gain post-earnings. Are we going to see another 52-week high, maybe $172 this week? Maybe a massive profit-taking will also happen and we will watch NVDA rise above $170 and then take a dive below $165. I am inclined to favor the first scenario that NVDA will post another 52-week high and keep it after it does its Q2 ER. It’s a quarter where Nvidia’s GTX 1080 and GTX 1080 Ti again dominated the $30 billion/year PC Gaming hardware discrete video card category.

(Source: Jon Peddie Research)

Unlike Ryzen’s success against Intel (INTC) processors at Amazon (AMZN), AMD’s Polaris Radeon GPUs are still not among the ten top-selling computer graphic cards at Amazon. The screenshot below should be compelling evidence that Nvidia also knows how to beat AMD’s low-cost entry-level Radeon GPUs.

(Source: Amazon)

Q2's Lack Of Competition In Deep Learning Computer Accelerators

The second-quarter of this year also did not see any major announcement from Intel and/or AMD that they have found major customers for their deep learning CPU or GPU products. Gaming is still Nvidia’s biggest revenue generator but its Datacenter and Automotive segments (where it sells its pricey Tesla and Tegra products) now generate a combined quarterly revenue of more than half-billion dollars.

(Source: NVIDIA)

My fearless forecast is that Nvidia will continue to reign as king of deep learning compute accelerators in the data center and automotive industries, with massive support from third-party companies. Nvidia’s all-in-one ecosystem for deep learning computers has captured customers like Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), IBM (IBM), and Microsoft (MSFT). Those firms are cloud computing giants who are all buying very expensive Tesla P100 (or variations of it) data center accelerators from Nvidia. As far as I know, nobody is buying Intel’s Altera FPGAs to build deep learning neural networks.

(Source: Nvidia)

Next Quarters Might Be More Challenging

I expect Nvidia to face better competition from AMD starting Q3 of this year. AMD will probably be done with its final changes on its commercial Vega GPUs and Radeon Instinct deep-learning accelerators. Starting this month, retail and OEM versions of AMD’s Radeon RX Vega 56 and Vega 64 might become available.

Below is a screenshot touting the impressive gaming benchmark scores of the $399 Radeon RX Vega 56.

(Source: TweakTown)

The Vega 64 will likely challenge the GTX 1080/1080 Ti too. Gamers care about benchmark scores. If the final retail version of Radeon RX Vega 56 has indeed better gaming performance than Nvidia’s GTX 1070, more people will probably buy it. Nvidia will have to discount the GTX 1070 or release a souped-up GTX 1070 Ti to equalize the AMD Radeon RX Vega 56.

AMD is more dangerous because it will soon offer competent high-end GPUs. Prior to Vega, Nvidia had no problem trouncing Polaris Radeon discrete video cards. I won’t be surprised if Vega 56 and Vega 64 can also repeat Ryzen’s success at Amazon’s best-seller lists.

As per Jon Peddie Research, Nvidia gained market share against AMD in Q1 2017. Nvidia also probably gained market share again in Q2. However, I won’t dare say that Nvidia will again gain market share in discrete video cards now that AMD has high-end Vega GPUs that can compete with Nvidia’s GTX 1080/1070 products.

(Source: Jon Peddie Research)

AMD can now hurt the sales of all, not just entry-level and mid-range, Nvidia’s discrete video cards. Workstation PC buyers will also eventually have to purchase AMD's Vega 56 and/or Vega 64 if they offer better benchmark scores than Nvidia’s current high-end GPUs.

AMD Also Touts Capable Deep Learning GPU Accelerators

It is not going to happen anytime soon, but AMD might be able to build an industry-backed ecosystem around its Radeon Instinct deep-learning accelerators. If AMD offers these Radeon Instinct products as more affordable machine-learning, deep learning computer alternatives to Nvidia’s Tesla P100, I foresee many small and medium enterprises going for them.

(Source: AMD)

Unlike mega-caps like Facebook or Microsoft, small businesses with a limited budget will be tempted to buy AMD’s first-generation deep learning processors/accelerators. The Vega-equipped Radeon Instinct MI25’s FP16 rating of 24.6 TFLOPS is higher than the 21 TFLOPS FP16 performance of Nvidia’s Tesla P100.

(Source: AMD)

Nvidia’s upcoming Volta V100 will reportedly be capable of 28 TFLOPS of FP16 precision compute. However, AMD will probably beat that again with its next iteration of the Radeon Instinct MI25. The most important thing is that Nvidia no longer has a monopoly on deep learning/data center GPU accelerators. It’s a headwind that we cannot discount.

On the other hand, AMD’s emergence as a competent builder of high-end gaming and deep learning GPUs should inspire Nvidia to improve its products. In the end, increased competition from AMD only compels Nvidia to get better.

Final Thoughts

It is worth the risk to buy more NVDA before the company reports its Q2 earnings. Many NVDA bettors already made good money on this stock’s phenomenal rise over the last 12 months. Betting on the faith that a Q2 beat will again boost the stock post-earnings is, therefore, reasonable.

NVDA is a buy. AMD is a buy. These two are the duopoly in GPUs. On a one-year basis, NVDA has outperformed AMD, +184.66% versus AMD’s one-year return of +96.41%. However, the past 12 months did not see any high-end GPU or deep-learning GPUs from AMD. Maybe for the next one-year period, Nvidia will enjoy a better, more challenging contest against AMD on GPUs. It has become tedious to watch Nvidia beating AMD over the past four years.

(Source: Morningstar)

Lastly, Seeking Alpha readers should not become hostile over the AMD vs. Nvidia rivalry. These two companies are actually both well-positioned to have long-term benefits from the $126 billion computer graphics hardware industry. Radeon and GeForce video cards are essential products for consoles, gaming computers, and workstation PCs.

(Source: Jon Peddie Research)

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVDA, AMD, MSFT, GOOG, FB, HPQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.