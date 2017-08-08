Chevron's Permian Juggernaut

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has been active in the Permian Basin for a long time, but it wasn't until a few years ago that it made a serious effort to move into the unconventional arena. A combination of horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing turned a region that was once thought to be a sleepy old relic of a bygone era into an oil producing juggernaut that sent shivers down OPEC's spine. Just look at the upstream industry's voracious appetite for additional rigs to deploy to the Permian. Let's look at how Chevron Corporation is progressing with its Permian development.

Starting at the top

The two key parts of the Permian are the Delaware Basin and the Midland Basin. A small group of operators have shown interest in the Central Basin Platform (in between the Delaware and Midland) in regards to drilling shallow conventional wells (at higher oil prices), but for the most part it is a legacy conventional play with minimal activity.

Over the course of Chevron's storied history, it picked up 2 million acres in the Permian, along with a material amount of the mineral interest in the area (greatly improving its economics). 1.5 million acres are in the Midland and Delaware basins, but that needs to be broken down further to really get an idea of what's lucrative and what's peripheral.

Management breaks down Chevron's acreage by net present value into three categories; over $50,000 per acre, between $20,000-$50,000 per acre, and below $20,000 per acre. This assumes West Texas Intermediate is at $50/barrel, Henry Hub is at $2.50/Mcf, and NGLs prices come in at $25/barrel.

Chevron is using the full costing accounting method which entails factoring in fixed and variable costs to figure out the cost of producing an additional BOE. During the company's Q2 conference call, management described this as "burdened with all the development and production costs as we see them today."

The NGLs realization guidance is a tad high. Historically, NGLs could easily get 50% of WTI if not higher, but that hasn't been the case during the downturn. A 40% of WTI level would be a better gauge, equating to $20/barrel. On the flip side, the assumed natural gas prices are on the low side. ~$3/Mcf realizations are more likely as rising US exports and demand have pulled Henry Hub out of the dumps. $50 WTI is a reasonable figure for crude oil.

Keeping that in mind, 650,000 acres are in the $50,000+ category and another 450,000 is in the $20-50,000 range. The remaining 400,000 acres are in the sub-$20,000 NPV space, which I will get into some detail later on when describing Chevron's acreage swap maneuvers. What matters most is those 650,000 acres in the top NPV category.

There are a couple of regions in the Permian I would like to steer your attention towards. Up in the northern Delaware Basin, Chevron sees a material amount of top tier acreage in the SE corner of Eddy County and all throughout Lea County. This acreage is being developed by a combination of operated and non-operated activity. Chevron and its partners are targeting the Second Bone Spring sandstone and Upper Avalon/Leonard shale plays, the known Delaware core.

Other noteworthy Delaware areas include Chevron's JV with Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) in Culberson County, TX, and Chevron's operated position in Pecos and Reeves counties. In a higher price environment, Chevron's Loving County position would be worth developing as it is highly contiguous.

Pivoting to the Midland Basin, Chevron is present in most of the main oil & gas counties. Along the Andrews-Martin County border, Chevron has a large core acreage position, situated next to another large core footprint in Andrews County that isn't currently being targeted. Midland and Glasscock counties are being targeted by operated activity while Upton County is home to plenty of JV development. The Midland Basin is home to the Lower Spraberry and various Wolfcamp horizons, very prolific targets.

Source: Chevron Corporation

Development, rigs, growth

Chevron is running 13 operated and seven net non-operated rigs in the Permian Basin. Usually its partners had a better understanding of the Permian than Chevron, seen by Chevron's higher development costs per BOE, but that has begun to change as you can see below. That was calculated by taking actual operating (lease operating expenses) and development costs (shown as DD&A) and comparing it to the EUR (estimated ultimate recovery) rates for those wells brought online.

Source: Chevron Corporation

During the first half of 2017, Chevron's unconventional Permian asset posted positive after-tax earnings. Operating cash flow, found by taking out non-cash costs (DD&A specifically), came in at $20 per BOE. Using the price deck mentioned above, Chevron sees its current unconventional Permian wells yielding an IRR of 30% (or more).

New wells and operational improvements will push Chevron's average unconventional Permian LOE and DD&A expenses down from $6/BOE and $19/BOE, respectively, during the first half of 2017 to $4/BOE and $13/BOE by 2020. That will see Chevron's earnings and operating cash flow rise materially, especially when factoring in expected production growth. From Q2 2016 to Q2 2017, Chevron's Midland and Delaware output shot up by 33%. By July 2017, it was just a tad below 200,000 BOE/d net.

Source: Chevron Corporation

Acreage transaction update

Chevron has plans to farm-out, establish JVs, sell, and swap 150-200,000 acres in the Delaware and Midland basins. Divestments raise some cash but really what matters is the ability to create a contiguous acreage position. This enables Chevron to pursue a more economical development strategy as it commented:

"A recent transaction effectively more than tripled the value of [Chevron's] acreage simply by enabling longer laterals. Generally, the highest value transactions are swaps to core up acreage and enhance value through long laterals and other infrastructure efficiencies."

Seven deals have been reached in 2017 so far with plenty to go. 2018 is expected to see a lot of activity on that front. As Chevron trades acreage, expect more to enter the top tier NPV category.

Final thoughts

The Permian Basin is how Chevron Corporation plans to reverse years and years of upstream production declines. In Q2 2017, for the first time in a while, Chevron Corporation saw its output rise by a material amount. Investors looking to read about Chevron Corporation's upstream rebound should click here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.