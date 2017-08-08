V.F. Corporation: Flying Too High To Buy

Several articles are calling VFC a bargain even though it is up almost 32% since early February.

Though a high-quality Dividend Aristocrat with impressive brand power, the price for shares in V.F. Corporation (VFC) is too high to buy. Several articles have recently made the case that VFC could be on sale and a bargain. Additionally, UBS and Credit Suisse have recently boosted their views on the stock. However, even these firms give Price Targets ($66 and $55 respectively) that indicate they believe the firm is at or above fair value after its ~32% run-up over the past 6 months:

VFC data by YCharts

VFC does enjoy impressive financial metrics, with long-term revenue and earnings growth fueling its impressive run as a Dividend Aristocrat, a substantial share repurchase program, and solid profitability:

VFC Dividend Per Share (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Source

Additionally, VFC has achieved strong results - including a top and bottom line 2Q beat - by establishing competitive advantages through building a dominant portfolio of leading brands in outdoor sports and jeans with considerable international growth potential, particularly in China. Additionally, VFC has been able to quickly identify and focus on acquiring and promoting successful brands, which has contributed to its fairly consistent growth and strong profitability. Additionally, it has used its economies of scale and business combinations to achieve significant synergies, further optimizing its performance.

A DCF model using current Analyst estimates (6.92% 5-year annual growth rate up from 1.04% annually over the past 5 years) and a 4% terminal growth rate yields projected annual returns of ~9%:

Source

Investor Takeaway

Given that these assumptions are correct (which I believe they are given the company's demonstrated brand strength, international growth prospects, and strong dedication to boosting EPS growth through buybacks), the company is at the upper end of the fair value range, a conclusion further supported by its long-term P/E and PEG averages:

VFC PEG Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

However, due to the unpredictability of the fashion apparel industry that can bring down once high-flying firms (just look at Michael Kors (KORS) as an example), the firm's substantial international risk exposure (i.e., currency and geopolitical risk), and the potential challenges posed by e-commerce, a company like V.F. Corporation is only worth buying when it sells at a discount. VFC is a hold for DGI investors and a buy for Value, GARP, and DGI investors if the stock dips ~20% to the low $50s.









