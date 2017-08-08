Why I Added Big 5 Sporting Goods

As I always do, I added yet another stock to the portfolio at the beginning of the month. That being said, I did only add a half position at first, then added the other half on July 10th, then added more just recently after the company's last earnings report. My latest addition was Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV).

First a quick run down about the company:

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports. It also provides private label items, such as shoes, apparel, camping equipment, fishing supplies, and snow sport equipment. The company sells private label merchandise under its own trademarks comprising Golden Bear, Harsh, Pacifica, and Rugged Exposure; and licensed trademarks, including Beach Feet, Bearpaw, Body Glove, Morrow, and The Realm. As of January 1, 2017, it operated 432 stores and an e-commerce platform under the Big 5 Sporting Goods name. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.



- From Finviz

When I research a company for a potential purchase, I typically look for certain fundamentals first to see if it is a possible value, then I read through the most recent 10-K and begin to look at the following:

Item 1A - Risk Factors Item 3 - Legal Proceedings Item 6 - Selected Financial Data Item 7 - Management Discussion & Analysis

If I go through the 10-K and still see value I dig a bit deeper to see if it passes my Big Ten analysis (will be described later).

This post is about what I found in my research on Big 5 Sporting Goods.

The Initial Analysis

Item 1A - Risk Factors

As you read through BGFV's risk factors, there are a few that really pop out. The first would be the big competitors that rule the sporting goods world. Add stores like Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and Target (NYSE:TGT) to the list, then bring the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) name up, and you see that there is some competition that may heed trouble.



The second major risk factor comes from price reduction. This is where AMZN becomes the biggest worry, as it continues to drive down the price of everything (even groceries now), and you need to be aware as to what effects this may have on the margin. This is the same worry I have for TGT, but I own that as well.



My biggest concern about BGFV, though, would be the fact that it works out of a single distribution center. If there are problems with the center, it could spell big problems with the products. No products equal no profit. Obviously, this is looking at the worst-case scenario, but that is what this analysis is all about.

There are no significant legal proceedings.

When I do a quick glance at the data, here are some things that really jump out at me:



A) Sales have increased from 2012-2016.

B) Same-store Sales increased in 4 out of the last 5 years.

C) The store number has decreased from 2014-2017.

(I do not necessarily see this as a bad thing. BGFV has made some good moves in this area to fix a problem it had by expanding too quickly in 2014).

D) The profit margin was relatively flat from 2012-2016.

E) Its long-term debt decreased from $57 million to ~$12 million.

When I read through this section, I typically look for honesty about the changes, both good and bad, that occurred during the previous year. One of the things that pop up for me with BGFV is the fact that the management noted the EPS increase was due to a decrease in print ad costs. Why is this important? This shows that management has decreased a cost that actually makes sense in today's retail world. Sometimes commonsense decisions are the most beneficial.



Also, it is important to note that the company admits that it has always strived for "controlled growth," but made a mistake in 2014 when it opened 16 new stores. This makes me less pessimistic about the closure of ten stores this year, since it really brought the company back to what may be the proper number of stores. When you are wrong you are wrong, and it is nice to see management taking control of it quickly.



Finally, I always try to find a potential pitfall that management honestly admits and brings up in the discussion. One such for BGFV is the minimum wage in California. With most stores in the state, it could really hurt the company if the minimum wage is raised by significant amounts. Is this enough to be the end of BGFV? Of course not, but its EPS could take a major hit.

So, after I look through all this information I decide whether or not to dig in any further. As you can see, there aren't a lot of red flags that are specific to BGFV. Yes, there is a scare right now in the retail sector, and yes, BGFV has had a big run this year (up almost 40% from last June), but that doesn't mean this isn't a buy. I will look further.

My Big Ten (aka 10 Numbers I look at)

Long-Term Debt (YoY):

Decrease from 54.8 to 10 million (81%) Ratio:

Current - 1.90

Quick - 0.20 (Does not include inventory!) Interest Coverage: 33.50 Revenue Growth per Share:

10-yr. - 2.0%

5-yr. - 2.4%

1-yr. - 1.8% FCF (YoY): Increase of 776k (9.8%) Dividend Yield: 4.90% Dividend Payout Ratio: 63% 3-yr. Average Buyback Ratio: 0.60 5-yr. Dividend Growth Rate: 11% Insider Purchases/Sells:

12 months - 54 buys/123 sells

6 months - 23 buys/16 sells

3 months - 11 buys/6 sells

When I take a look my so-called "Big Ten," I really don't see much that I dislike. BGFV has been a consistent profit producer over the past ten years, and while the growth has been nothing to write home about, it is tough to discount a consistent money maker.

Not only am I a big fan of companies that make money, I am a huge fan of those that like to give some back to shareholders. With a 5-year dividend growth rate of 11% and a payout ratio that isn't in a range that I wouldn't consider concerning, BGFV looks like a nice stable place to park some of my money and wait for returns. Also, when you consider the amount of money slotted for buybacks, I believe the company will buy soon to increase ESP data (especially after this last sell-off).

Finally, what I really love is that BGFV is being proactive about the state of the industry and quickly lowering debt. I assume this is due to what the company sees as a near-term reduction in net profits or same-store sales (the latter was forecasted in this last quarterly report).

Conclusion

Shouldn't be hard to figure out that I think BGFV is a buy at these levels. I mean, I even titled the post showing I added it! That being said, I think that if you want a stock with growth potential, then you may want to look elsewhere. BGFV, for the time being, is nothing but a place where I can park a small portion of my portfolio and collect my dividend (almost 5% now) while waiting for the big hedgies to run this price back up to a reasonable P/E ratio.