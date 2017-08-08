Chipotle: Don't Let It Poison Your Portfolio

Sales recapture is not accelerating. This doesn't support the theory that margins will expand significantly, allowing Chipotle to return to its former glory.

Chipotle (CMG) is delicious and I personally am willing to take a chance eating at the restaurant. But do I like the stock? Not so much. While many investors, including the famous Bill Ackman, are trying to pick the bottom of this beaten down stock in the hopes of an eventual recovery, I am not buying this turnaround story.

To understand where Chipotle stands we need to look at both the magnitude and the trajectory of comparable restaurant sales. Comparable restaurant sales are particularly important because they are the source of operating leverage at the restaurant level. A high comparable sales figure allows a company to expand margins, leading to higher profits.

On the surface, Chipotle’s comparable sales are extremely bullish, rebounding 8.1% in Q2. However, looking at this number in isolation paints the wrong picture. I’m sure everyone is aware of the E. coli scandal so I’m not going to repeat it here, but that event first significantly impacted comparable sales in Q4 2015 (-14.6%). Comparable sales growth then continued to be negative until Q1 2017, when the company reported an increase of 17.8%.

Big drops followed by big increases means that the company is merely recapturing some of the lost sales. The problem is that the company has not yet recaptured all of the lost sales, yet the pace of the recapture is not accelerating. The management mentioned on the conference call that July’s “2-year comp trend was holding at the same level as Q2,” implying a comparable sales figure of 5.6%. The management further disclosed that comparable sales were negatively impacted by 550 bps on average since the recent Norovirus outbreak.

The implication of the plateauing comparable sales growth is that investors shouldn’t expect much margin expansion beyond this point. Second quarter profit did rise to $66.7 million from $25.6 million a year earlier thanks to operating margin expansion, which increased from 4.1% to 9.1% year over year. However, today’s market cap of $9.82 billion suggests that investors are still expecting continued margin expansion as I don’t think anyone in the right mind would want to pay 37x earnings (based on Q2 earnings) for a tarnished restaurant stock. As I mentioned earlier, with comparable sales plateauing, I don’t see how sustained margin expansion is possible.

While it is true that Chipotle is backed by Ackman, I am not buying the turnaround story. Certainly axing ("stepped down" if you prefer) one of the CEOs was a good move, but there is only so much an activist investor can do if the business itself isn’t doing very well. As the wise Buffett has said: “I try to buy stock in businesses that are so wonderful that an idiot can run them." Given that Chipotle is in the fire right now, it is most definitely not an easy business to run. The management will be fighting against the current to win back business, and it is clear to me that the current valuation is baking in a significant amount of margin expansion, something which I do not see materializing given the trend of comparable sales growth.

Investors often dream up optimistic scenarios to justify a purchase, unfortunately for bulls. I believe that Chipotle is one of such traps.

