Waters Is Minting Money

The fact that Waters does not pay any dividends is a reason for me to pass this stock.

I find Waters (WAT) a truly wonderful business. The reason for this is because the company is able to present its investors year after year with surprisingly high, yet stable, margins and sales growth.

The reason why I like Waters is because the company has managed to pass a long list of my personal strict screening criteria. I quite often divide this screening process into two simple steps. In the first step, I evaluate various quantitative metrics. This is simply because the best companies out there with strong and wide moats usually have the best financial metrics. If a company can charge 10% more than its competitors, it clearly needs to do something better than the rest. These types of companies are usually the ones which are able to survive even the most difficult business environments and still continue rewarding their shareholders. In the second step, I continue applying a few qualitative factors on the companies which have passed my first step.

In this article, I will be showing what type of quantitative metrics I applied to Waters. I will not be considering the current or historical valuation of the shares. That will be left to the reader.

Waters is a company founded in 1958, which focuses on the manufacture and sale of analytical laboratory instruments and software. I have for some time had my eye on the company's shares, but I have not done my due diligence until now.

All the graphs below are self-made using my own financial database collected through the years. Let's start the analysis by looking at free cash flow. From historical point of view, free cash flow per share has been surprisingly stable. In the case of Waters, it is pretty easy to assess near-term cash flows.

The long-term dividend history seems to be dismal, as Waters' company policy is not to pay any dividends to its shareholders.

Even though Waters does not pay any dividends, it is instead rewarding its shareholders via share buybacks. As a result, the number of shares has decreased annually by around -2.3% and -1.8% for the last 10 and 20 years.

Sales are probably one of the most important metrics in a financial statement. This is simply because without a growing top line there is no possibility for a company to grow its dividends in the future. As you can see below, top line has been growing at an annual rate of 5.4% and 8.9% for the last 10 and 20 years, which is good.

Personally, I prefer investing in companies that have low capital expenditure requirements and that require little capital for growth. Waters has been using, on average, 4.9% from sales to capital expenditures during the last 10 years. For the last 20 years, the same figure stands at 4.0%. These figures are good.

In addition to absolute financial figures, an investor should take a deeper look at what type of margins a company has been able to produce over a longer term. In the case of Waters, return on assets using free cash flow has been, on average, 14.0% and 15.6% for the last 10 and 20 years. Those values are exceptional.

When it comes to return on equity using free cash flow, it has been around 32.5% and 42.6% for the last 10 and 20 years. Those values are really good.

What about free cash flow relative to sales then? For the last 10 years, it has been on average 21.6% and for the last 20 years 19.9%. Those values sound exceptional.

Especially during the current zero interest rate environment where money is almost free, many corporations are relying on it for wrong purposes, such as share buybacks or excessive acquisitions. Therefore, I find it important to look at how free cash flow has historically covered existing debt. In the case of Waters, free cash flow has covered debt very well.

Summary

I find it very hard to find anything bad to say about Waters' financials. It is very difficult to find another company with better financial metrics. However, as Waters does not pay any dividends, I would personally dismiss the shares as personally I am trying to rely more on dividends. Otherwise, Waters is a very good candidate for anyone's portfolio. The margins from the RoS, RoE and RoA point of view clearly indicate that Waters has a strong competitive advantage. In addition, capital expenditure requirements seem rather low and debt load seems to be well-managed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.