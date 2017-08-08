Ferrari And Pure Euphoria

(Photo credit)

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had a tumultuous start to its life as a public company, but as you can see from the chart below, since its last dip into the high $30s, the stock has been an unstoppable rocket ship, flying ever higher into the stratosphere. The company's strategy and results have been impeccable, but at some point shares will be too expensive to continue to bid up, and to my eye, it looks like that time may be now. I was cautious - but not bearish - on Ferrari's valuation back in the $60s, so at $109 I'm wondering where in the world this rally may actually stop.

Let's begin with the chart because this is really something to behold. I don't recall another stock that has a chart that looks anything like this; shares have moved from $38 to $109 in virtually a straight line without so much as a meaningful consolidation, let alone an actual pullback. The one move that made it seem like this stock wasn't superhuman was a drift lower from $92 to $84 back in June, but that just proved a time when the bulls recoiled the spring and the stock shot higher once again. It's extraordinary how this thing has behaved over the past year or so.

Obviously, there is only one trend, and a stock that looks like this is difficult to go against, but at the same time the momentum indicators are at extremes that haven't been seen at any other time since RACE came public. In addition, the stock is obviously well in excess of its major moving averages. Shares are trading more than 50% higher (!) than the 200-DMA, and while the line is upwardly sloped, it is going to take many months for it to close the gap at $109. That is not a reason for the stock to sell off, but it does highlight just how extended this thing is at this point. Again, it is really quite something just how strong RACE has been, and in fact, it looks a little too strong. This is not normal behavior even for the strongest stocks, so that alone makes me worry about the sustainability of this move, particularly given the action in the momentum indicators.

Q2 results that came out last week were absolutely tremendous, which provided more fuel for the bulls to continue to bid the stock higher. Shipments were up better than 5% during Q2 on strength in the company's V12 lineup, while the smaller, cheaper (in a relative sense) V8 cars were basically flat YoY. Ferrari's refresh in its model lineup is V12-heavy right now, and that bodes well for pricing and margins, as the V12s tend to carry much higher list prices and bigger options prices as well. That helped drive revenue up a whopping 13% in Q2, and to be sure, that's a really tremendous result. As the model refresh cycle continues to favor V12s, we should see a similar sort of trend in revenue growth, something I expect will at least continue through next year. Keep in mind that at some point the refresh cycle will switch back towards favoring the V8 cars and that will crimp revenue growth, but for now all is very well indeed.

The other thing that Ferrari has proven unbelievably good at is growing margins. Obviously, this is not a mainstream carmaker with 2% or 3% operating margins; Ferrari is a marketing machine that happens to sell supercars to the upper crust of society, and that means its pricing power is superior. In addition, the company's customization programs allow buyers to do whatever they want to their new cars - at great expense - and that drives not only ASP but margins higher as well. That's how Ferrari manages to continue to drive EBIT margin higher, and in Q2, it was up a whopping 260bps to almost 22% of revenue. That's an extraordinary result, and it really puts Ferrari in a class of one; there is no comparison to any other automaker.

What's interesting is that the company's self-imposed cap on vehicle production may be coming to an end - at least in a sense - as it is reportedly eyeing a sports utility of some sort, joining other major luxury brands like Lamborghini, Bentley, Maserati and others. The other luxury brands haven't had a great deal of success with their SUVs, but Ferrari is different, and I suspect any effort it comes to market with will be like every other Ferrari - it will sell out immediately and command enormous premiums on the secondary market. Any lift in the cap on how many vehicles it will produce in a year is good news, and while this is still a rumor, keep an eye on it because this could be the next leg of growth for the carmaker.

Obviously, Ferrari couldn't be doing any better than it is right now. The results we've seen over the past few quarters have been absolutely amazing, and Q2 continued that trend unequivocally. The thing is that at some point the shares will become too expensive to own, and at 35 times this year's earnings, I fear that time has to be soon. The nearly 50% boost in earnings we saw in Q2 isn't sustainable, and the company's longer-term average of low-double digits doesn't lend itself to 35 times earnings. I fully realize this is not a normal automaker and does deserve a premium, but its premium right now is absolutely enormous and begs the question of how much is too much. The bulls have an epic rally on their side, but I just cannot pull the trigger on a stock that has gone up by almost 200% in one year without a pullback, given that the business hasn't grown anything like that to support that kind of share price appreciation. Ferrari is an amazing company that is truly in a class of one, but the valuation and the chart scare me at this point, so I'll remain on the sidelines.

