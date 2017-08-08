The Party Isn't Over For Skechers

Investment Thesis

Skechers (NYSE:SKX) is poised to grow in the future due to great opportunities worldwide, new products, and a winning marketing strategy.

Overview

Skechers is a footwear brand that sells its products to men, women, and children internationally. It deals in a wide variety of shoe categories, from dress and dress casual to sport to active and training shoes. The company is focused on gaining as much brand recognition as possible, with a variety of celebrity endorsements designed to attract specific types of customers to each of their product categories.

Skechers sells its products through domestic and international wholesale sales and its own retail stores around the world.

Sales and Earnings

On the surface, sales and earnings have been doing very well. Net sales have grown from $2.38 billion in 2014 to $3.15 billion the next year and then to $3.56 billion last year. Gross profit increased from $1 billion to $1.6 billion over the same time period.

The discrepancy between its domestic and international performance is somewhat concerning. Domestic wholesale net sales decreased 1.6% from 2015 to 2016. Domestic wholesale gross profit also decreased 3.6% from 2015 to 2016. The company's performance overseas is what has fueled its sales and earnings growth, at least for the past year. This has caused some to raise some concerns over its future.

However, this perspective fails to account for strong growth over the past year. Domestic wholesale sales, for example, increased over 22% from 2014 to 2015. One bad year shouldn't be a reason for alarm, and the fact that Skechers is growing sales and profits consistently internationally is cause for celebration.

The one concern people should have, however, is the kinds of products that are sold in the US to the company's wholesale customers. Its average selling price per pair decreased 2.7% from 2015 to 2016. This - and not the number of pairs that were sold, which actually increased - is the reason sales decreased. If this trend continues, earnings will be handicapped even if the number of pairs being sold increases.

Book Value

The company's shareholders equity increased from $1.38 billion to $1.7 billion, mostly as a result of cash increasing (which will be discussed later). This is good news for Skechers. Its balance sheet is growing stronger, and the P/E balance right now is a relatively low 2.44.

Current Issues

New Products

In 2017, Skechers has released its lifestyle and wellness line, You, as well as its new streetwear brand, Street. The company didn't mention either line in its two quarterly reports from this year, so we will have to wait to see how they are performing. However, I am cautiously optimistic. Although I don't think the two lines will gain an impressive following in the US, due to established brands having so much cultural clout in the fitness and streetwear space, I do think they have great potential worldwide, in places where established brands might not have as much clout or cultural relevance.

Future Growth

I expect Skechers' growth to continue. There is a lot of room to grow internationally, partly because of its new lines and also organically. The company attributes much of its success to its marketing efforts, including celebrity endorsements. These efforts have kept the brand fresh in the minds of consumers. There is no reason these strategies should cease to be effective.

Cash

Skechers does have a lot of cash on hand. Cash and cash equivalents increased from $508 million in 2015 to $718 million in 2016, an increase of more than 40%. Cash on hand will likely top $900 million by the end of 2017, which is remarkable for a company worth $4.4 billion.

The company has made it clear that it does not plan to offer a dividend and wants to use its cash to expand and grow the business. Cash flow for investing has increased dramatically over the past few years. However, Skechers still has a lot of cash on hand, and it would be ideal for the company to return some of that cash to its shareholders, either in the form of buybacks or dividends.

Verdict

I think Skechers is a good investment with room to grow. The stock price has increased dramatically in recent times - 40% since November - so it isn't nearly as cheap as it was a short while ago. Furthermore, this increase is a more a realization of value by the rest of the market than a result of growth prospects increasing. So, much of the margin of safety - and profit - inherent in the investment has disappeared.

Nevertheless, the company still has room to grow. If sales continue to grow and Skechers continues to market itself the way it has and move shoes internationally - and all these things do seem to be the case - then the stock makes for solid investment.

