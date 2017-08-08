Overseas Markets Key To Fitbit Health

Analysts have been too U.S. focused on the stock.

Management at Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) has only touched the surface of the company's international potential. The recent results were better than expected and have been much commented on. The upcoming smart watch is vital to the company, as is health monitoring on its devices. The strength of the brand name around the world could be the key factor though.

Results

The Q2 2017 results have been much analysed and I will not repeat all that here. They were certainly not great but were better than expected. Q3 guidance potential was slightly better than anticipated:

Revenue to be US$380 million to US$400 million (against US$391.5 million).

Non-GAAP EPS of -US$0.05 to -US$0.2 (against - US$0.04).

EBITDA of -US$12 million to break-even (against -US$5.9 million).

Revenues down by 39.8% is hardly reason to cheer. However analysts liked the fact that gross margin improved (from 41.8% to 42.2%) and operating costs reduced. The biggest support to the stock price probably came from the company's insistence that their smart watch would be out in time for the holiday season this year.

The most interesting thing about the results though was the geographic break-down. Revenue by region on a year-to year comparison was as follows:

United States US$199.2 million (down 55.3%).

Americas ex USA US$24.4 million (down 10.8%).

EMEA US$108.6 million (up 9.2%, and 24% if considered sequentially)

APAC US$21.1 million (up 45.5%).

If that trend continues into the next quarter,EMEA would exceed USA.

On a longer time-line it was as follows:

Of course the stock has not been good for investors. It remains a high risk bet but with a path forwards for stock appreciation

Certainly its valuation metrics are excellent. Compared to the S & P U.S. BMI Information Technology averages:

Price to Tangible Book 1.31 (BMI 4.92).

Price to Sales 0.50 (S & P 3.48).

P/E ratio does not apply, but the lower the Price to Tangible Book the better. For Price to Sales a number of under 1 is generally considered favourable by analysts.

Its debt position is very healthy. The company has a Quick Ratio of 2.08. This means it has US$2.08 of liquid assets to cover each US$1.00 of current liabilities. It has a Current Ratio of 2.37. This means it has US$2.37 cash in hand for every US$1 of year ahead liabilities.

The metrics favor the company as a potential take-over target. Its Enterprise Value of US$610 million as against Market Cap of 1.3 billion shows its attraction to possible suitors. This is even after the uptick in stock price following the results announcement. Short interest at 19.5% shows many are still betting the stock will not be positive however.

The International Opportunity

Fitbit has one key advantage in the international arena. That is its brand name. The name has become almost generic. People talk about wearing a "Fitbit" even if it's actually another product. The question is whether the company can improve its international marketing. This applies in particular to China.

At the conference call, CFO William Zerella did point out:

"International markets continued to play a greater role within the company. International revenue grew 9% to US$154 million, representing 44% of revenue."

A recent analysis by Charles Schwab (subscription required) gave a Buy rating to Fitbit on the basis mainly of its international appeal. It stressed the appeal to both casual and more active users. Growth would be driven by its brand and by its technology advances in sensors and battery life. It predicted that Fitbit's 2016 margin of 29% would improve to 43% in 2017 and 44% in 2018.

Zerella had affirmed that Fitbit was the No.1 "connected tracker" in every market in Europe. Despite this, the company lost market share and garnered 16% of the worldwide market for fitness trackers. This compares to 29% in Q2 last year. Much of this was due to China.

In China, the company needs to move faster and more aggressively. Recent figures show that Xiaomi has now become the world's largest fitness tracker supplier. It shipped 3.7 million worldwide in Q2. Most of these sales were in China, where fitness rackers are all the rage. Its "Mi Band" is the clear market leader there and priced very low for the market. Another Chinese brand, Lifesense, is also strong.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) is active in the country with its fitness bands and has a strong partnership with WeChat. Fossil (NYSE:FOSL) reportedly had a successful launch there last year of its "Misfit" product. However that company has since had its own problems. AppleWatch sales are strong in China, though Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) does not give an exact breakdown. The AppleWatch 3 is likely to be a big seller there when launched later this year.

The Chinese Government reckons consumer spending on "Fitness & Sports" will hit US$ 800 billion by 2025. That is a huge number and a huge but rather unspecific category. However the Chinese market potential is huge and growing so fast that it represents a tremendous growth opportunity for Fitbit.

In 2016 the company lost market share in China and Japan. It gained it in some other Asia Pacific markets, such as Australia and India.

At the end of this Q2 period, Fitbit had US$676 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet. It has no debt. It needs to spend some of this on increasing its international foot-print and marketing resources. The existence of this cash and the high number of users of course makes Fitbit a potential take-over target as well. That is one possible attraction of the shares for investors. Apart from the take-over potential, being part of a larger whole might help the Fitbit brand to compete with the big beast in the Market, Apple. They of course have concentrated on smart watches rather than fitness bands.

Healthcare

Long-term, for Fitbit to flourish it needs to expand the use of trackers and smart watches in the health arena. My article in January gave details on this. In particular this detailed the company's acquisition of Medtronic and its partnerships with various health insurance companies. IT companies can no longer survive just in the competitive business of producing hardware. GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) illustrates this. Similarly Apple is booming on the back of its Services and software revenue and potential.

One time rival Jawbone has given up on this competitive market. It was not able to be profitable on the basis of manufacturing wearables hardware. The company is trying to re-invent itself as Jawbone Health Hub, concentrating on health applications and software. Fitbit needs to put the emphasis on health applications as well if it is flourish. Hence the importance of the apps they are able to offer on their forthcoming smart watch.

CEO James Park seemed to realise this, if cautiously, at the Earnings Call when he said

"On the Healthcare side obviously there is a lot of business and regulatory issues that still need to be worked through: from the technology side, we see a near-term opportunity."

The impending smart watch is thought by the company to have the ability to boost international sales across the product range. Park confirmed that its main focus would be on how it could improve individuals' health. It will have what he described as an "app gallery" to allow for 3rd party apps. It is thought users will be able to connect to the store using Bluetooth on Android or Apple phones. The watch is a development from Fitbit's purchase of Pebble, which like Jawbone, found the market too hot and competitive.

However Fitbit's upcoming watch seems unlikely to have any particular functionality which would not be available on the AppleWatch. Fitbit does have quite a substantial user base. It is of course nothing compared to that of Apple in general, if not the AppleWatch specifically.

Park stated that on the corporate side, business is still mainly in the USA:

"We are starting to see some interesting opportunities outside the U.S. in some select markets."

Much of this has been around getting companies to subsidise fitness trackers for their employees. This is only a small portion of the real potential.

The long-term profitability of trackers will come from their health benefits. These will include monitoring heart rates, blood pressure levels or diabetes. At present the big attraction of fitness trackers for heart rates is that they can detect if an individual has a heart beat rate which is unhealthily high or low. The accuracy of these is what needs to be improved by all manufacturers. The same comment would apply for blood pressure levels. Fitbit recently talked about their ability to monitor sleep apnea, which affects 18 million Americans.

Conclusion

A recent report by "Research & Markets" predicted a CAGR of 18.9% for the "wearable technology market". This would translate to a market value of US$29.92 billion in 2016 to one of US$71.23 billion in 2021. Much of this opportunity lies in China.

IDC predicts that the "global wearables" market will increase by 20% this year to 125.5 million devices.

Short and medium term Fitbit needs to maintain its market position. Long-term, Fitbit needs to leverage the full benefits of health tracking of individuals through trackers and smart watches when that comes about. Then the company would be a great Buy.

They need to leverage their brand name and their international potential to achieve this. Investors should look closely at what Fitbit is doing in the international arena when making their investment decisions.

