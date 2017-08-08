Blackbaud: Correction Set To Continue

High leverage and valuations indicate that the declining share price will likely continue.

2Q results led to a dip off of all-time highs as mediocre results leave investors wondering if BLKB can deliver growth worthy of its premium valuation.

Blackbaud's (BLKB) decline after reporting strong EPS growth (17.4% year-over-year), solid revenue growth (5.8% year-over-year), and confirmed guidance reveal that the company is overpriced and overleveraged, setting it up for a continued correction in share price.

While the company continued fortifying its moat during the quarter by acquiring AcademicWorks™ (the market leading scholarship management platform), announcing its intent to acquire fundraising services provider JustGiving™, strengthening its financial situation by opening a new credit facility in the aggregate amount of $700 million, and boosting its brand power by receiving several major awards and honors (Forbes America's Best Mid-Size Employers 2017 list, Forbes Most Innovative Growth Companies 2017 list, CognitionX stated its programs were the "Best Use of AI for Charity", and Raiser's Edge NXT™ and eTapestry® were named "Leaders" on the 2017 FrontRunners quadrant for Nonprofit Donor Software), and data-driven cloud-based complete solutions offerings continued to fuel growth, offsetting declines in the company's license and maintenance revenue streams.

Despite all of this good news, the disappointing services revenue numbers were enough to sink shares, as the company's high debt will likely force the company's fast-paced acquisition-led growth strategy to decelerate in the near future.

In light of this, Analysts forecast the growth rate to decelerate to 10.2% over the next 5-years after BLKB averaged 17.56% growth over the past five. Given these assumptions, BLKB is only poised to deliver 4.75% returns at current prices, indicating that until there is stronger confirmation of organic growth across the business, the company appears to be overvalued at a ~86 P/E valuation multiple:

Investor Takeaway

Despite its very strong moat, impressive growth record, and ongoing growth and brand-strengthening initiatives, BLKB's sky-high valuation multiple appears unwarranted. Unless the company can find ways to rapidly grow the business organically and ease investor concerns about the sustainability of its acquisition-led growth model, the company's shares have considerable downside risk relative to return potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.