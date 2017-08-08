China Dollar-Term Trade Surplus For July Wider Than Expected

China's exports and imports produced a wider-than-expected trade surplus in July in dollar terms, though growth levels were below forecasts, data released on Tuesday showed, following earlier reported yuan-denominated figures.

China reported July exports rose 7.2% and imports gained 11% for a trade balance surplus of $46.74 billion.

Dollar-denominated trade data was China expected-to-report exports rose 10.9% in July year-on-year, down from an 11.3% gain in June, while imports rose 16.6%, compared to a 17.2% increase in the previous month for a trade balance surplus of $46.08 billion, wider than the $42.77 billion in June.

Original Post