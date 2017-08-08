Book Profits On Puma Biotechnology - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/7/17)

Weaker dollar will help Philip Morris International.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, August 7.

Bullish Call

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM): "No, don't sell it. I think they have a lot more optionality. I would not sell that here. And remember, I think the dollar's getting very weak still."

Bearish Calls

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN): Cramer doesn't see upside.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT): It's an inexpensive stock but does not have a growth catalyst.

Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN): Their quarter was not good. Cramer prefers Honeywell (NYSE:HON) or 3M (NYSE:MMM).

DaVita (NYSE:DVA): No. Cramer prefers Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) in that group.

Puma Biotechnology (NYSE:PBYI): It has had a big run. Book profits.

Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI): Cramer just prefers Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) in that group.

