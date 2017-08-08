Subscribers of The Mortgage REIT Forum had early access to this article over the weekend and receive real-time text message alerts.

The first catalyst for Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) is on the way. Management of GPMT is also management for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO). Because TWO is spinning off GPMT, TWO still owns the substantial majority of the common equity. Eventually, those shares of GPMT are going to be sent to shareholders of TWO, but for now the earnings call (and possibly earnings release) for TWO should be a great opportunity for management to discuss the GPMT. Since shareholders of TWO are expecting to eventually receive shares of GPMT as a special dividend, this should be extremely material to them.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. scheduled their earnings call for 8/8/2017 at 9AM Eastern.

Update: While preparing the public version of this piece, TWO’s earnings release came out. They included the following section on GPMT:

“In exchange for the contribution, Granite Point issued to the company approximately 33.1 million shares of common stock of Granite Point. The company has previously announced its intention, subject to the discretion and approval of its Board of Directors and in compliance with applicable securities laws, to distribute these Granite Point shares to Two Harbors’ common stockholders by means of a special dividend following the expiration of a 120-day lockup period. As of the date of this release, the company has not issued an announcement nor has the Board of Directors made a final determination concerning any such distribution. F or so long as Granite Point remains a majority-owned subsidiary of the company, financial information for Granite Point and its subsidiaries will be included in the company’s consolidated financial statements. As of June 30, 2017, Granite Point held senior, mezzanine and B-note commercial real estate assets with an aggregate carrying value of $1.8 billion. For both of the quarters ended June 30, 2017 and March 31, 2017, the annualized yield on Granite Point’s portfolio of commercial real estate assets was 6.2%.”

Waiting on the Dividend

We are still waiting on a dividend announcement, but I’m confident in my research on Granite Point Mortgage Trust. I am expecting GPMT to declare between $.40 and $.45 as their quarterly dividend rate. To reach those values, I did some work running projections on GPMT’s future earnings. Given the time to get some of their capital to work, they could do a smaller dividend for the first payment. I don’t see much benefit to that, though. It would make more sense to just declare at the intended level and then talk about the way earnings should strengthen over Q3 and Q4.

Eating my own Cooking

I have a large position in GPMT, around 15% to 16% of my active portfolio. This is an extremely overweight allocation. I wouldn’t suggest such an aggressive investment for most investors, but I believe analysts should eat their own cooking. If I’m going to come out and frequently tell investors that Wall Street missed out on GPMT, my wealth should be on the line.

Why I Think Wall Street Missed GPMT

The prospectus for GPMT was pretty complex and their historical performance figures were based on having less equity to leverage into the portfolio. With the offering of new shares, they had a huge inflow of capital and an increase in shares outstanding. The prior income statement didn’t include the effective “weighted average shares outstanding” for the prior period, so investors had to look at how many shares would be outstanding after the IPO raised total equity.

Consequently, investors looking at GPMT saw a commercial mortgage REIT that wasn’t bringing in enough net interest income to deliver solid earnings. That is a reasonable conclusion, since they were dividing the net interest income across a larger share base and giving the company a large position in cash. To be clear, if GPMT were to absorb large amounts of cash and let it sit there while collecting management fees and doing precisely nothing, that would be a pretty poor investment. That is also an absurd suggestion. This team did a solid job running Two Harbors Investment Corp. There is no reason to believe the capital won’t be put to work.

Recent filings show GPMT increasing the amount of capital available on their repurchase agreements. The major reason for a mortgage REIT to want a higher balance available on those agreements is so they can continue to finance new transactions which create new commercial real estate loans.

This is a pretty good time to be getting into the business as well. With all the concerns about retail property and defaults on those properties, the underwriting standards regarding malls should be decently tight.

CRE Loans

The CRE (Commercial Real Estate) loans usually carry a rate of LIBOR + a credit spread. This is the same general business Blackstone Mortgage Investment Trust (BXMT) perfected. If interest rates increase, net interest income should usually increase. The assets that are financed with debt will see a similar increase in the yield on assets and the cost of financing, but the assets financed with equity will also expect more interest income. The total gain isn’t very large, but it is a nice bonus for investors.

The major risk here would be if we were to enter into a recession. If the recession was bad, it could lead to defaulting on property loans with lower values where the lender couldn’t recover all of their principal through seizing and selling the property. The absurdly high level of the S&P 500 (SPY) shows a market that doesn’t believe a recession is remotely possible.

While I believe SPY is overly optimistic, I don’t think a recession is on the doorstep either. Since these loans will usually be made for materially less than the total value of the project, there is a decent bit of cushion built into the prices.

Rating

Buy GPMT

