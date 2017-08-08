Bring Balance To Your Portfolio

For moderate investors looking for an actively managed fund but who don't want to spend time researching and rebalancing an individual stock portfolio, look no further than the Fidelity Asset Manager 60% Fund No Load (MUTF:FSANX). Boasting a solid 1-year return of 9.8% and a modest 1.27% dividend yield, this fund is a great pick to provide moderate growth and income on a risk-adjusted basis.

Investment Objective: Moderate Growth and Income

This fund seeks to achieve a return appropriate for investors with a moderate risk tolerance by investing primarily in intermediate-term Treasury Bonds and U.S. growth stocks. It is globally diversified with exposure to both Emerging Markets and Developed Markets.

Minimum Investment and Trading Fees

FSANX has a minimum investment of $2,500 and is currently open for purchase at Fidelity as a No Transaction Fee (NTF) fund. Furthermore, with a relatively low expense ratio of .72% and no sales load, it is very cost efficient to own and you can put your money to work right away. These savings can really enhance your portfolio's overall return when compounded over time.

Past Performance

FSANX has performed well when compared to the Morningstar Moderate Target Risk benchmark due to its low cost structure and focus on growth stocks. Overall, it has been able to achieve superior results on a risk-adjusted basis by having a lower standard deviation, higher Sharpe Ratio, and higher Sortino Ratio over the past 5 years.

Although the fund has outperformed the Moderate Target Risk benchmark when returns are positive, it hasn't stacked up quite as well when the benchmark loses money, although it still has performed better over the past 5 years.

Current Outlook

Considering that investor confidence is up, U.S. GDP is growing, and other economic metrics (i.e., consumer spending, inflation, and unemployment) indicate a healthy economy, prospects remain bright for positive stock market returns.

FSANX's strategy and flexible asset allocation leaves it in a good position to take advantage of future market movements. Although it appears to be overweight in a sector that may be overbought (financials), the fund has the cash on hand to take advantage of any sector declines. Furthermore, its exposure to short-duration Treasuries should also assist in the event of an equity sell-off. Thus, its global diversification, asset allocation, and the growth prospects of the U.S. stock market makes FSANX a good pick for moderate investors who want the convenience of an actively managed all in one fund.

