August 7 Forex Weekly - A Contrarian View

Every week, Splendid Exchange looks at seven major currency pairs in search of the evidence of popular delusions and the madness of crowds. The idea is to find anomalies and bullish or bearish divergences that will break the trend, not prolong it. It is a painful exercise, but also highly rewarding. I have conducted four studies: over-extension analysis, secular performance analysis, traders’ sentiment and economic divergence.

Analyzed currency pairs: AUDUSD, EURUSD, GPBUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF and USDJPY

Relevant ETFs (most popular): CROC, ERO, EUFX, FXA, FXB, FXC, FXE, FXF, FXY and GBB.

The most overextended currency

So far this year, the Euro has been the best performing currency among the majors. It has appreciated by almost 12% since January 2, 2017. By contrast, Swiss franc is lagging behind with only 5.2% of gains over the course of seven months (see the chart below - notice that after a bullish non-farm payroll print on Friday, the majors have started to lose some ground against the greenback).

Source: CMC Markets, personal calculations

However, if we were to rank the exchange rates in percentages of their respective trading ranges over the past years, we would see a slightly different picture. I call it over-extension analysis. It allows us to see how far each currency has deviated from its historical (three-year) trading range. I choose to look at three-year period for several reasons. First of all, it is long enough to capture more than half of a standard business cycle of most economies (according to the National Bureau of Economic Research, the average length of a business cycle is about 69 months, or a little less than six years). At the same time, 3-year range is short enough to be relevant and not to produce too smoothed out results. In other words, analytical curves maintain some healthy volatility and tend to generate actionable trading signals.

Over-extension analysis reveals that it is not the euro that has gained most. The most overextended currency is the Japanese Yen. As of last Friday, it was trading at almost 60% of its 3-year range. However, New Zealand dollar, the Euro and Canadian dollar are not far behind (see the chart below).

Source: CMC Markets, personal calculations

The most overvalued currency

Assessing the strength of any given currency is quite tricky. Because we usually measure the performance of one currency against the other, the result is always biased. For example, a rising GBPUSD may not necessarily reflect improved fundamentals in the United Kingdom, but rather point to deteriorating fundamentals in the United States. A less biased approach would be to compare a currency’s performance against some kind of neutral asset, such as gold. Analysts call it a secular performance analysis.

Secular performance is a useful, but underused concept in forex trading. It is important measure because gold (it is assumed) has some intrinsic value as opposed to fiat currency, which is just a "legal tender" not backed by physical commodity. In the end, the price of gold will be determined by supply and demand rather than by central banks' monetary policy and the printing press. Analyzing currency performance against the gold allows us to see the scale of "real" demand for this or that currency.

Based on the 12-month running secular performance correlations, I have calculated that US dollar is currently undervalued by an average of 3.5% against seven majors. However, it is most undervalued against the Euro (6.33%), Australian dollar (4.73%) and Canadian dollar (4.19%). In other words, EURUSD is the most overvalued currency based on secular performance (see the chart below).

Source: CMC Markets, personal calculations

The most overbought currency

Commitments of Traders reports issued by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission help me analyze traders’ sentiment. As in previous studies, I am on a lookout for potential extremes over a three-year period. Specifically, I monitor net positions by non-commercial traders (large speculators, such as hedge funds) and convert them to the scale from 0 to 100. A reading close to 0 suggests that commitments are close to the lower bound of a three-year range, while a reading close to 100 suggests that commitments are approaching the upper bound. For me, overbought conditions are present when non-commercial positions are at 90 and higher, while oversold conditions are present when non-commercial positions are at 10 and lower. On this measure, the most overbought currencies are: Canadian dollar, Australian dollar, New Zealand dollar and Euro (see below). On the contrary, Japanese yen, is close to being oversold.

Source: CFTC, personal calculations

The most economically diverging currency

As a general rule, economic data should always justify the moves in currencies’ exchange rates. However, it is difficult (if not downright useless) to cherry pick a single economic indicator and compare it to currency’s performance because the relative importance of any given economic indicator will vary depending on the economy in question. For example, trade balance data can influence the exchange rate of commodity exporters, such as Australia and New Zealand, but it is less relevant for the United States, whose dollar is a world’s “safe-haven (at least, for now). In theory, GDP growth should act as an ultimate barometer of economic health, but the data is released too infrequently (usually, on a quarterly basis) to be relevant in my analysis. Instead, I prefer to look at countries’ bond yields.

2-year bond yields are considered to be an important measuring stick for market confidence and investor appetites. Most importantly, yields essentially reflect investors’ and traders’ expectations of central bank policy, which is a major driver for the exchange rate. Therefore, the difference between two countries’ 2-year bond yields should indicate which country is running a more expansionary monetary policy (which should be bearish for that country’s currency) and which country is at the contraction stage (which should be bullish for that country’s currency). Usually, the currency of the country with the higher bond yield appreciates against the currency of the country with the lower bond yield.

Based on the 12-month running 2-year bond spreads correlations, I have calculated that the Euro is the most overvalued currency among the majors (see the chart below) and has significantly departed both from a long-term average and from other currencies’ valuations.

Source: CMC Markets, Investing.com, personal calculations

Summary

Lets’ put everything together. I have ranked the currencies on the scale 1 to 7 for each of the studies, where 1 is the least overbought conditions and 7 is the most overbought conditions. The results are in the chart below.

Source: personal calculations

As you can see, on balance, the Euro is the most overbought currency among the majors, followed by Australian dollar and New Zealand dollar. Swiss Franc is the least overbought currency.

Central banks need to strike a delicate balance. One of the one hand, they feel better about growth and inflation, but at the same time, they do not want to have strong currency. The statement by the Reserve Bank of Australia last Tuesday highlighted this problem, as it clearly said:

“An appreciating exchange rate would be expected to result in a slower pick-up in economic activity and inflation than currently forecast”.

I think investors are right to price in some tightening in global monetary policy, but Euro has priced in the most and is at most risk of being disappointed.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.