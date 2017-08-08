How To Buy Visa 9 Years Ago

Visa is a safer bet now, while UEPS may have more risk involved as well as a stronger upside

Investment Thesis

Visa (NYSE:V) is a strong, established company but with its expansion its room to grow has diminished (Although still strongly present). Now Visa is a cash cow with relatively lower earnings. It might be more lucrative to consider buying into a company which is smaller, has relatively higher earnings and even more room to grow. I believe such a company may be presented by Net 1 UEPS Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:UEPS).

Introduction

Looking at Visa, there stands a strong company with good fundamentals, decent earnings and a great dividend policy. With the impressive growth since its IPO, there is no doubt in mind that the long term holder of Visa has made the right decision. But what if we could buy Visa nine years ago? Clearly that ship has sailed but another company focusing on electronic payments and emerging economies may provide such an opportunity. UEPS is a company which provides services related to payment solutions ranging from transactions to security. UEPS has stronger fundamentals accompanied by relatively higher earnings and although it has its own series of challenges to overcome, it may ultimately prove to have the same substantial growth as Visa.

Source: Yahoo Finance (data as of Aug 4, 2017)

Fundamentals

Comparing both electronic payment companies starts with their fundamentals. As in my opinion, earnings are of vital importance for assessing the companies, I included both the trailing PE and forward PE as well as a separate paragraph on earnings.

At first glance, the sheer size difference comes to mind. Visa has a market cap which is over 442 times larger than UEPS. So how can UEPS as a metaphorical mosquito compete with the Visa elephant? It simply does not. UEPS operates mainly in South Africa and South Korea. Emerging markets in which Visa is less prominently present. Also it supports Visa in providing payment processing and as such effectively works together with the company instead of directly competing with it.

The earnings are one of the main reasons to consider buying UEPS. It has incredibly low PE ratios with a trailing PE of 5.66 and a forward PE of 5 while Visa has significantly lower relative earnings with its respective PE-ratios being 50.43 and 25.22. However, strong earnings mean little if investors don’t profit via dividends or an increase in stock price. Therefore it is important to put this into perspective with the dividend policy (thoroughly discussed in the following paragraph).

The return on equity favors Visa while the debt/equity shows the strength of UEPS balance sheet. The current ratio indicates both companies are able to meet their short term obligations.

(NYSE:V) (NASDAQ:UEPS) Market Cap 230.71B 521.46M Trailing PE 50.43 5.66 Fwd PE 25.22 5.00 P/B 9.24 0.88 ROE 20.04% 16.41% Debt/Equity 49.75 4.23 Current ratio 1.65 1.65

Source: Yahoo Finance

Dividends

Here lies the real “weakness” of UEPS. The company does not pay out any dividends nor does it intend to. While some investors may find this a strength, the company excludes a large group of income investors as its potential shareholders. In its 10K form for the fiscal year ended June 2016 it states:

We have not paid any dividends on our shares of common stock during our last two fiscal years and presently intend to retain future earnings to finance the expansion of the business. We do not anticipate paying any cash dividends in the foreseeable future. The future dividend policy will depend on our earnings, capital requirements, expansion plans, financial condition and other relevant factors.

UEPS needs funds to finance its expansion and aside from issuing shares to pay its employees the company has steadily increased its outstanding shares to fuel its growth. Over the last four years its outstanding shares have increased and the trend hasn’t stopped.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Visa on the other hand, has well-established regular quarterly dividend payments to appease its shareholders as well as regular share buybacks. Since 2008 its dividend has steadily increased from $0.0263 per quarter to $0.165 per quarter. An increase which I believe is sustainable due to its increasing earnings.

Source: dividend.com

Earnings and revenues

From the graphs below it becomes apparent that Visa has higher earnings relative to its revenues as compared to UEPS. The current profit margin of Visa is 36.54% while UEPS has a profit margin of 14.19%. That being said, UEPS has a significantly higher revenue compared to its Market Cap. UEPS will release its Q2 2017 earnings after market close on August 24th, 2017.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Visa has a strong profit margin and its expansion is focused on revenue growth. By far most of its revenues are derived from international transactions (45%) while it gets 29% of its revenues from data processing and 19% from service revenues. All respective revenues have increased as compared to 2016 indicating a strong expansion.

Source: Company data

Catalysts and risks

VISA is expanding and trying to realize growth in multiple regions including Asia and Europe. The expansion in Asia is going well while China presents more headwinds. Expansion in Europe has taken off due to currency advantages. Visa benefits from its dominance by propelling itself forward into different areas. In its earnings call of Q3 2017 it states:

Looking closer at processed transactions, growth was driven by Asia Pacific, Europe and the North America regions.

Both UEPS and Visa are putting strong efforts into expanding their business. Increasing future demand for cyber security could especially fuel expansion for UEPS. Also, UEPS has contracts with the South African government for providing payment solutions. These contracts provide a strong moat against competitors but the negotiations for the contracts also mean there is a small risk involved that the government discontinues the business relationship (I state small because no other company can provide the same service at the same low costs).

For Visa, the same catalyst which has fueled its growth in Europe is starting to work against it. A weak Euro now turning strong. Above average growth in Europe may stagnate by a strengthening Euro and Pound as indicated in the Q3 2017 earnings call:

Certainly, the weak pound and the weak euro have helped the cross-border business. Frankly, the weak pound has caused a massive amount of cross-border into the UK. In addition to that, you know that we have taken some pricing and our yields have run a little better than we expected. And so far, things are going well in terms of renewals and retaining contracts and business and so on.

UEPS has clear skies for now but growth may slow down due to litigation and issues with the South African Government. Expansion beyond South Africa allows for more diversification and relatively lower exposure.

Conclusion

Visa represents a strong stock with great growth potential in India and Europe but because of its size has less room to grow than UEPS (although still present). UEPS has better fundamentals but is more risky because of its smaller size, shareholder dilution, litigious and governmental insecurity. Furthermore UEPS does not offer any dividends to its shareholders which is a disadvantage to income investors. Both stocks present interesting investing opportunities in emerging markets and can coexist without pushing each other out of business. Investors may want to consider diversifying their payment solutions holdings with UEPS and/or Visa. For now Visa seems to be the more secure option while UEPS has a potentially larger upside. There may even be a chance the upside is as large as Visa’s was nine years ago.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UEPS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Do your own research and conduct your own analysis before making any investment decisions.