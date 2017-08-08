What's Up With Cirrus Logic

Recently, Cirrus Logic (CRUS) reported its first-quarter FY-2018 results. The stock opened down the next morning, turned green for a nano-sec and has headed down since. For the June quarter, the company beat slightly on revenue and beat earnings estimates sizably ($0.15), reporting $320M in revenue and $0.81 in earnings per share. Analysts expected guidance of $409M of revenue for the September quarter. The company guided $390-430M. Comparing last year's first-quarter results with this year's, FY-17 revenue was $260M, earnings of $0.44 and guidance of $380-420M. Gross margins YoY increased significantly from approximately 48.5 to 50.5.

Financial Posturing

Cirrus made several financial moves during the quarter, “The company paid in full the remaining $60 million of debt on its balance sheet and used approximately $45.6 million to repurchase 708,807 shares at an average price of $64.26.” By paying off this debt, interest expense of generally $1M per quarter reverses, becoming positive by approximately the same. From the letter, “Net interest income is currently expected to be roughly $750,000 in Q2 FY18.” This change adds approximately $0.05/year in after-tax income. More importantly, it clears from the books, one use for its cash.

During the quarter, the company invested heavily to increase inventory. Again, “Q1 inventory was $202.4 million, up from $167.9 million the prior quarter. The sequential increase in inventory reflects ramps ahead of anticipated customer demand in the back half of the year. Inventory is expected to remain relatively flat in the September quarter as we continue to build ahead of new product introductions later in the year.” Knowing the previous quarter's inventory was in the past the best indicator for next quarter's revenue. The multiplier had a wide range, but a range of 2.5-2.75 most generally characterized good estimates. Projecting December guidance from September inventory generates a revenue of $510-560M.

About tax rates, the company included this statement, “We estimate that our worldwide non-GAAP effective tax rate in FY18 will range from 21 percent to 23 percent. Moving forward, we expect this rate to decrease gradually through FY21.” Last year's tax rate was just north of 24%.

With better margins and lower tax rates, increased R&D costs are muted. For FY-18, the YoY improvements in margin and taxes will roughly cover expected cost increases for R&D. Cirrus’s revenue is really beginning to fall to the bottom line in the form of profits.

Future Vision

What can we expect from the future in terms of revenue drivers? Cirrus’s letter offered this vision of the near future, “We are laser focused on increasing our penetration of the Android OEMs three through ten and continuing to push a subset of flagship features into mid- tier smartphones.” The company taped out several new products in the June quarter, providing crystal clear insight into that statement's meaning. The titles of slide 11 and 12 in its latest presentation provide the depth of understanding, “Smartphone SAM Continues to Increase”, and, “Digital Headsets Are Here.” The latter market is expected to more than double in the next 5 years. Smartphone market share being attacked by Cirrus is down to the $200 phone and represents 55% of the total market expected to be 2B by 2020. Market prognosticators expect the TAM size for Smart Accessories to explode from 0.5B to 1.4B over the same time frame. Cirrus is actively engaged in both markets.

With respect to smartphones, the company announced the taping out of a DSP loaded 55 nano-meter boosted amp target for China and mid-range markets. The older amps sold for between $0.50 and $0.75. In the past, Cirrus did not approach the codec 55 nm market without gaining significant ASP. We expect the same with the 55 nm amp that its ASP will be significantly higher probably $1-1.5 depending on the application. We stated in other articles that the three largest China OEMs are worth approximately 1/3rd of the total smartphone market with the business approximately split evenly between mid-range and flagship phones. With 55% of the phones addressable by Cirrus or 350M in a few years, Cirrus might achieve $5-600M in revenue (an average of two amps at $1.25 times.) We expect these applications to contain one to three amps depending on their cost mid-range being one, etc. The advantage of this approach is that Cirrus does not have to break a bundle in order to win designs. Jason said, in the question answer session, “We've certainly seen -- yes, we've seen good opportunity to do that in China and elsewhere, both with MediaTek -- both with Qualcomm and MediaTek. So yes, I think the barrier to being able to do that has decreased over time. I think our capabilities for supporting have increased. I think too, the market has matured to where the customers in those geographies that got a lot more capability of doing their own work and not completely be in under their AP vendor's TAM.”

Another method for evaluating a possible Cirrus ASP is by looking at both an amp and codec win. ASPs for codec’s range between $1.5 and $3.0. The older form of amps sold for $0.50-0.75. A total ASP for a flagship phone might look like $3.0 plus $1.5 or $4.5. The ASP for a low-end phone might look like $1.5 plus $0.50 or $2.00. A simple average of the two is $3.25 slightly more than an amp alone. Using the same assumptions, the China business might reach $800M. In either case, the market size for Cirrus in China is huge.

We still see a huge opportunity with Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) mid-range phones. Samsung sells approximately 325M units of which approximately 250M are mid-range or lower providing an opportunity for Cirrus to sell amps or other codec devices into approximately 150M phones. Assuming that Cirrus provided DSP 55 nm amps only into the Samsung phones, revenue would reach $200M. Again, we wonder if these new amps are targeted for Samsung.

In total, Cirrus is "laser focused" on a billion dollar market with a specific set of products.

Cirrus formally announced a second product, targeting in the box digital headsets among other products. “We are very excited to be sampling our first integrated high-speed USB audio codec that delivers high-performance audio and voice capability for mainstream digital headsets and adaptors.” This product integrates several separate functions into one device, making it much easier for smaller companies to incorporate. Continuing from the conference call, “We continue to anticipate revenue growth from digital headsets in FY18 and given the size and the stage of development, we believe this market has the potential to continue to drive meaningful revenue contribution.” The market size for this product with an ASP of approximately a dollar is huge and growing, again with near a billion units of SAM opening to Cirrus in the next years. The market is a billion in size.

During the call several other products lines were discussed, voice biometrics, a process of determining who is speaking, MEMs mics, and smart home. Although Cirrus labeled MEM mics in its longer range plans, we found this statement also included to be the most help, “We continued to make progress in the June quarter with MEMS microphones as we broadened our product portfolio, remained actively engaged with key customers and made headway on critical upgrades and capacity increases in our supply chain.” Each of these businesses could produce anyway from $300M to $500M, adding in the future $1B to $1.5B of total growth.

With a sharper focus, Cirrus’s long-term vision of strong growth is still intact, a vision which could still produce a company of $4B or more in several years. What has changed is the needed revenue to achieve $20/share of earnings. With margins trending positive and tax rates negative, $4.0B of revenue now produces at least $20/share in yearly earnings.

Apple’s Report

On August 1, Apple reported its most recent quarterly results. Its September revenue guidance was $49-52 billion compared to last year's revenue results of $46.8B, having pre-guided the number at $45-47B. Last September, Apple sold 45M iPhones at approximately $625 per phone. The high end of Apple's guidance is $5B above last year or in terms of iPhone units approximately ((2/3) of the total difference divided by $625) 4M more iPhones year over year.

Qorvo’s Report and Its Meaning

Comparing Qorvo's (QRVO) conference call discussion with Cirrus can be important as the two rely heavily upon Apple for their business, especially in the second half of the year. Goldman (NYSE:GS) asked an important question upfront after it became apparent with its guidance for September that the belief of year-over-year double-digit growth left with the analysis by QRVO management was now highly unlikely. In 2016, Qorvo guided September at $820-850M in its June quarter conference. This year, the guidance was slightly down year over year at $800-820M, that prompted this exchange.

Toshiya Hari - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

“Great. Hi, guys. Thanks for taking the question. Mark, sorry if I missed this. But I think three months ago, you guys talked about growing top line double-digits year-over-year in fiscal year 2018. Is that still intact today or have you made changes? And if so, what's changed over the past three months?”

Mark J. Murphy - Qorvo, Inc.

“Yeah. So good question, Toshi. So our full year right now looks to be not far off what the current external view is of our full year, so between 4% and 5%. Again, if you look at our first half, it's been a weaker China than we expected. . . As we mentioned in our opening comments, we do expect a sequential increase September to December. And at this point, we see a bit of a less than normal seasonal decline in the March quarter. And so if you look where the year has been, a bit softer out of the gate in the first half followed by a double-digit year-over-year growth in the second half, you get a full year that's in the 4% to 5% range.”

We highlighted the two important pieces of information, a better March quarter than normal, plus significant growth in its second half, meaning December and March.

Predicting FY-18 Growth

The important question is what can be expected of Cirrus in FY-18? Cirrus’s recent conference report answered reasonably the important questions. The September guidance of $390-430M confirms that the new iPhones from Apple will not include one of the two DACs, most likely the analog headset part. With Apple apparently guiding for 50M iPhones (or $50M Cirrus revenue per DAC), it is difficult to conceive any other conclusion. This guidance suggests no YoY change in ASAP, which means one DAC is missing.

Next, it is important to review Apple’s inventory builds and adjustments process. Both Qorvo and Cirrus guided lower than was really believed. Both have similar exposure to Apple, especially in the September and December quarters, while Apple guided an increase in iPhone sales for September. We suspect that Apple, as rumored, is struggling with some of its manufacturing process. Qorvo’s comment about the March quarter being less than normal for its seasonal decline is likely about Apple's inventory control. In our view, Apple probably built less inventory from key suppliers this year, likely stemming from reported manufacturing issues, a belief very much in line with recent Apple news.

In the past, Apple overbuilt in September, adjusting excess in the March and June quarters. Last year Apple added at least 15M more parts than sold in the September quarter. During the March quarter, Apple cut Cirrus by at least 10M units. We should also note that iPhone sales and unit deliveries for the June quarter appeared to be neutral between the two companies. Without news of any major wins by Cirrus this September, it appears that Cirrus delivered enough parts for 60M-62M phones or 1-2M more than last year. With guidance for possibility of 5M more units sold, Cirrus delivered an access of approximately 10M units, significantly less than last year. We might expect a significantly less inventory adjustment by Apple in March by 5-7M units or $25-35M. Qorvo’s statement certainly points us strongly to this conclusion.

In figuring a possible revenue for FY-18, first, Cirrus generated $60M more revenue in June YoY. We expect Apple to sell 15% more iPhones during its fiscal year, which for Cirrus means September, December and March quarters (Yes, we understand Apple’s fiscal year begins in December, but it also begins selling new phones in September). Our view, one held for quite awhile, is that Apple will sell +5M in September, +13M in December, and +7M in March. It appears that Apple has confirmed +5M for September. Cirrus rarely does not achieve above top end guidance for September. We expect at least $440M in September. Without any huge wins, December could be expected to be at least $65M more than last year or $590M. For March, iPhone additions might add $30M, plus $35M bring March to $390M.

This quarter Cirrus further refined its growth expectations, “As we look to the remainder of FY18, the company continues to expect modest revenue growth for the full fiscal year.” It also announced in a recent conference that for a case with unit volumes being constant, the company could expect single digit growth ($75-150M). Remember the difference in the June quarters already represents $60M of that possible number.

Total revenue increases for FY-18 may be as follows: +60M June (reported), +$10M September, +$65M December, +$65M March, and plus a guess of $50M for organic growth. We are expecting earnings to increase by $250M * 0.5 * 0.78 = 100M/64M shares or $1.5. Adding that to last year's 4.5 = $6. $6 of earnings equates to approximately $400M in real cash flow. With debt paid off and Cirrus answering no to a recent question about paying dividends, we expect the company to continue buying back stock at much faster rates. In the June, the company purchased close to a million shares at $64. With the current price significantly lower than that, we expect major repurchasing to continue.

One final statement from the cc, ‘We expect design activity to accelerate as we move throughout the fiscal year.” We [PTI] expect major revenue growth to continue organically moving into FY-19. For FY-18, “As we look to the remainder of FY-18, the company continues to expect modest revenue growth for the full fiscal year.”

If what appears to be growth near 15% in FY-18 is true, Cirrus trading at under $60 is once again dirt cheap. We can also add that if the real growth is closer to $150M or 10% in revenue any price under $60 is still dirt cheap. In time, we shall know the true results.

