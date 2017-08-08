Vanguard Natural Resources Emerges From Bankruptcy

Vanguard may need to do a post-restructuring equity raise to have the liquidity to grow production, which may be necessary to deleverage.

Vanguard's reserves point to a potential asset value of around $29 per share based on strip prices. Vanguard's estimated EBITDA points to a lower range of around $18 to $28.50.

Vanguard Natural Resources (VNR)(OTCPK:VNRSQ) has now emerged from bankruptcy as a corporation, and the company expects its shares to start trading on the OTCQX market sometime in Q3 2017. Despite restructuring, Vanguard remains heavily leveraged with secured debt, and could face renewed borrowing base issues starting with its August 2018 redetermination. It also has a significant amount of hedges over the next few years that are locked in at slightly below strip.

Vanguard's reserve value and projected EBITDA suggest that its new shares could be worth somewhere in the $20s. However, Vanguard may need to do another equity offering in order to boost its liquidity and give it some ability to expand production. Without that additional funding, there is a significant chance that Vanguard will end up in a similar situation to before restructuring, with borrowing base reductions resulting in declining production and asset sales.

Reserve Value

On the positive side for Vanguard's valuation, it estimates that its reserve PV-10 value was $1.498 billion at June 30, 2017 commodity strip pricing. Since then oil futures appear to have gone up slightly, while natural gas futures have gone down slightly. I think Vanguard's reserve PV-10 value at current strip would be pretty close to where it was five weeks ago though.

Vanguard's reserve PV-10 value at Q2 2017 strip is $579 million more than its net debt. That $579 million translates into $28.81 per share.

The reserve value does indicate that Vanguard's credit facility borrowing base may be vulnerable in the future though. The first scheduled redetermination is in August 2018, and if there is any significant decrease in commodity strip prices by that time, Vanguard's borrowing base may be reduced. Vanguard's current $850 million borrowing base is 70% of its proved developed reserve value at strip, while banks have recently lent an average of 60% of proved developed producing reserve value. At 60%, Vanguard's borrowing base may be closer to $725 million, which is pretty close to its current outstanding credit facility borrowings.

Valuation Based On Current Production

Vanguard recorded $53.3 million in adjusted EBITDA in Q2 2017. Multiplying that by four would result in annualized EBITDA of around $213 million. Vanguard's $919 million in net debt is 4.3x that EBITDA number, signalling that Vanguard is still quite leveraged based on Q2 2017 prices. If one were to value Vanguard at 6x to 7x EBITDA, it would be worth approximately $17.92 per share to $28.53 per share. The large range is due to Vanguard's high level of leverage, which makes a 1x increase in the EBITDA multiple have a significant effect on Vanguard's projected market capitalization.

Hedges

Vanguard has a significant amount of hedges in place for the next few years. It appears to have around 75% of its current natural gas production hedged via swaps in 2018, and around 56% of its current natural gas production hedged via swaps in 2019. This decreases to 50% of its current natural gas production hedged via swaps in 2020. It also has a smaller amount of natural gas collars in place for 2019 and 2020.

Source: Vanguard Natural Resources

For oil, Vanguard has around 79% of its current oil production hedged via swaps in 2018, declining to 48% of its current oil production in 2019 and 36% of its current oil production in 2020. It also has some oil collars for 2019 and 2020 and some NGL hedges for 2018.

Source: Vanguard Natural Resources

The challenge for Vanguard is that its hedges are locked in at a relatively low price though. Vanguard's natural gas swaps are for an average of $3 in 2018, $2.79 in 2019 and $2.75 in 2020. Vanguard's oil swaps are for an average of $46.47 in 2018, $48.50 in 2019 and $49.53 in 2020.

While Vanguard's hedges protect against a significant downturn in commodity prices, its hedges also lock in a significant proportion of Vanguard production at prices that appear to be slightly below strip. That will make it harder for Vanguard to grow production and deleverage.

Conclusion

Vanguard's restructuring plan used an post-restructuring equity value of $20 per share. That appears to be a bit low compared to Vanguard's reserve PV-10 value that indicates its equity might be worth nearly $29 per share. Based on projected EBITDA, Vanguard's shares are worth a bit less, but could still be worth more than $20.

Although Vanguard could potentially have value at $20 per new share, its overall situation remains tenuous. It is quite leveraged still, with a large amount of secured debt that probably makes it difficult to raise unsecured debt. If oil and gas prices do not improve, Vanguard's borrowing base may be reduced again by August 2018, putting it into another liquidity crunch. Vanguard's hedges also make it more difficult for the company to grow production significantly within cash flow, so if Vanguard wants to deleverage, it will probably need to do another equity raise to reduce debt and/or pay for production growth. Without another equity raise, a moderate decrease in commodity prices will result in Vanguard's situation becoming quite similar to where it was before restructuring, with a constricting borrowing base resulting in declining production and/or asset sales. As a result, I'd probably want Vanguard's share price to drop a decent amount below $20 before considering investing in it prior to an equity raise or the company coming up with some other solution to its liquidity and leverage challenges.

