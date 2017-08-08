A History Lesson In Low Volatility

Key points

We find low equity market volatility can last for years and tends to overlap with sustained economic expansions, supporting the case for risk-taking.

The U.S. jobs report and other economic data last week reflect a global economy growing steadily above trend. Global stocks hit record highs.

Two key reports could provide more details this week about the long expected oil market supply-and-demand rebalancing now underway.

U.S. equity market volatility (vol) has been plumbing lows, stirring concern that a spike is overdue. We believe low realized vol can last for years, even with sporadic bursts, and it tends to overlap with periods of subdued macroeconomic vol.

Realized U.S. equity volatility, 1872-2017

Sources: BlackRock Investment Institute, with data from Robert Shiller, June 2017.

Notes: Realized volatility is calculated as the annualized standard deviation of monthly changes in U.S. equities over a rolling 12-month period. Using a Markov-Switching regression model, we calculate two volatility regimes: a high volatility regime (orange) and a low-volatility regime (green). The orange and green lines plot the average level of volatility during each regime based on data from 1872 to 2017.

We dug into data on U.S. equity market vol spanning more than a century to better understand its patterns. The chart shows realized (i.e., historical) volatility does not settle around a long-term average. Instead it is often low for long and sometimes high. We see regimes as a better framework for understanding vol versus expecting it to return to a "normal" level. History shows low vol regimes can last a long time.

What triggers a switch?

Low stock market vol only seems to keep getting lower. Yet we believe there are good reasons for vol to be subdued, as we write in our new Global macro outlook Learning to live with low vol. Looking back, we find low-vol regimes, when U.S. equity volatility averages 10%, can last for years. That means realized U.S. equity vol has historically stayed low for remarkably long periods of time. Sporadic spikes in volatility can occur but without causing a prolonged shift to a high-vol regime (22%, on average).

What triggers a switch? The economy is key. Jumps to high-vol market regimes tend to coincide with rising economic vol. Since 1985, U.S. equity and economic vol regimes have overlapped, apart from the 1987 equity plunge and 1998 market seizures. Those episodes were short-lived and did not feature high macro vol. What drives economic vol, or volatility in gross domestic product (GDP) growth? It tends to be low in expansions, but surge around recessions. We see the current U.S.-led expansion lasting years.

Low vol by itself does not equate to complacency, in our view. The key question is whether it spurs build-ups of systemic vulnerabilities. We do not see systemic risk as high but are on watch for any stealth leverage build-up. The popularity of leveraged equity vol selling as a strategy to generate income may help suppress the VIX, a measure of expected vol for the S&P 500 that hit an all-time low in July. It could also lead to sharper unwinds. More broadly, we are seeing risks in pockets of credit but not in the broader market. We believe post-crisis financial regulation and periodic bursts of anxiety have kept asset froth in check. Combined with our view that the U.S. cycle has room to run, we believe this environment helps foster risk-taking.

U.S. payrolls gained more than expected in July and wage growth picked up, suggesting a resilient outlook for consumption. A separate downward revision to the U.S. household saving rate showed less caution among consumers.

Eurozone GDP and inflation data were in line with above-trend growth. The euro hit a three-year high versus the U.S. dollar. The Czech National Bank raised rates for the first time since 2008. Iron ore rallied on Chinese steel data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average Index hit 22,000 for the first time, while global stocks rallied to fresh record highs. U.S. and Japanese corporate earnings largely beat expectations. The strong euro pressured European earnings.

Global snapshot

Weekly and 12-month performance of selected assets

Equities Week YTD 12 Months Div. Yield U.S. Large Caps 0.2% 10.6% 14.4% 2.0% U.S. Small Caps -1.2% 4.8% 18.0% 1.2% Non-U.S. World 0.7% 18.8% 20.7% 3.0% Non-U.S. Developed 0.9% 17.8% 20.2% 3.2% Japan 0.6% 12.5% 16.2% 2.1% Emerging 0.4% 25.7% 24.6% 2.5% Asia ex-Japan 0.7% 29.6% 27.5% 2.5%

Bonds Week YTD 12 Months Yield U.S. Treasuries 0.2% 2.3% -2.1% 2.3% U.S. TIPS 0.1% 1.5% -0.4% 2.2% U.S. Investment Grade 0.1% 4.7% 2.1% 3.1% U.S. High Yield 0.0% 6.1% 10.9% 5.4% U.S. Municipals 0.2% 4.6% 0.5% 2.2% Non-U.S. Developed 0.2% 8.8% -2.1% 0.8% Emerging Market $ Bonds 0.5% 7.6% 5.2% 5.3%

Commodities Week YTD 12 Months Level Brent Crude Oil -0.2% -7.7% 18.4% $52.42 Gold -0.8% 9.7% -7.5% $1,259 Copper 0.7% 15.1% 31.9% $6,372

Currencies Week YTD 12 Months Level Euro/USD 0.2% 11.9% 5.8% 1.18 USD/Yen 0.0% -5.4% 9.4% 110.69 Pound/USD -0.7% 5.7% -0.5% 1.30

Source: Bloomberg. As of August 4, 2017.

Notes: Weekly data through Friday. Equity and bond performance are measured in total index returns in U.S. dollars. U.S. large caps are represented by the S&P 500 Index; U.S. small caps are represented by the Russell 2000 Index; Non-U.S. world equity by the MSCI ACWI ex U.S.; non-U.S. developed equity by the MSCI EAFE Index; Japan, Emerging and Asia ex-Japan by their respective MSCI Indexes; U.S. Treasuries by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury Index; U.S. TIPS by the U.S. Treasury Inflation Notes Total Return Index; U.S. investment grade by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate Index; U.S. high yield by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate High Yield 2% Issuer Capped Index; U.S. municipals by the Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond Index; non-U.S. developed bonds by the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate ex USD; and emerging market $ bonds by the JP Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index. Brent crude oil prices are in U.S. dollars per barrel, gold prices are in U.S. dollar per troy ounce and copper prices are in U.S. dollar per metric ton. The Euro/USD level is represented by U.S. dollar per euro, USD/JPY by yen per U.S. dollar and Pound/USD by U.S. dollar per pound. Index performance is shown for illustrative purposes only. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Asset class views

Views from a U.S. dollar perspective over a three-month horizon

