How KeyCorp's P/E And Valuation Stack Up Against Regional Banks

In this article, we'll analyze the financial ratios to determine the valuation of KeyCorp.

In this article, we'll compare and analyze the financial ratios of KeyCorp (KEY) following its earnings report for Q2.

We'll also compare KEY to its peers including M&T Bank (MTB), SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI), Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN), BB&T Corporation (BBT), Citizens Financial Group (CFG), Regions Financial Corporation (RF), and Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB).

Highlights from the earnings report:

Revenue came in at $1.64B which was up by 51.90% y/y.

Revenue growth was up 9.00% or $110M q/q.

KEY posted an EPS of 36 CENTS which beat estimates by 2 cents for the quarter.

We were pleased with the strength and quality of our second quarter results, which reflect Key's continued business momentum and realization of value from the First Niagara acquisition." We also made investments for growth across our franchise, including the repositioning of our merchant services business and the recent acquisition of HelloWallet." We increased our common share dividend by 12% while also repurchasing $94 million of common shares." - press release Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Beth Mooney.

When we see an earnings report, it can be rather difficult to determine whether the quarterly results were a clear winner since every bank highlights different numbers to make its quarter look good.

Below are some of the financial ratios that I believe should highlight the key differences between KEY and its peers.

Of course, this is not a comprehensive analysis, but it should give investors a good sense of how the bank is performing.

Stock price performance:

The below charts show the stock price for KeyCorp and the percentage gain since July 2016 or when the bank stock rally began to take off.

KEY data by YCharts

KEY is up over 64% since July 2016.

KEY data by YCharts

However, KEY is down 6.92% since the Fed hiked rates in March of this year.

One would think that after three Fed hikes since December last year, a bank's stock price would be up, not down.

KEY data by YCharts

Why isn't the stock of KEY higher after three hikes in seven months?

As we can see from the chart below, the 10-year Treasury yield is down over 7% since December of 2016.

As yields fall, bank stocks suffer since banks can't charge as high of a rate on their loans.

KEY data by YCharts

One of the chief reasons for the yield retracement has been waning confidence in the growth prospects for the U.S. economy. Unlike the 2-year yield which typically trades on short-term movements in rates like Fed hikes, the 10-year yield's value is based on growth and inflation expectations in the market.

As growth expectations have come down, so too have yields and in the process have capped the bank rally.

P/E Ratio Analysis:

The P/E ratio measures the current stock price to past quarterly earnings. The forward P/E ratio measures the current stock price to expected future earnings.

A higher P/E means that the price is higher relative to the earnings and may indicate a stock is overvalued.

The below chart shows a P/E ratio of 18.20 for KEY as of Q2.

as of Q2. The forward P/E is currently 12.98 for the bank.

KEY PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

P/E ratio compared to banks in the peer group:

The average P/E ratio for the bank peer group is 16.48 as of the end of Q2.

as of the end of Q2. Currently, the price/earnings ratio for KEY puts the stock valued at a 9.44% premium to the average P/E of all the peer banks.

Given the bank's high P/E relative to the peer group, the market would consider the stock to be overvalued from strictly a P/E standpoint.

Below is a graph showing the percentage difference between Key's P/E ratio versus the P/E of each bank in the peer group. KeyCorp's P/E is trading at a premium to all the banks (by the percentages on the graph) except Huntington and M&T bank.

KEY P/E Ratio data by YCharts. Graph created by chrisbmurphy.com.

Book Value Comparison:

Book value is considered the value of a company's assets that investors would receive if the assets of the company were liquidated.

If a company's stock trades at less than 1 price to book value, it's considered below book value or undervalued.

If a stock is trading over 2 price to book value, the stock is considered overvalued. Very few banks have a book value under 1 at this point in the economic cycle.

The below chart shows a book value of 1.3840 for KEY.

For regional banks, a book value under 1.5 is considered good and a book value under one is undervalued.

KEY Price to Book Value data by YCharts

The average book value for the bank peer group is 1.3013 for the quarter .

. As a result, when compared to its peers, KEY is trading at a 5.98% premium in book value to the peer bank average.



KEY Price to Book Value data by YCharts. Graph created by chrisbmurphy.com.

Key Takeaways And Highlights:

While there are many more financial ratios and numbers to analyze, I hope the above analysis provides investors with a clearer picture of KEY following the Q2 earnings reports.

KeyCorp's P/E of 18.20 is 3.55% higher than the average P/E for the bank peer group.

P/E for the bank peer group. KEY is trading at a 5.98% premium in book value to the peer bank average.

to the peer bank average. As a result, the stock is considered overvalued from a book value standpoint.

From a risk management standpoint, please monitor the P/E for improvement in the coming weeks and months.

Of course, much of the outcome depends on how well the U.S. economy performs in the next few months.

A few key economic indicators to watch are:

U.S. GDP growth (Gross Domestic Product) which was 2.6% for Q2.

Housing starts and home building stocks for indications on new construction of homes.

Both the 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields.

We will likely need to see improved U.S. economic growth, improved industry-wide loan demand, and as a result, higher yields.

The Fed will also likely impact yields, but at this stage of the economic cycle, it's all about growth and fundamentals.

In my next article, we'll analyze KeyCorp's net interest income and net interest margin to see if its revenue justifies the high valuations. Please click at the top the article to become a follower and click to get email alerts or follow the instructions below.

Good luck out there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.