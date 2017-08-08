Waste Management Stock Or Lending To Congress?

Photo credit

I haven’t exactly been a huge fan of Waste Management (WM) in the past but it wasn’t because I found the business to be inferior; quite the opposite, in fact. But rather, WM is the poster child for what has become an epidemic in the dividend stock community; overvaluation. These stocks have been bid up over many years now as the world chases yield as a result of historically low sovereign rates. That holds here at home as well and WM shareholders have been the direct beneficiaries of continued low rates. And to be fair, the company’s Q2 results were pretty spectacular, but will it continue to just go up forever?

First off, I have to say that if you’re long, this has to be one of the best looking charts I’ve ever seen. The thing just continues to go up at a steady pace – there haven’t been any rip-roaring rallies or even so much as one real pullback since last year. It just keeps going up and while the pace of the rally has been slow, surely the bulls don’t mind.

With that steadiness has come a benign environment where the stock doesn’t become overbought or oversold and just kind of chugs along. That’s great if you own it but it doesn’t give us a lot to go off of from the perspective of what may be next. For now, the bias remains up on a technical basis because the moving averages are providing impenetrable support and they are still rising. So far, so good.

And on a fundamental basis, I’ll admit that WM is doing some pretty great things as well. Q2 saw revenue up better than 7% as pricing and volume both rose meaningfully. WM has been able to continue to grow as it has shaped and molded its business over the years with acquisitions and divestitures as well as investments in its core businesses. That strategy has worked out beautifully and shareholders are reaping the benefits of it now.

In addition to a strong revenue quarter, margins rose as well. Operating margin rose 30bps and that allowed EBITDA to move up, boosting EPS in the process. That certainly helps because WM is going for a whopping 24 times this year’s earnings so EPS growth is something it could use in order to make its valuation look less egregious than it is. Twenty four times earnings is about three times its EPS growth rate so when I say ‘egregious’, I mean it. However, to be fair, I’d wager most people don’t buy WM for the valuation; they buy it for the dividend.

On that front, WM did very well indeed as FCF was up 13% YoY. That’s a terrific result and this is undoubtedly the most important metric for WM as that is how it pays its dividend. For the first half of the year, WM has produced right at $900M in FCF and its dividend cost just under $400M, leaving a sizable surplus. This is of the utmost importance and it means that WM can continue to raise its dividend by meaningful amounts for many years to come without running afoul of its ability to finance it.

And that’s really what it comes down to here; the quarter was terrific and all the things that went well – revenue and margins, namely – allowed it to continue to produce FCF well in excess of what it needs to pay its dividend. Even the $250M it has spent on buying back stock so far this year wasn’t enough to use all of its FCF and that, again, is very positive. So on the capital return front, all is certainly well as FCF has been tremendous.

On the other hand, the stock is really expensive and hasn’t had any sort of meaningful pullback in quite some time. In addition, the yield is very low compared to other traditional dividend stocks as WM is right where the 10Y Treasury yields; that’s hardly rarified air. The constantly low rates on sovereign debt has led to a situation where dividend investors have to put their money somewhere and we get stocks like WM yielding 2.2%; that just doesn’t like something that is worth taking the risk that it finally pulls back at some point. All is well right now with WM but why would you want to own it? You can get the same yield from a Treasury that is tax free and with the valuation already so high, expecting the stock to continue to climb forever seems a bit much. At any rate, I’m sure the bulls will just point to the chart and tell me I’m wrong and that’s fine; I’m a big boy and I can take it. But for a stock that is so very expensive and a yield that is so very uninteresting, I just don’t get why anyone wants to own this stock. Perhaps if it was cheaper or had a yield worth owning, I’d feel differently but it doesn’t, so I don’t. For 2.2%, I'd rather lend money to Congress tax-free.

