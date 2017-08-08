Chevron Corporation Turns The Corner. Finally.

I've been writing about Chevron Corporation (CVX) for awhile, and I last wrote about it back on May 2nd. In this article, as well as most other of my recent articles on Chevron, I was cautious on the company and recommended that investors avoid this stock because it continued to burn through cash, and was growing production at a time when it shouldn't have been growing production. While I was not afraid of a dividend cut, I continued to fear possible balance sheet damage from burning through cash.

However, as I look through Chevron's second quarter earnings results, I find myself increasingly confident that Chevron will make it through this without having to cut its dividend or having to take a credit rating cut. That is a big cloud of uncertainty lifted, and that does, at least to some extent, change the investing thesis on Chevron. This article takes a look at Chevron's latest quarter, and what it means for long-term income-minded investors.

One thing is for certain: the market liked Chevron's earnings. It's not too hard to see why. Year-on-year quarterly production jumped just over 10% and Chevron completed an impressive string of projects starting with the massive Gorgon LNG complex in Australia. Chevron also restarted the Angola LNG plant, finished the Jack-St. Malo offshore platform in the Gulf, finished Mafumiera Sul platform, and also added another 41,000 boe per day of production from the Permian.

This really improved the cash flow situation this quarter, due partly to increased production and partly to decreased capex needs. Cash flow neutrality has been a big theme of mine for oil companies over the last couple years. This quarter Chevron spent merely $3.2 billion in capex and $2 billion in dividends. Operating cash flow was $5 billion, meaning that Chevron roughly broke even this quarter. That's close enough, but there are a few caveats.

First of all, management still expects $19 billion in full-year capital expenditure. That means this quarter's capital expenditure of $3.2 billion was well below average. Management confirmed that Chevron will continue to steadily ramp up its rig count in the Permian through this year and next. There's also going to be significant maintenance turnaround in the second half of this year.

But overall, things are likely going to get better. There are still several important projects that are slated to get done soon. This includes the Hebron platform off Nova Scotia, and Wheatstone LNG, which is Gorgon's smaller twin also located in Australia. The completion of both of these will deliver yet more cash flow to the coffers and remove more capital expenditure needs. Looking at Chevron's credit rating, its outlook from Moody's remains stable, and the rating is not on a watch for any potential downgrade.

Chevron has finally achieved cash flow neutrality by doing what most oil producers have done over the last 18 months: enhancing productivity, driving down contracting and supply rates, and removing operational cost. Of course, a good chunk of this cost savings is because crude oil is at a much lower price per barrel. However, a lot of this is cost saving which should be permanent. In doing so, Chevron definitely is not unique, but its achievements are still remarkable, and should have lasting effects within the oil industry.

Today I feel a lot more secure giving the "all clear" for Chevron's dividend, and with that dividend secure, I actually don't mind recommending this as a buy. That recommendation could change if Brent were to drop below $45 and stay there, which could happen, so investors definitely need to remain vigilant here.

How it stacks up

Chevron is still far from my favorite of the big, integrated oil companies. Yes, Chevron has very considerable production growth ahead of it, but I do not necessarily consider that a good thing. At this point, Chevron is growing its production mostly because a lot of the projects it started back in 2012 and 2013 were too far along to stop. Also, Chevron needed to grow production to meet its cash flow obligations.

I believe it is best for oil producers to go easy on production growth, unless perhaps they are shale drillers with a big position in the Permian Basin. Chevron does have a huge position in the Permian Basin, but the company is, on the whole, a very diversified oil company with upstream assets across the globe.

As I've said before, I much prefer Exxon-Mobil (XOM) to Chevron at this time, even though the market seems more interested in the latter due to its production growth. I like Exxon because it was cautious during very good times, when others, myself included, were gung-ho on ever-increasing production from the US. Both Chevron and Exxon now yield roughly the same, but I like Exxon's prospects a lot better in the long run. It has a credit rating two notches above Chevron's, and considerably lower leverage (1.72 times trailing EBITDA versus' Exxon's 1.15 times). If safety and stability is what you are looking for, and if you're an income investor then you should be, Exxon is the better choice from here. However, Chevron is in a much better place.

