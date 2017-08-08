Waiting For Dr Pepper Snapple To Break Down

Photo credit

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (DPS) was once counted as a growth stock among the beverage names. That, however, hasn’t been the case for the past couple of years as the stock has basically just bounced around since the end of 2015. DPS has continued to grow revenue and earnings admirably but the stock was already so expensive that shareholders haven’t reaped the benefits of that growth in recent quarters. And, somewhat strikingly, a strong Q2 report wasn’t enough to get the stock moving. That makes me think there isn’t much that can get DPS out of its proverbial funk because Q2 really was quite good.

But let’s begin with the chart because it shows us some pretty interesting things I think are worth noting. First, the 200DMA is about as flat as you’ll see and has been for an entire year. As I mentioned, the stock has bounced around a lot but hasn’t actually gone anywhere and that results in a flat 200DMA. That matters because the 200DMA helps determine the trend direction of a stock but for DPS, there isn’t one. That makes it a little more difficult to place your bets when you don’t have a trend to work from but other evidence suggests that, at least in the short term, we may see one develop.

The high made back in April at $98 was a spike high and ever since, relative highs have been lower at $97 and $94, respectively. The move off of the Q2 report wasn’t enough to make something happen and the stock is falling again. We’re at $91 as I write this and the prior two relative lows were right at $89, meaning that shareholders have a decision to make as we approach that number again; will it bounce once more or will it break through to the downside?

A bounce would be interesting because the string of lower relative highs would suggest there isn’t much room at all for a bounce but of course, the hope of the bulls would be to break that string and hit at least $97 on a move up. My bet, however, is that the stock is going to break down through the $89 level because of the lower relative highs and very weak signals coming from the momentum indicators. This stock looks like it wants to roll over and while it isn’t set in stone just yet, I do think the bias is for a break down. The Q2 report was quite good and if that wasn’t enough to get the stock moving, DPS will find it difficult to rally.

DPS’s revenue was up a very nice 6% during Q2 on 4% volume growth. Bai contributed to top line growth as well as organic gains in volume and price/mix growth and I’ll admit that I didn’t see that sort of top line growth coming. DPS has been better at growing the top line than KO and PEP in the beverage category but this is a significant step forward. The Bai acquisition looks prescient right now but DPS’ core business is also growing nicely.

That healthiness extended to gross margins as well as core gross profit was up 70bps to 60.4%. The headline number included some accounting nonsense surrounding mark-to-market activity but that number is meaningless; DPS’ good fortune from its much higher sales numbers flowed through to gross margins as price/mix helped as well. So far, then, we’ve got higher sales and higher margins.

Unfortunately, SG&A expenses were up meaningfully as the Bai acquisition predictably added some costs into the model – although those should be transitory – and DPS ratcheted up marketing spending both for Bai and legacy brands. That kept core operating income flat against last year’s Q2 which is disappointing against much higher revenue and incrementally higher gross margins. But DPS is investing for the future with Bai and its core brands so we’ll see if those investments pay off.

For now, however, the two things that I was looking for from DPS’s Q2 – revenue/volume growth and margin expansion – were mostly there. Revenue and volume looked great as DPS really blew it out of the water in Q2 from a top line perspective. The moderate gain in gross margins was nice to see but it was fully offset by higher SG&A costs. As I said, the costs associated with Bai should be transitory but they sting while they’re here; 2018 and beyond should reap the benefits of the acquisition more easily and the incremental investment in marketing should pay off as well at that time.

At 19.6 times this year’s earnings, DPS is nowhere near as expensive as it once was. It has continued to grow EPS nicely while the stock has bounced around and that has created a situation where the shares are much more reasonably priced than they once were. To be fair, 19 is still roughly three times its projected EPS growth rate so it isn’t what I’d call a value stock, but it is still cheaper than KO on that front and has much better growth prospects as well.

I can’t help but think, however, that you’ll be able to buy this stock lower if you’re patient because, as I mentioned, it looks like it wants to break down below the $89 level. If that happens, we could see a run back towards $80 or thereabouts, and then the stock would look pretty interesting from a value perspective. At any rate, DPS produced a very strong Q2 so from a fundamental perspective, it seems all is well. The stock isn’t all that cheap but it does look like it wants to go lower. As such, if you want to own it, I think you can wait it out and get a better price.

