Lockheed Martin - The Promising Investment Journey Continues

Business for LMT seems to be doing well as evident from the Q2 results (apart from the Missile and Fire Control segment), and things seem to be looking up.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) has been a company and a stock that seems to have a lot of positives going on for itself. I had previously written about LMT in June (click here to read), and since then there have been several positives that have driven the share price higher than my previous 12 month price target. Business for LMT seems to be doing well as evident from the Q2 results (apart from the Missile and Fire Control segment), and things seem to be looking up for the company. With the raised outlook for the rest of the year ahead, and some significant news items surfacing in favor of LMT, I believe that the stock would be a good addition to your portfolio.

Improving business prospects

Let’s account for some of the huge future contracts that LMT has managed to secure in the past few weeks, which boast nothing but improvements to the company’s top line, bottom line and its free cash flow position (read – better dividends).

Earlier in July news of a deal for Black Hawk helicopters surfaced where the US army has ordered 257 units, in a deal that is worth nearly $5.2 billion for LMT’s subsidiary Sikorsky. The helicopter manufacturing subsidiary was a purchase of the defense equipment manufacturer about two years ago. In addition to adding to its portfolio of products, the unit has contributed well to backlogs and orders for the company, and it seems to me that with this new deal in the pocket, the purchase was a good decision on LMT’s part. I expect to see at least some of the impact of this deal reflect itself on LMT’s bottom line this year.

I like how LMT is making headway with its Space Systems as the company only recently announced the building of a $350 million facility for manufacturing and testing its satellite products – you can read more about it here. "We'll be able to build satellites that communicate with front-line troops, explore other planets, and support unique missions," Rick Ambrose EVP of LMT Space Systems remarked. I believe that going-forward we, once the facility is complete, it will scale up the potential of LMT’s Space System segment, allowing us to see it contribute more towards the company’s financials. LMT is fairly established in Space Systems already and I believe this move of designing an advanced facility shows that it is determined to do more – and as always is likely to deliver. Hence, the future of this segment, in my opinion, seems to be burning bright in terms of business and financials, which of course is an excellent sign for the stock to do well in the future.

Troubles at a distance for the F-35s

There has been some talk about the F-35s facing pressure in the distant future for a number of reasons. While the F-35 is expected to remain in business till 2070 at least, there are some rumors that China and Russia have scaled up their military capabilities to outshine the F-35’s stealth capabilities. The F-35 was specifically designed as a powerhouse offensive aircraft could penetrate through all current defense systems globally. Moreover, its ability to shoot long distances and avoid close-combat also gives it an upper hand against its predecessors. While we are yet to hear more from China and Russia about their newly designed technologies that could render the F-35 stealth capability as mediocre to what we had previously expected, I am concerned (although mildly) about the collaboration between France and Germany to team up and design an another aircraft that is at par, if not better than the F-35. While these two countries have planned to get the ball rolling next year, and considering that it will take a good number of years for something to materialize out of this partnership, I don’t expect any immediate threat to LMT. Maybe a couple of years down the line we might see this newly introduced aircraft has the potential to threaten LMT’s share in Europe, but a lot of this depends on the final product that France and Germany roll out. Hence this news item doesn’t seem to worry me too much, but gives me enough to remain cautious about a new competitor in the market. And I believe the market would agree with my view as well, because unless we see something materialize and brought to surface, I don’t expect the impact of this news to start a bear-run on the stock any time soon.

Conclusion

The LMT stock has remained bullish YTD, and has gained 17.25% in value, which is a steep increase. From my analysis in June, the stock has returned 7% to investors in the form of capital gains. I had estimated the share price to cross the $285 mark over a 12 month period, but I’ll gladly admit that I was wrong about this one. Now that the stock trades close to $297 a share, it’s a no-brainer that LMT will soon be crossing the $300 mark. I’ll revise my estimate for the next 12 months to $310/share, but I won’t be surprised if I’m wrong about the upside in my next review for LMT.

We will have to wait until next year to hear about the fate of the France-German partnership on designing a new aircraft. For LMT, the scrapping of this deal means booking of new orders, not only by these two partnering countries, but from the Middle East and the rest of the EU. The impact of this directly hits LMT’s top line and coming 2018, we could see either booking of more orders or cancellation of some, depending on whether the creation of the new aircraft is agreed upon (several factors including budgets need to be accounted for by both countries prior to making a decision). It may be too soon to say this, and perhaps I’m a tilting in favor of LMT when I see this, but I foresee more bookings and close to negligible cancellations for the F-35’s by 2018.

Other than the recent events, I think the fundamentals are playing out favorably for LMT as a stock as well. The company has great management, produces good products, is sheer in size and also has a very deep footprint at home and across the world. Couple that with the fact that its dividend yield is at 2.4% (above its peer average of 1.7%), I think it makes for a great addition into any portfolio, especially for those that are designed to seek regular streams of dividends.

Based on my analysis above, I believe that the capital gain and dividend game is likely to remain strong for this particular stock. It definitely does classify as a good long term investment in my books, and I would definitely recommend re-investing the dividends to maximize your gains from this one. I would still hold firm on my stance and recommend a 5 year investment horizon for LMT. With all that has been going in favor for the company, and assuming that this streak of booking more fruitful contracts will continue on, I foresee that there is a lot more upside to the stock which will be priced into the share value as and when new news items surface in the market. Until then, hold this stock and sit tight, because even if the growth in share value isn’t as enticing at the moment, the consistency and stability of the dividends are good enough reason to be long LMT.

Many of you might be skeptical about holding LMT after its recent earnings report. However, I believe that the stock has a pretty good future ahead given how the company seems to have everything on track. Let me know your thoughts about LMT in the comments section.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.