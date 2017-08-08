Reassessing Regeneron

Having been neutral on the stock for most of this year, I am hoping that this highly innovative, important company may have its operational and stock market prospects both on the upswing.

The return to more like 10%+ yoy growth for Eylea in the US, a favorable market environment for high-growth stocks, and multiple potential catalysts may allow Regeneron stock to rebound.

The stock sold off on a weaker-than-expected Dupixent launch, plus Sanofi's decision not to renew their antibody partnership beyond this year.

Introduction

The up-and-coming biotech Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) released a beat-and-raise second-quarter earnings report last week. Yet, the stock continued its moderate sell-off, and it's not completely clear why. In fact, Ben Levisohn of Barron's blogs titled and sub-titled his post on REGN this way:

Regeneron: Wait, I Thought It Was Good News?!?! Regeneron reported better-than-expected earnings but its shares have given back their gains...and then some.

Well, that's the stock market for you, especially the often wild and woolly world of biotech - and especially growth biotechs such as REGN.

If I had to guess, it was the recognition that Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) did not exercise its option to continue the Antibody Discovery Agreement with REGN that led the stock to tank after opening up on the beat-and-raise quarter. This deal will end at year end, but the oncology cooperative venture continues on. The end of this ADA will remove a short-term source of funds to REGN, but perhaps the implications of SNY not renewing its 3-year option could have worried traders. Might they have wondered whether SNY has lost faith in REGN? No matter to me: yours truly does not think much of SNY's decision either way, as I have little faith in the company.

So, the question of the day is, with REGN closing Monday at $470, is this a good opportunity for investors interested in growth-oriented biotech stocks or any growth stocks to put new money into this name? REGN is near the arithmetic average of its 3-year trading range. With business picking up and a rich pipeline, and with some optionality for its cholesterol drug Praluent, maybe the worst for the stock is over.

A brief review of Q2 results and forward commentary from REGN follows in the next section, and then a few sections on what I'm focusing on most regarding the pros and cons of the stock.

REGN posts a strong Q2 - Basic concepts

From the bullet points of the press release, we see business better than expected for the company's major current earning asset:

Second quarter 2017 EYLEA ® (aflibercept) Injection U.S. net sales increased 11% to $919 million versus second quarter 2016

(aflibercept) Injection U.S. net sales increased 11% to $919 million versus second quarter 2016 Second quarter 2017 EYLEA global net sales (1) increased 11% to $1.46 billion versus second quarter 2016

increased 11% to $1.46 billion versus second quarter 2016 Raised estimated full year 2017 EYLEA U.S. net sales growth guidance to approximately 10% over 2016.

In addition, with a lower tax rate and certain other enhancements to earnings, EPS (I only use GAAP for REGN at this point given its size) rose sharply to $3.34.

Eylea did well internationally, rising from $486 million to $542 million yoy. Growth ex-US is slowing, though. Whether that slowdown will soon turn to no growth is to be determined going forward as results come in, as visibility is poor here for investors.

SNY had already released Q2 Dupixent sales just under $30 million. That number is what had catalyzed REGN's sell-off from above $500, as it was below expectations. This does not bother me either. It is early days, and the product is a real breakthrough. The two ultimate operational questions on Dupixent for its current indication of atopic dermatitis, or AD (aka eczema), that I see are the true size of the market and how much competition from other products there will be several years from now. Later, after presumed approval for refractory asthma, similar - though not identical - questions will arise.

This was the guidance per the press release:

2017 Financial Guidance(3) The Company's updated full year 2017 financial guidance consists of the following components: EYLEA U.S. net product sales: Approximately 10% growth over 2016

(previously single digit percentage growth over 2016) Sanofi reimbursement of Regeneron commercialization-related expenses - $370 million - $400 million

(previously $385 million - $425 million) Non-GAAP unreimbursed R&D: $925 million - $965 million

(previously $950 million - $1.025 billion) Effective tax rate: 27% - 31%

(previously 32% - 38%) Capital expenditures: $250 million - $285 million

(previously $300 million - $350 million)

This also looks fine to me. (I have omitted the non-GAAP numbers.) With six approved drugs and multiple alliances, it's time for REGN to emulate the great tech companies such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and face the music, reporting its results only according to generally accepted accounting principles. We can figure out all the other metrics on our own, thank you very much. Look what happened first to Valeant (NYSE:VRX) and now Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA), given their heavy promotion of non-GAAP numbers (and the acceptance of those numbers by much of the financial media, with yours truly and a smallish number of others as generally unnoticed dissenters).

Before going on, it's important to note that per the 10-Q, SNY reimbursed REGN $138 million in Q2. REGN says that by the end of Q3, its contribution under the antibody agreement for 2017 will have been spent. I expect that will put stress on Q4 EPS. But I have always wanted REGN to get away from SNY as fast as possible, so I like what's happening longer term.

EPS are already getting attractive for growth-at-a-reasonable price investors

Just taking earnings on their face, REGN's annualized earnings were $3.34 X 4 = $13.36. That's a diluted projected annualized number, using the stated 116 million diluted share count, which happily is unchanged yoy.

With a stock price of $470, the annualized P/E is 35X. That's not a lot for today's market for any younger, growth-oriented name.

And Dupixent is just getting going; right now, it's a loss center.

The upgraded growth path projected for Eylea this year is important to me, as well as to EPS, given Eylea's massively profitable status. The stock chart is now looking promising to my eyes.



Technical comments on REGN

Two views of this stock may be helpful. First, the 10-year picture:

REGN data by YCharts

We are looking at an enormous 30X move, almost all of it since Eylea was approved by the FDA in Q4 2011.

Moving from percentages to a non-semi-log scale chart of the past three years, the trading range could be resolving to the upside:

REGN data by YCharts

From the $360-375 range as the major part of the approximate 15-month bottoming process, REGN has shown great relative strength. Even after this correction from an interim (and I thought frothy) spike high above $543 to as low as $462, a 15% decline, the stock has still significantly outperformed both a large-cap biotech ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) and the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY).

That's a sign of technical strength - moving averages (not shown) confirm this. The breach of the 50-day EMA is just one of those things that usually test bull moves somewhere along the way and, therefore, does not bother me.

Some negatives

The major negative for me remains the threat of additional patent infringement suits against Dupixent, in addition to the suits in the US and EU from Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN). The AMGN suits strike me as not financially worrisome - both because AMGN (via its Immunex subsidiary) did not do much work, so it does not deserve much in the way of royalties even if Dupixent infringes, and because the AMGN/Immunex patent expires in 2021. However, the 10-Q continues to disclose the risk of other issued or pending patents being cited in legal actions against Dupixent. There could also be a risk of patent infringement against Kevzara, a nice product with moderate profit potential. I cannot comment on the risks in these matters. There would be headline risk, and then... I just don't know. Call the risks unquantifiable at this point, and perhaps zero.

In the same category of legal risks, of course, there is the Appeals Court decision pending on AMGN's suit against the REGN/SNY Praluent drug. AMGN prevailed in the lower court; a decision is expected this year.

The other negatives are several-fold. One is that REGN is not planning to talk about the RUBY Phase 2 study of its Eylea/Ang2 combo until early next year, even though apparently the study ended last month. This is for diabetic macular edema. If this has failed, then ONYX for wet AMD is probably chancy. Being "stuck" with Eylea, with a potential vulnerability to biosimilars in 2025, rather than an improved combo that could be protected until well into the 2030s, would take away one important bit of upside.

Finally, REGN spent $37 million in Q2 alone on the fasinumab pain drug (p. 41 of the 10-Q). This is a drug similar to one that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) returned to AMGN in the middle of Phase 3 trials. I'm skeptical of this fasinumab's commercial viability; at least REGN has offloaded some of the risk by gaining TEVA as a partner, along with Mitsubishi Tanabe (OTCPK:MTZPY). I would rather see more money going to immuno-oncology and other booming sectors than to a pain drug with very high cost and significant side effects.

However, as long as investors are in a growth stock frame of mind, as witnessed by the endless resilience of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) no matter how their earnings go, there may now be more upside catalysts to REGN than downside risks in the eyes of investors.

Potential catalysts

There are many, but here are the ones most important to me at this time.

Eylea

Continued sales beats would help the stock. Now that REGN has guided up, the competitive pressure in the US may be off. If growth can remain steady ex-US, then Eylea could move beyond $5 billion in annual sales with gigantic pre-tax profit margins.

Success in the PANORAMA study of Eylea in diabetic retinopathy - an indication that bitter competitor Lucentis already received this year - could be reported out in H1 next year.

Dupixent

There are almost too many data points coming around to list individually. These include readouts in asthma, in atopic dermatitis as well as asthma in children, and in nasal polyposis. Progress moving Dupixent into Phase 3 for eosinophilic esophagitis would help a little. Real progress in Dupixent for food allergies could help moderately.

Beyond the Dupixent pipeline, which REGN has called a pipeline in a drug, there is the obvious catalyst that sales can pick up faster than expected. The company appeared realistically upbeat to me on the conference call about insurers accepting Dupixent already, with more acceptance coming.

Now, I do not know the actual patient pool for Dupixent either for AD or asthma, or for other potential indications. I have done research on these matters, and I wonder if anyone really knows. The devil could be in those details. However, I'm confident that right now REGN is running losses on Dupixent given start-up marketing costs and R&D expenses, and that these will turn to large and durable profits. How large and how durable - that's very hard to tell. But, upside catalysts on the commercial side could appear sooner rather than later.

Praluent

At a certain point, a product gets left out of the stock price mix. Perhaps this is the case for Praluent, which managed to do $46 million in sales in Q2. However, it is very likely costing REGN money from sales and marketing. Either REGN/SNY will be forced by judicial fiat to cease marketing Praluent in the US, in which case sales in the EU and elsewhere can continue with SNY the marketer (pending legal action there from AMGN), or a court will impose such high royalties than the parties simply withdraw the product from the US market. Or, perhaps the lower court ruling of infringement of a valid patent will be reversed; and then perhaps a strong cardiovascular outcomes study will be revealed in H1 next year. If so, then there is upside from Praluent. At worst, I expect that the losses from the product will end one way or another. So, there may finally be little downside left from what has been a miserable experience for REGN and SNY with this product.

Suptavumab (REGN2222)



This antibody was rejected by SNY, thus REGN controls all revenues if it comes to market, though with a small single-digit royalty to SNY. As a competitor to Synagis, an AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) drug via its MedImmune subsidiary, suptavumab for prevention of RSV infections in infants might be a $1 billion+ annual seller - perhaps more. If Phase 3 results, to be released soon, are positive, REGN shares might get a small boost.

PD-1 antibody (REGN2810)

This is partnered with SNY. A BLA could be filed by Q1 next year for advanced forms of squamous cell carcinoma. What's potentially interesting about this molecule from a P&L standpoint is that of the 5 "PD" drugs currently on the market in the US, 3 are PD-L1 drugs and the two leaders, Opdivo and Keytruda, are PD-1 drugs. Not long ago, these types of drugs were either lumped together or there was some thinking that PD-L1 drugs could be superior. Now, the thinking is that based on a few clinical trial results, perhaps PD-1 drugs are superior in at least some cancers. If so - and this is a big maybe - REGN2810 could see significant success by 2020 and beyond, more than expected by the Street right now.

Allergic diseases

REGN is partnering with SNY on REGN3500 for allergic diseases. Currently, only asthma is listed as being studied in ClinicalTrials.gov.

The company has another candidate for allergic diseases, its Feld1 antibody, in development.

With REGN's extensive knowledge of allergic diseases through the development of Dupixent and two other antibodies in development, it is possible that a focus on this major disease category could develop and grow larger, beyond Dupixent.

Risks

REGN has lawsuit risks, the risk of its high TTM P/E, clinical trial risk, and many other risks as detailed in its 10-K and other regulatory filings.

This is not a conservative stock.

Conclusions

As the market moved along throughout 2016 and this year, my approach to pharma and biotech stocks reverted back to similar processes as with almost any other stock. Namely: how are sales and profits doing from the company's actual marketed products? In that regard, the most important factor for me in looking anew at REGN is simply the return of Eylea to actual double-digit growth and projected continued double-digit growth for the rest of this year. Eylea is an immensely profitable franchise. I am assuming that it keeps patent protection in the US into 2025 and then could be susceptible to biosimilar competition. It is protected by statute until November 2023 at the worst. Perhaps, though, it can go beyond 2025, and perhaps the Ang2 combo with Eylea might gain at least one indication.

Beyond that, Dupixent appears highly likely to be a major global product, with its AD indication, in my opinion, to be joined by the asthma indication probably late next year. If the upcoming Phase 3 data for the second pivotal asthma study confirm that Dupixent is the first drug found effective in "low eo" asthma (about half of all refractory cases), which I'm optimistic about, then perhaps sooner rather than later, this could become the go-to drug for all asthma cases requiring a biologic. And if that occurs, Dupixent might be off to the races from a commercial sense.

We need to remember that SNY is the senior partner in Dupixent, though. It gets a majority of ex-US sales and, I believe, splits US sales evenly with REGN.

While I think it is possible that Dupixent profits plus Eylea profits might eventually equal REGN's market cap of around $55 billion, I doubt it.

That would put REGN where everyone classifies it, namely as a large-cap but still emerging growth stock that trades on a combination of profits from currently approved drugs plus significant pipeline value. This is where I also peg Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) as belonging, an amazing company with a tighter therapeutic focus than REGN which, as you have seen, is a platform technology company.

Given Eylea's return to growth and the market backdrop of what might be called a 1999-type infatuation with growth stocks with negative EPS, or profits but 200X P/Es, I like the many ways that REGN can grow EPS, and that might help the stock accelerate upward again.

As sales of Eylea, Dupixent and Kevzara (and Praluent?) grow, R&D can begin to shrink to lower levels as a percentage of revenues, thus allowing EPS to rise faster than revenues; at least after any hit to EPS that may occur due to the ending of SNY's R&D support passes through yoy comps. In addition, marketing losses on Praluent, Dupixent and Kevzara will either go to zero (Praluent perhaps) or turn profitable. So, there is significant potential operating leverage in REGN, in my opinion, which could be realized by, say, 2019-2020.

If catalysts come through for Dupixent as I expect, and sales move on up fast as they very well can, then I think that REGN can move to a lower P/E than 35X if it stays at $470 per share. This may simply be viewed as "too low" given its leadership position in antibody development. Putting it bluntly, there's only so fast that AMZN or Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) can truly grow. Why not transition from them to REGN at a much lower P:E:G now that REGN has two major growth engines and the chance for many more to come, plus smaller successful products such as Kevzara appears likely to become?

Markets and stocks within them are dynamic, not static. REGN is not a classic value stock, nor is it so depressed as some other biotechs are that may give investors the pipeline free. Relative to other large-cap or mega-cap growth stocks in today's market, REGN may be relatively cheap, possibly cheap enough to attract serious buying at the current price fairly soon. Its sell-off may have been too knee-jerk to have legs, and thus, a quick pop back to $500 may be in the cards (I am speculating heavily here). Longer term, if the patent issues prove minor or even trivial, at least aside from Praluent, REGN looks able to continue to develop breakthrough drugs and thus may push on to higher stock price levels. In other words, perhaps the reversion to 2014 price levels will prove to be one of those consolidation patterns in an ongoing bull market that we see in almost every big long-term winner and wonder why we, or other investors, did not jump in when the chart was turning upward.

REGN is not a stock for income-oriented investors, and significant operational and legal risks remain, but the stock just may have its mojo back.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELG, AAPL, GOOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser. May go long REGN imminently.