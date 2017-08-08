Goodyear Tire & Rubber: Attractive After Its Steep Share Price Drop

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) offers strong shareholder returns whilst trading at a low valuation. The outlook is positive, and due to another price drop after the company's Q2 results it looks like shares are attractive at the current level.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported second quarter results that were relatively in line with expectations:

Nevertheless the market reacted very negatively to the company's earnings release, sending shares lower by about fifteen percent. This does not seem justified, since the outlook for the company is not bad at all:

Goodyear is able to withstand pricing pressure in the industry, the company has been able to consistently raise the average price of its tires through the last couple of months. Those higher prices per unit offset unit declines which Goodyear faced during the second quarter, and make Goodyear a favorable pick among its peers.

One of the key growth drivers going forward will be Goodyear's 17 inch plus segment, where the company sees strong double digit growth for the next two quarters, as well as during all of 2018. Since those bigger tires come with higher average prices, a strong sales performance in this segment should be very beneficial for the company's revenue as well as earnings growth. With more trucks and SUVs being sold (and less smaller cars being sold), it is not surprising that Goodyear's bigger tires are poised to perform well in the foreseeable future.

For the current year Goodyear is seeing $1.63 billion in operating earnings, which translates to about $700 million in net earnings (GAAP), when we use Goodyear's second quarter net income to operating income ratio of 0.42.

With Goodyear's share count totaling 252 million, this gives us a GAAP earnings per share estimate of $2.80 for the current year -- shares would thus trade at eleven times this year's earnings. For the following year Goodyear is forecasting some significant improvements, mainly due to higher volumes, higher average prices and cost savings. When we use the midpoint of Goodyear's guidance, 2018's operating income will be $575 million higher than the total for the current year, thus 2018's operating income should come in at roughly $2.2 billion -- this would not only be a big improvement over 2017's numbers, but also represent a double digit increase over last year's strong results.

Since some of Goodyear's non-operating expenses are not changing (i.e. interest expenses), we can expect that Goodyear's net earnings to operating income ratio will improve next year -- net earnings should thus grow even faster than the prognosticated 35% operating income growth rate. When we then also factor in that Goodyear's share count will continue to drop going forward, the company's earnings per share could increase by fifty percent or more next year, which makes the company's shares look pretty cheap.

Goodyear's share count has been shrinking continuously over the last years, and the decline has accelerated in the last few months. During the second quarter the average diluted share count was 256 million, down from 268 million one year earlier -- this means a 4.5% decline in just one year. If Goodyear keeps that pace up, its share count will drop by another seven percent through 2018 -- this alone will boost earnings per share growth significantly.

Goodyear's dividend, which stands at $0.10 per share per quarter right now, yields 1.3% -- that is not a very high yield relative to the market, nor relative to what investors can get from fixed income investments. The dividend growth rate was high in the last couple of years (the latest dividend raise totaled 43%), but yet I believe that Goodyear is not a very attractive holding for income focused investors. Due to its growth outlook, low valuation and focus on share repurchases Goodyear is a better fit for those investors seeking capital appreciation.

Goodyear's valuation has come down a lot over the last one and a half years, and currently the company's shares trade at just seven times next year's earnings. Due to this low valuation the company's shares have ample potential for appreciation -- even a modest multiple expansion to just nine times earnings would allow for share price gains of 28% through 2018.

Takeaway

Goodyear trades at a pretty low valuation, which does not seem justified due to the good outlook over the next couple of quarters. With high shareholder returns (mostly via buybacks) the potential for capital appreciation is enhanced further, which makes Goodyear's shares attractive for those investors seeking capital gains, I believe.

