Pershing Square Buys Into Dividend Aristocrat ADP - Should Investors Be Concerned?

ADP has done a fine job managing itself. It is a Dividend Aristocrat, and has raised its dividend for 42 years in a row.

Activist investors can often boost share prices in the short-term, but their long-term track records are spotty.

Shares of ADP recently spiked on news that activist investor Pershing Square had acquired an 8% stake.

Published by Bob Ciura

Shares of Automatic Data Processing (ADP) are up 6% since July 27th, when reports surfaced that activist investor Pershing Square Capital Management was building an investment stake in the company.

On August 4th, ADP confirmed that Pershing Square had purchased 8% of the company, mostly through derivatives. Separately, the company noted that Pershing Square wants five out of 10 board seats, as well as a new CEO.



The involvement of an activist investor could have significant implications for ADP investors. The company is highly regarded for its dividend growth history.

It has increased its dividend for 42 years in a row, including a solid 8% dividend raise in 2017.

ADP is a Dividend Aristocrat, a group of 51 stocks in the S&P 500 Index with 25+ years of consecutive dividend increases. You can see all 51 Dividend Aristocrats here.

This article will discuss why long-term ADP investors may not be cheering the news.

Business Overview

A peek into Pershing Square’s stock holdings reveals a concentrated portfolio, consisting of just six positions as of March 31st.

Pershing Square is not a highly diversified fund. This is why ADP investors should pay particularly close attention as these events unfold. Pershing Square makes big bets on companies it feels strongly about, then acts aggressively to see its desired changes materialize.

It is unclear what specific changes Pershing Square wants to make. One could easily argue that no changes are even necessary at this time, because ADP is a very high-quality business.

ADP provides administrative services such as payroll, benefits administration, and human resources management, to companies of all sizes. Its clients find great value in these services, because outsourcing these functions allows them to focus on growing their businesses.

ADP has two core operating segments:

Employer Services (73% of fiscal 2017 revenue)

Professional Employer Organization Services (27% of fiscal 2017 revenue)

The company is highly diversified. It has approximately 700,000 clients.

ADP management does not appear to view Pershing Square’s investment favorably. In a press release, the company stated:

Since Carlos Rodriguez became CEO nearly six years ago, ADP's total shareholder return of 202% is well in excess of the S&P 500 TSR of 128% -- and is many multiples of Pershing's TSR of 29%

Given Pershing Square's spotty recent track record, ADP investors might prefer the company to remain in control under its current leadership.

Growth Prospects

ADP has done a great job on its own. It has a long track record of raising dividends each year, thanks to its steady earnings growth.

From fiscal 2013-2017, ADP grew earnings-per-share by 56%.

Fiscal 2017 was another strong performance. Total revenue and adjusted earnings-per-share increased 6% and 13%, respectively, for the year. Organic revenue, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange, rose by 7% for the year.





Source: FY17 Earnings Presentation, page 4

Both operating segments grew last fiscal year. Revenue from Employer Services and PEO Services increased 4% and 13%, respectively.

ADP’s two business segments complement each other well.

The Employer Services business is not growing as quickly, but it carries stronger margins. For the fiscal year, Employer Services generated a 30.6% operating margin, compared with a 12.9% operating margin for PEO Services.

On the other hand, the PEO Services segment is a high-growth business. For fiscal 2018, ADP expects the Employer Services segment to grow revenue by 2%-3%, and a 50-75 basis-point reduction in segment operating margin.

Meanwhile, PEO Services revenue is expected to increase 11%-13% revenue growth in fiscal 2018, and segment margin is expected to expand by 25-50 basis points for the year.

Source: FY17 Earnings Presentation, page 6

A key growth catalyst for ADP is that regulation continues to increase. The complex regulatory and compliance environment makes ADP’s services extremely valuable.

This also helps provide ADP with steady growth. The company expects a 5%-7% increase in new global bookings in the upcoming year.

ADP is focusing on its Human Capital Management, or HCM, business, after its 2014 spin-off of CDK Global. The HCM business includes software and service-based products, which help clients become more efficient in recruiting, payroll, and management abilities.

Competitive Advantages & Recession Performance

ADP’s competitive advantages include a global business model, and industry reputation. As previously mentioned, the burden of regulatory compliance provides a high floor underneath ADP’s profits.

As a global industry leader, ADP has scale and financial resources that smaller competitors cannot match. It has hundreds of thousands of clients, thanks to its strong brand in the industry.

Since payroll and benefits are such important services to businesses around the world, ADP has a sizable economic moat.

These competitive advantages allow for resilient earnings growth, even during recessions. For further evidence of this, consider ADP’s performance during the Great Recession:

2007 earnings-per-share of $1.83

2008 earnings-per-share of $2.20 (20% increase)

2009 earnings-per-share of $2.39 (8.6% increase)

2010 earnings-per-share of $2.39

2011 earnings-per-share of $2.52 (5.4% increase)

ADP grew its earnings-per-share in 2008 and 2009, which is highly impressive. It continued to grow earnings after the recession ended.

The ability to grow earnings consistently, even during recessions, bodes very well for ADP’s dividend.

Dividend Analysis

ADP is a very strong dividend growth stock. It has increased its dividend each year for more than four decades. It typically raises its dividend in the mid-to-high single digit range.

After the 2017 dividend increase, ADP has an annualized dividend payout of $2.28 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.



The dividend payout appears to be highly secure.

ADP generated adjusted earnings-per-share of $3.70 in fiscal 2017. Based on this, ADP carries a payout of 62%. This is a healthy payout ratio, and leaves room for continued dividend growth.

Another positive for the dividend is that ADP has a strong balance sheet. It has $2.78 billion of cash and cash equivalents, compared with $2 billion of long-term debt.

A reasonable forecast for future returns is 10%-12% annualized, based on 8%-10% earnings growth, plus the 2% current dividend yield.

ADP isn’t the cheapest stock around, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 30, based on fiscal 2017 results. However, the company could still generate satisfactory returns, based on earnings growth and dividends.

Final Thoughts

ADP seems to fit the bill as a high-quality dividend growth stock. It has a strong business model, and a leadership position in the industry.

News that Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square had purchased an 8% stake in the company sent the share price higher. That said, it is not clear how the activist investor would improve ADP’s long-term prospects.

ADP isn’t broken, and doesn’t appear to need fixing. It has delivered consistent dividend increases for 42 years in a row. As a result, investors should pay close attention to what direction Pershing Square intends to take the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.