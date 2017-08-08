InnerWorkings' (INWK) CEO Eric Belcher on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 07, 2017 05:30 PM ET

Executives

Eric Belcher - President and CEO

Jeff Pritchett - EVP and CFO

Bridget Freas - VP, Finance and Investor Relations

Analysts

George Sutton - Craig-Hallum

Chris McGinnis - Sidoti & Company

Kevin Steinke - Barrington Research

Tim Mulrooney - William Blair

Operator

I would now like to introduce you to your host for today's conference, Mr. Bridget Freas. Ma'am, you may begin.

Bridget Freas

Good afternoon, and welcome to our Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Call. Joining me on the call today are Eric Belcher, Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff Pritchett, Chief Financial Officer. We issued a press release with additional information earlier today, which is available on our web site, www.inwk.com.

Please note, this call will include forward-looking statements relating to future results that are made pursuant into the Safe Harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Additional information concerning these risks, uncertainties and assumptions is contained in our SEC filings, including the Risk Factors section contained in our most recent Form 10-K. Any forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date.

This call will discuss, among other financial performance measures, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. Please refer to the company’s earnings release issued today for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures. This call is intended for investors and analysts and may not be reproduced in the media in whole or in part without our prior consent.

Eric, please go ahead.

Eric Belcher

Thanks Bridget, and good afternoon to those of you joining us on our call today. I’ll kick off with an overview of our recent client wins, then share some information relating to our sales pipeline and wrap up with a discussion around an interesting market development relating to the potential impact that new retail displays technology is opening up for our business. Then I’ll ask Jeff to take us through our financial performance.

We had a very good quarter on the new business development front adding another $40 million worth of additional work from both new clients, as well as our existing clients bringing our year-to-date total to $75 million of incremental annual revenue at full run rate. This puts us ahead of where we were at this time last year and we like the status of a pipeline which contains larger and more comprehensive pursuits than ever before. We expect to report on additional successes as the year unfolds.

And looking at the origin of our new work win thus far in 2017, the blend of business has a slightly toward new client relationships versus new work from existing accounts. This is primarily because we secure relatively large partnerships with brand-new clients such as the Humane Society and Jaguar Land Rover.

We've also had quite a bit of success with our existing relationships -- one existing relationship and expansion related to it with a long-standing client that I’ll briefly highlight is with the global spirit producer Bacardi. We’re in the process of implementing a new end-to-end retail point-of-sale marketing supply chain solution for Bacardi’s extensive brand portfolio across all of Latin America.

We’re expanding on a strong existing partnership between Bacardi and InnerWorkings which includes innovative luxury packaging solutions for the company's premium brands around the globe. The unique insights we’ve gained over the years in the Bacardi’s many brands combined with a wide range of our global platform and dominance in the premium spirits industry makes us the ideal partner for this excellent company.

Gaining deep expertise in an industry and then rolling out finely tuned best practices customized for well-run companies in the same or similar verticals aligns with our strengths as a leading provider in our space.

The spirits industry is a perfect example of this in the hospitality sector and other where we’re seeing recent traction in a similar vein. The integrated solution and custom e-commerce platform were currently implementing for another new client Choice Hotels builds on a decade of experience driving marketing effectiveness and loyalty programs and franchisees in the hospitality sector.

In recent months we've had expansions with existing clients where an addition to our legacy work managing, their marketing supply chain were now replacing their internal creative team and external creative agencies providing dedicated on-site creative talent to support much more of their marketing efforts both online and off-line.

The successful we’re having a newer offerings such as creative execution services is one of the reasons you're seeing healthy growth in our net revenue both in absolute terms and as a percentage of gross revenue and our pipeline indicates that we’ll likely see this trend continue.

We were going to continue of course to sign traditional contracts where the revenue incorporates the cost of the marketing materials we procure for our clients. But we’re increasingly investing our energy and pursuing services that make an even broader contribution to the marketing execution supply chain.

These engagements involve customized tech solutions sold on top of existing long-term contracts, consulting fees were selling our knowledge data and expertise is a better fit in an agreement with substantial pass-through revenue. And of course the creative execution services I just mentioned.

But these services may be relatively small from a gross revenue standpoint they generate favorable returns. As these services are rolling out with greater frequency as a result is that our net revenue profitability and ROIC are all likely to grow at a faster clip than our gross revenue as they did last year and we’re seeing play out again in 2017.

What’s more of these types of engagements broaden and elevate the relationships we have with our clients. We enforcing our fantastic customer retention rates and opening more doors for increased scope of services over time.

Now relating to this, there's an interesting shift going on within our industry that we’re just starting to capitalize on. Interactive in-store digital displays are rapidly emerging category of new technology. This is becoming an important part of the brands ability to stand out and to gather data in the retail environment.

Instead of a static view of the brand that’s printed on core materials, we’re seeing more interest in digital presentations on screens with interactivity and data collection at the core of the experience.

InnerWorkings is at the cutting-edge of this evolution, integrating OEMs, external software providers, our own development team, our global installation capabilities and our creative teams to provide practical and innovative solutions that driver our clients business and ours.

Traditional point of purchase display manufacturers have a disincentive to discover and share innovations in the field of digital point-of-purchase displays since their factories aren’t equipped to produce these products. Our model of courses is agnostic with regard to procuring screens in the software to run them on the one hand or temporary point-of-sale on the other hand.

There are numerous small regional providers of the multiple and varied components required to implement a successful digital in-store experience, which creates a great opportunity for us to pull together the best of the best depending on the specific client situation. And today we find ourselves in more than a dozen conversations of our existing clients about redefining the in-store experience moving from static to smart displays with data and software, the heart of the solution.

We’re in beta testing with several clients to some of these new technologies and I expect InnerWorkings to be at the center of the transition of the retail experiences digital seamlessly integrates physical on the story the future. The economics of this emerging category are attractive for both our clients and for our shareholders, expect more discussion on this front from us in the future.

I’ll wrap up by saying how much I continue to be impressed with our VALO software platform and the great team we have supporting the tool. We have a user base of over 100,000 employees of our clients, and today we’re transacting on a daily basis in 80 different countries.

Nearly two-thirds of our total company orders are now purchased directly by our clients through our system and our unique features combined with ease-of-use and our track record of complex implementations makes our tool highly differentiated in the marketplace, and its getting better every day.

To sum up, I’m very pleased with the way the team executing against our strategy and I’m proud of the dedication and loyalty of both our clients and employees. We’re forward to the remainder of the year as we continue to improve our financial performance and rollout our solution with a growing list of clients.

I’ll turn the call over to Jeff now to takes us through our financial performance. Jeff?

Jeff Pritchett

Thanks Eric. Hello everyone. We generated gross revenue of $279.5 million in the second quarter, a 4% increase compared with the second quarter of 2016. Year-to-date gross revenue was $546.9 million or 1% increase compared to the prior.

Our net revenue or gross profit which we believe is the more important top-line measure of our growth was a record $70.2 million in the second quarter, an 8% increase from a year ago.

Year-to-date net revenue was $134.5 million, a 6% increase compared to a year ago. All of these growth rates would've been approximately 1% higher if not for the foreign currency impacts.

Our gross margin was 25.1% during the second quarter, and 24.6% year to-date. This compares to 24.2% in the second quarter of 2016 and 23.5% for the first six months of 2016.

The increase in gross margin was primarily due to a favorable product mix driven by growth in higher margin categories as Eric referenced earlier, as well as further success using our size and scale to drive greater cost savings for our clients and enhance our own profit margins.

We also pared back a few small low-margin accounts. You may recall we exited a few less profitable client relationships in 2016, we like the results from this decision not only the improvement in margins but also the ability to redeploy our talented employees to better clients and prospects.

So we’ve continue this initiative this year. As a result of these factors we now expect our gross margin for 2017 to be at least 24.5% higher than the original expectation of 24%. GAAP earnings per diluted share were $0.08 for the second quarter and $0.18 year to-date.

Our second quarter non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $0.12 and 11% increase compared to $0.11 in the year ago period. Year-to-date non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $0.20, a 30% increase compared to the same period of 2016.

The only differences between our GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share for the second quarter were expense related to the increased value of contingent consideration for a prior acquisition and foreign exchange losses due to on-pegging of the Czech koruna to the euro.

Adjusted EBITDA was $16.6 million for the second quarter, up 13% from $14.8 million in the same quarter of 2016. Year-to-date non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $28.9 million, an increase of 9% compared to the same period of 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA was 6% of gross revenue for the second quarter which compares to 5.5% in the second quarter of 2016. Year-to-date adjusted EBITDA was 5.3% of gross revenue compared to 4.9% a year ago.

adjusted EBITDA as a percent of net revenue was 23.7% in the second quarter and 21.5% year to-date compared to 22.7% in the second quarter of 2016 and 20.8% for the first six months of 2016.

Now turning our attention to the cash flow statement and balance sheet, cash used in operating activities was $1.8 million for the second quarter and $1.7 million year to-date. This compares to cash used of $0.8 million for the first six months of 2016. We expect our full year 2017 operating cash flow to be substantially higher than the $10.5 million generated in 2016.

Capital expenditures were $4 million in the second quarter and $7 million year-to-date .This compares to $3.5 million in the second quarter of 2016 and $7.4 million in the first half of 2016.Most of our capital expenditures relate to our technology primarily for software development.

We repurchased $5.7 million in common stock during the second quarter and a total of $10 million year-to-date. We have a total of $35.1 million remaining authorized to repurchase shares which we will continue to do opportunistically depending on the market price of our stock and other high return uses for our free cash flow.

We paid $2.1 million in cash earn-out payments for prior acquisitions during the second quarter and year to-date. At June 30 the due to seller balance was $17.8 million under balance sheet. We expect to satisfy this final earn out obligation before the end of the third quarter.

Our net debt position was $95.9 million as of June 30, which is approximately 1.6 times our adjusted EBITDA for the trailing 12 month period. We continue to maintain a very strong and flexible balance sheet facilitating opportunities to further invest in our business and/or return additional capital to shareholders.

For 2017 we are revising our guidance for gross revenue due to four factors, each of which has a small contribution to the total impact. First we're seeing some isolated market softness particularly in CPG accounts and in select non-U.S. markets.

Second, we are seeing slower than expected ramp of a couple large and complex enterprise wins from 2016 due in part to additional time needed to complete customize configurations for technology deployment.

The third factor is the printing of less profitable accounts as I mentioned earlier. And finally we expect a negative foreign-currency impact relative to our initial plan. As a result of these four factors we now expect 2017 gross revenue to range between $1.115 billion and $1.145 billion compared to the previous guidance of a range of 1.155 billion and $1.185 billion.

The reduction is expected gross revenue is offset by higher-margin performance. And we are maintaining our guidance for non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to be between $65 million and $68 million.

We are raising the bottom end of our non-GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance to narrow the range to $0.46 to $0.49 compared to prior guidance of a range of $0.45 to $0.49.

We’ll now be happy to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from George Sutton with Craig-Hallum. Your line is open.

George Sutton

Thank you. Eric, you mentioned interactive digital displays, and I will bite on that. I'm curious if you could help us understand the potential size of the market. What having a dozen betas means from your perspective? And is there a live retail example that you might provide that would give us a sense of an example?

Eric Belcher

Sure. Hi, George. Well, in terms of what the ultimate opportunity means for our company from a financial standpoint that is still yet to be determined. I will say that these couple of beta test that we have going on as we refine, together with our clients the solution and think about rolling it out to all of the retail outlets that they participate and their brands show up in.

We are talking about fairly meaningful amounts of spend. There’s the spent upfront on the digital screen itself. There is the software expense. But for the retailers that we’re speaking with, there's also the benefit of them generating revenue as advertisers promote their products in-store on screen in an increasingly intelligent way, possible even reading who the consumer is standing in front by pulling data off of his or her app in their pocket and customizing real-time promotions in the store.

There’s all sorts of interesting facial recognition software that collect demographic information, there’s is tracking of flow through a store by time of day and by aisle and then comparing that to other stores that the retailer may operate, and in just an entire wave of data that’s looking to flood into the retail environment, but what you won't find out there is a firm, an execution firm, firm that actually knows how to erect and manage these displays on a global basis with the kind of client lineup and purchasing power that we've got. So as a result we’ve got a lot of our team really coming up to speed, primarily working with the entrepreneurs around the world who were developing some of the cutting-edge technology and us being I think anyway the smartest adviser out there on what the in-store digital display experience is going to be.

So, in terms of getting an individual clients, I’m not going to do that right now, George, but I won’t be surprised if its some point on this call in the next year-or-so we do end up talking about that in more detail. It’s exciting. Its a big deal and something we’re spending a lot of time thinking about these days.

George Sutton

Got you. Thank you. And Jeff, relative to the guidance and the growth expectations that you have, I'm just trying to understand how much impact we are now looking at for new business from this year. Are we still targeting a new business number similar to last year or has that changed a bit? And can you give us just any sort of update on same customer type numbers that you're seeing?

Jeff Pritchett

Hi, George. So first off on the new business projection for years, as you know contract signing can be a little bit lumpy as we work through change managements with these large accounts both perspective and expansion of existing accounts, but we’re off to a good start. First quarter, we’re ahead of last year. Second quarter we’re meaningfully ahead of last year at this point. And as Eric mentioned, the pipelines full of larger pursuits than we've seen at any point since I’ve joined the business. So optimistic about where we’re headed for the remainder of this year and into 2018 on the pursuit side. So feeling very, very positive about where we are in the second half of the year.

George Sutton

Relative to same customer numbers?

Jeff Pritchett

Yes. On the same customer side we’re seeing similar trends as we've seen historically, the vast majority of the existing customer base which is kind of flattish to down 1%. We’re seen a little bit more softness in a few non-U.S. markets. You can look on the news every day and guess which ones those are, as well as a little bit of additional pressure on SCPG's are starting to evaluate their marketing programs and effectiveness around which ones are generating the highest ROI. So we’re seeing a little bit more softness than we have in the last couple of years on the same customer side.

George Sutton

Got you. Thank you, guys. Appreciate it.

Eric Belcher

Thanks, George.

Jeff Pritchett

Thanks, George.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Chris McGinnis with Sidoti & Company. Your line is open.

Chris McGinnis

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my questions.

Eric Belcher

Sure, Chris.

Chris McGinnis

I just have two questions. One, can you just talk about – it sounds like maybe an announcement on which you’re working on some larger deals. Can you talk about maybe what’s that – what’s driving behind that? I know you’ve worked on the talent and the sales force. Is that the main factors or is it more your name being recognized a little bit more at this point?

Eric Belcher

Well, there’s a two factors. I would say the biggest factor is we find that we have the maximum amount of impact on a client’s business the more they choose to embrace our solution around the world and across multiple product categories, we don't recommend that corporations manage their supply chain, and a vacuum from market-to-market or from branded material to some other form of marketing. We think the solution is best attacked holistically, and so even though it require us more change management, more signoff from a very group of stakeholders at our prospects locations, we’re willing to put in the added patience and work in the upfront design of a solution in the name of having a comprehensive solution that we know is going to deliver the maximum amount of value to our clients.

Technology is becoming more a part of the relationship as we integrate with their internal systems and their ordering platforms and that also can extend the complexity of a discussion. But for those companies that truly have embraced our model and done so globally and across multiple product categories Beam Suntory, Intercontinental Hotels, William Grant and Sons, there’s quite a number of them. We look at the value that we’re able to drive to their business and it's really meaningful, and so we’re recommending that other prospects take a bigger picture, look at our solution going forward.

Chris McGinnis

Okay. And then just one other thing, you mentioned in your opening comments was around the external creative agencies, are you taking I get more business away from them? I think you highlighted saying that you’re seeing a little bit more of that in your revenue and you contracts. Can you maybe just talk about the direction that you’re seeing more demanding on your side -- on your creative side?

Eric Belcher

Sure. We’re talking – okay, on the creative side, so from agencies of course we’re taking away from them as we have now for many years via the marketing execution tasks of procuring and shipping and installing and reporting on the physical marketing campaigns that historically they've been engaged in. From the creative front, what we’re talking about there is B&C creative, its translation and versioning and file prep. And some of the more basic tests that we don't believe clients should be going to inexpensive Madison Avenue agency of record to have performed.

We think the optimal way to have your B&C Creative. And I'm not talking about of course the overall brand strategy. These agencies of record have a lot of value. However we think it's in far more limited way than they’ve been used in the past. And so, yes, we are taking creative work away from agencies albeit a specific type of creative work.

Chris McGinnis

All right. Thanks for that. I appreciate that. Thank you.

Eric Belcher

Thanks, Chris.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Kevin Steinke with Barrington Research. Your line is open.

Kevin Steinke

Good afternoon everyone.

Eric Belcher

Hi, Kevin.

Kevin Steinke

So, just Jeff on the change in the gross revenue guidance, you cited four factors. Just wondering if you could break that down a little bit more in terms of the contribution from each of those factors to the change?

Jeff Pritchett

Sure, Kevin. It’s roughly around 1% a piece. If you look at the revised gross revenue guidance, we’re off about 4% compared to where we started the year. And each one of those factors is roughly 1%. With that said, we've offset all of that with margin expansion both at the gross margin level, as well as the operating margin level and are maintaining our EBITDA agreement and raising the bottom end of our EPS guidance.

Kevin Steinke

Right. Okay. And so, the narrowing on the bottom end of the EPS guidance; Is that the students stronger margins you're saying?

Jeff Pritchett

It's yes. That's exactly right, Kevin, its due to the stronger margins we’re seeing in the flow-through from operating leverage here.

Kevin Steinke

Okay, great. And then on cash flow looks like me there were some buildup of account receivable, any factors behind that and obviously you said you expects stronger full-year cash flow. So is there anything going on there timing-wise?

Eric Belcher

Yes. There is little it timing-wise. We’re pretty close to our operating plan for AR and cash flow for the year, and still expect full-year cash flow to be to be more than double last year, at this stage which is right in line with our early expectations for the year. So we do a little bit of buildup of a AR, expect potentially a little bit more in Q3 with normal seasonality an then that unwinds into Q4.

Kevin Steinke

Okay, great. And I think Eric talked about – you talked about in your prepared remarks customized tech solutions on top of existing contracts. Wondered if you would expand on that a little bit more, I know obviously of the VALO platform, but this maybe what you're doing in certain cases for clients and how that enhances the overall offering?

Eric Belcher

Well, we have had an increasing number of requests from our clients to develop additional solutions, it may be turning on a new country, it maybe integrating with their MIS systems from a payment standpoint; it may be adding new product categories that historically weren’t part of the scope. And I would say several years ago we tended to fold those enhancements into the overall relationship where a scope creep could occur on the tech side and our development team would get to work, but we would do so under the name of the broad long-term contract we were operating underneath.

The problem with that of course is the contracts usually didn't contemplate all these change orders. And so as much as we like our clients who are heavily incented to build out the solution and we’re all for helping out on the tech side more than we are today, but the difference today is that there is an additional expense that our clients have shown us are more than willing to pay. I think it's fair and right, as we do too, for those changes in the scope for the enhancements that we’re developing for their team, for their team.

And so, there have been – there has been a quite a bit of incremental tech revenue that we had not t seen in previous years, and its one of the explanations. It's one of the several. But its one of the explanations for the higher gross profit margin you’re seeing today.

Kevin Steinke

Okay. Fantastic. And you also mentioned the attractive economics for you on work, on the interactive in-store digital displays. I know it's still early on, but could you expand a little bit more on what you see as potentially attractive economics for you in that space?

Eric Belcher

Its a complex solution. In the beta testing that we’re involved in there are numerous, in some cases dozens of subcontractors involved in putting the solution together. And therefore the coordination role that we play, the complexity of it, the expenses required upfront by our clients to convert from static to smart displays. All of allows an opportunity for us to participate. In addition many of our clients are looking at this new development in the retail spaces being revenue-generating for them through their advertisers and we’re in the middle of those discussions and assisting on that front and that creates additional economic upside for us as well as our clients.

So, like you said, its early days, but we’re optimistic that the overall attractiveness, the growth rate in the economics associated with this, let’s call it a new product category that just emerging in our space are going to be attractive.

Kevin Steinke

Okay, great. I'll just ask, lastly, about is the one component of the change revenue guidance to the -- you mentioned some slower ramps in tech deployment. So, obviously that just pushing revenue forward a little bit, but I guess is that anything that you feel like you can address in the future or it just kind of you know may be within the bandwidth of a normal ramp up time, but maybe towards a longer and versus the shorter end of normal contract ramp?

Eric Belcher

Yes. I think it’s more the latter. The contracts that we’re implementing, the solutions are more intricate and more technology-enabled than the solutions were, let’s say, five years ago for us. And as a result what we’re finding is our go-live date is now further into the future than it was from contract signing in the past. We’re not worried about it. We’ll go live when we and our tech and our clients are perfectly ready. We’re carrying a very large backlog right now as we implement and that’s a good feeling for us. And other than first call, tracking gross revenue seems to be the only thing that’s really all that interested in that stat, or not.

If we have a sales contract that is only coming in at net, but the attractiveness in ROIC because of the absence of the working capital et cetera is there. In fact we prefer it some ways versus say, well, that’s not going to help us grow that fast on the gross revenue line which is mostly empty calories anyway. So we’re feeling good about where we stand in terms of the company's growth rate, and we’ll focus on the gross profit line which we think is the true representation of our company’s revenue, the value we’re driving to our clients. And that is also a bit of a change I think versus the way we use to operate this business back when we were a lot smaller, a change for the better I think.

Kevin Steinke

Yes. Okay. That makes sense. Thanks for taking the questions.

Eric Belcher

Thanks Kevin.

Jeff Pritchett

Thanks Kevin.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Tim Mulrooney with William Blair. Your line is open.

Tim Mulrooney

Good afternoon.

Eric Belcher

Hi, Tim.

Tim Mulrooney

Just building on Kevin’s question I'm curious what percent of revenue contract wins in 2016? Do you expect to be ramped up by the end of 2017 final revenue basis? That’s 75%, 80%, 90%?

Eric Belcher

It’s less than that.

Jeff Pritchett

Yes. I was going to say, Tim, it’s probably about 60% fully ramp by the end of 2017. If you remember the second half of the year was stronger from a contractual signing standpoint to many of those heavy tech configuration components to customize their VALO platform for custom application that the clients asking for which take some time to fully implement and then time to fully ramp [Indiscernible]?

Tim Mulrooney

Okay. So maybe previously you were expecting 70% or so. Now you're expecting 60%. But it all just gets basically pushed out a little bit, is that how I should think about it?

Eric Belcher

That’s correct.

Tim Mulrooney

And then just to be clear Jeff what were you expecting before for your impact from foreign currency and what are you expecting now?

Eric Belcher

Yes. We were expecting less than 1% impact for this year and given where the currencies of shaken out and hard to predict what the next two quarters will look like. We’re expecting just over 1% impact, so about a 1% Delta.

Jeff Pritchett

And we recognize that maybe a little bit conservative with the changes in value in the dollar of late, but that’s beyond that side of it. It hasn't been a good story for a couple of years here and so no reason for optimism.

Tim Mulrooney

Right. Got it. Okay. Thanks. And then what was your retention rate in a quarter or last 12 months? Or however is that you guys typically report that number?

Jeff Pritchett

We’re in that 97%, 98% rate. It's been excellent, continues to be.

Tim Mulrooney

Still right there. Okay.

Jeff Pritchett

Right there.

Tim Mulrooney

Then if going to your contract wins, you got $75 million year to-date, I think that compares to 60 million last year, is that correct?

Jeff Pritchett

Right.

Tim Mulrooney

So its about 25 higher. I’m curious how does that compare on a net revenue basis relative to last year? Is it fair to say that on a net revenue basis new contract wins are greater than 25% growth or is it pretty proportional to gross revenue?

Jeff Pritchett

I would model it out its proportional right now.

Tim Mulrooney

Got it. Okay. And Eric, you said a larger proportion of revenue came from newer clients. Can you share that breakdown with us?

Eric Belcher

It's about two-thirds new clients, one-third existing clients right now so far for this year versus 50-50 in previous years and my expectation being approximately 50-50 going forward unless of course a large contract were to come and either large with an existing client or large with a new and I could skew that in the short term.

Tim Mulrooney

Right. Okay. And then just stepping back a little bit, were any portion of your contract wins this year or over the last several years, an example of where you were first providing like it tech-only solution and you were able to convert that account to an enterprise client. Was that something you're saying it all?

Eric Belcher

We have had a couple a couple instances of that. We have.

Tim Mulrooney

Okay. Jeff, you are not revenue margin crossed the 25% threshold again like it in the fourth quarter last year. I know you probably answer this question in the past, but can you remind us again what the major drivers are of that expansion? And if its is mostly product mix, I mean, do you think this expansion is sustainable long-term or should our modes being incorporating some level of meaner version in the outyears?

Jeff Pritchett

Yes. Great questions, Tim. The main drivers are one where our product mix .Seconds is supply-chain initiatives that were continuing to enhance and grow our scale and size which is benefiting our clients and us. Those are the two main driver [Indiscernible] the areas that you’re about more straight net revenue campaigns and clients compared to his historically, I do feel comfortable now and will be at least 24.5 are we expect to be at least 24.5% on the year, up 50 plus basis points from our original expectation and up 30 plus basis points from last year.

Right now based on everything we know we think we can maintain and potentially we’ll grow that gross margin, but it will be highly dependent on the wins we sign up in the coming years. So I don’t see a mean reversion back at this point in time if anything small incremental improvements in gross margin over time.

Tim Mulrooney

Okay. Got it. Eric, maybe one more for a bigger picture question. So I know a lot of these CPG companies are diving deeper in online retail in an effort to compete directly with Amazon. And I know these large CPGs are marketing intensive and are probably customers of yours. And I'm curious if you're seeing any increased activity or interest in your digital offering as it relates to this idea of bypassing Amazon and selling directly to the consumer with a dedicated e-commerce solution. Are you involved in that process? And then secondarily bigger picture how might the impact of continued growth in e-commerce impact your business positively or negatively over the next several years?

Eric Belcher

Well, we are involved in assisting our clients with their digital marketing efforts. We are not right now any sort of meaningful grow scale with a large CPG clients that we’re supporting here and there. We’d like those discussions to happen but I can’t say that we’re looking at finding ourselves, inserting ourselves right in the middle of their plans to bypass retail and go straight to the consumer, not in a meaningful way yet. We’re being utilized by those organizations to assist in getting financial discipline into their marketing supply chain, the physical marketing supply chain around the world where there is still a tremendous amount of opportunity and we see a lot of growth with the CPG's.

Now in terms of e-commerce and the bigger picture question of the world are rapidly moving more in that direction. I see impacting us in a couple of ways. One of course we do provide e-commerce packaging solutions to providers so that the materials that are shipped home which is you can call the new retail experience, its the new way to brand in front of the consumer in a physical manner, are more attractive than what you probably have piling up right now at home when you make purchases online.

And so we’re involved in that experience, the individual consumer interacting with the brand in home. And secondly, we don’t see a world where retailers is going to go away. And we do see a world where he retail experience is going to be a lot more engaging. It's not going to be effectively a warehouse to pick product off the shelf anymore, it's good to be an experience and the discussion that we had been this call about the new digital in-store interactive displays is really part of that we see a future where the digital and physical just seamlessly integrate into retail experience and we’re right in the middle of that.

Tim Mulrooney

Got it. Okay. Thanks for that and congrats on other solid quarter guys.

Eric Belcher

All right. Well thank you Tim.

Jeff Pritchett

Thanks Tim.

Operator

