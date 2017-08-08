Activision Blizzard's Q2: Numbers Solid, Long-Term Catalysts Intact

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) recently beat expectations for the second-quarter results. Seeking Alpha says that GAAP earnings of $0.32 per share were ahead by $0.16. Taking into account GAAP deferrals of $1.42 billion, revenue beat by $190 million.

According to the corporate press release, these results beat the company's own internal projections. GAAP EPS was originally thought to be around $0.15 per share. The current $0.32 per share income compared favorably to the year-ago $0.20 per share. On a six-month basis, the company earned $0.88 per share GAAP versus the year-ago earnings of $0.68 per share.

Let me go to the cash flow section to throw out a few more stats before I discuss the quarter on a qualitative basis. Operating cash flow did dip 47% year over year, coming in at $265 million, and non-GAAP free cash flow of $234 million was down 49%. Disappointing, perhaps, but on a trailing-year basis, operating cash flow increased 15% to just under $2 billion and non-GAAP free cash came in at roughly $1.9 billion, good for a 17% increase (the company was able to bring capital expenditures on a trailing-year basis down by 12%).

If you're a shareholder like I am, then I would argue that you can be pleased with these results. I like to see increasing cash flow on a three-month basis whenever possible, but this is just the second quarter, and the overall position of Activision should lend itself to increasing cash flows on a yearly basis.

Here's something that I think is exciting about one aspect of the company's future strategy. There have been articles mentioning Activision Blizzard's success with its recent upgraded version of the Crash Bandicoot IP. Indeed, sales are apparently very good. President and COO Collister Johnson remarked about the new iteration:

"Finally, Activision's release of the remastered Crash Bandicoot for PS4 showed the powerful combination of our deep library of beloved IP and our team's ability to create great new content for our communities. The game has outperformed even our most optimistic expectations and with the number one console title globally in June based on units. Notable given it was only available on one platform for two days in the month."



In my opinion, a focus on new releases/adventures of library games could be a very easy, efficient way of creating new, significant revenue streams. It does two things: it helps to keep Activision Blizzard's brand equity front-and-center with the public, and it aids the company in terms of bringing in new consumer relationships. I've always felt that video game companies need to increase their exploitation of library product.

And we're in a new era of gaming, when old consoles like the Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) Entertainment System become dedicated devices that house multiple games from the past are released to great success. A sequel to last year's plug-in-and-play model, the Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic will be released in September at a higher price point than the NES Classic ($79.99 vs. $59.99). Based on the demand of the first model, one can assume that millions will be sold, and that units like this represent a multi-year cycle of bringing back old games on retail shelves.

Activision Blizzard, therefore, has an opportunity with its own products. In fact, the company's old Atari 2600 titles will be on a dedicated device this September as well; AtGames will distribute a Flashback console that contains titles such as Pitfall! and Stampede. That kind of licensing revenue might not mean much, but it shows the potential in the idea of the company releasing its own products along those lines, perhaps with updated versions of old titles. Additionally, Activision Blizzard could in the future consider making original IP, or buying publishers that already successfully do this, that capture the graphic/gameplay aesthetic of earlier-bit technologies. I think of this as the Shovel Knight strategy. (And certainly, a new Pitfall! adventure would be welcome on download platforms or disc; remember Pitfall: The Lost Expedition?)

There are other catalysts to consider. Activision management isn't going to let the eSports concept pass it by. Here is the COO again:

"Our groundbreaking initiative in esports drive engagement and celebrate our players and their achievements in new ways. We made strong progress this quarter on the Overwatch League as Bobby already mentioned. That progress was a meaningful milestone toward establishing a league-based professional competition as a standalone business. We now have a sustainable structure, in which to invest for the long term, with the very best partners from traditional sports and from esports."



As I see it, eSports should be a very significant industry in the future. In this era of younger demos concentrating on mobile viewing and eschewing more traditional forms of entertainment, eSports leagues seem to me to be something that could capture that audience's attention, especially since they potentially dovetail well with social media engagement.

Making movies/episodic series also is a catalyst shareholders should consider. I know Activision hasn't done much on that count yet - the Warcraft film didn't make waves at the domestic box office with its $47 million gross (and though it did better on a worldwide basis at $433 million, I assume the company was hoping for a bigger hit), and although, to the best of my understanding, the company didn't have much to do with the production of the Candy Crush CBS (NYSE:CBS) show, it is worth noting that ratings for that licensed IP don't appear to be too solid. Nevertheless, the present represents early days for the company's original content ambitions. This article over at CNBC discusses the possibility that Activision Blizzard could eventually become a Disney (NYSE:DIS)-like entity down the line. Count me as one of the believers. With eSports and movies, one would assume that a natural progression to consumer products and investments in theme parks will eventually emerge.

Now, let's turn to the chart:

The stock has become more attractive in terms of price action in recent times. Remember when the shares seemed to go nowhere? That was a frustrating period for investors. Slowly but surely, the stock started to get more animated.

Looking at the current key data, Activision Blizzard does appear a bit expensive on a P/E and PEG basis. Add to that the fact that shares are near the top part of the 52-week range and you get an equity that, given its current reliance on video games as its driving force (an industry that can be volatile at times, given that players might reject the latest blockbuster release), some may want to avoid. It's an understandable viewpoint, as the risks from stock ownership at this point are clear.

Waiting for a short-term correction in the shares is a strategy that contains its own risks, but it might not be a bad way to go in this particular case. Still, I have to express my overall opinion: I see this stock as a premium-priced investment idea because there is significant potential reward if all its operational strategies execute well, in particular eSports and original content. I do see the Disney-like transformation thesis, and for that reason, I remain an owner of this stock.

