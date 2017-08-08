Now Is Not The Right Time To Sell General Electric

The bears have been winning the battle but that does not mean that investors should jump ship, especially right now.

The bears are having their way with General Electric (GE), and it shows by the fact that GE shares have significantly underperformed the broader market over the last year.

The biggest concern over the last few months has been related to the thought that the company's new CEO, Mr. John Flannery, will soon be resetting GE's 2018 guidance later this year (expected to be in the November 2017 time frame). There are definitely a lot of unanswered questions about this industrial conglomerate's future but, in my opinion, now is not the right time for shareholders to sell their GE shares.

Just Plodding Along, And Nothing Is Wrong With That

GE recently reported its Q2 2017 operating results, and the company beat the top-line and bottom-line analyst estimates. For the most recent quarter, GE reported adjusted EPS of $0.28 on revenues of ~$29B, which was a big decline from the numbers that were reported for Q2 2016 (adjusted EPS of $0.51 on revenues of ~$33B).

However, as I described in this article, GE's Q2 2017 results were a big improvement from what was reported for the first three months of the current year. Moreover, GE has reported steady industrial revenue (down 1% YoY) and a slight uptick in industrial profit (up 2% YoY) for the first six months of 2017.

This company is just plodding along and this is not a bad thing, especially when considering the backdrop. GE is in the midst of a major restructuring effort and a meaningful operating segment, Oil & Gas, has been facing stiff headwinds for an extended period of time. Therefore, I find it hard to get overly concerned about the company's current state, even if estimate earnings for 2017 are expected to come in at the low end of management's previously communicated guidance.

I am a GE bull so I am a little biased, but, in my opinion, there are plenty of reasons to be excited about GE shares in the $25 range. Plus, the two factors that the GE bears keep focusing on - declining revenue and weak cash flow metrics - are not as bad as one might think.

Is GE's "Declining" Revenue A Real Concern?

For the concerns over the company's revenue growth (or lack thereof), the GE bears have been pointing to the graph below.

The graph looks terrible, right? The company's 2014 Summary of Operating Segments table below shows just how impactful GE Capital used to be for this "industrial" conglomerate.

This same table from 2016, however, paints a clearer picture of the company's top-line numbers for the last five years because it excludes the revenue attributable to the GE Capital assets that were sold.

As shown, company's total industrial revenues and consolidated revenues are both trending in the right direction. In addition, the industrial revenues have grown at a very healthy clip over the past five years and this is even with the Oil & Gas segment's revenue being down big since 2014.

The 2016 summary table cuts out the noise related to the GE Capital asset sales, so it provides more detail for what I would consider the relevant businesses, i.e. the operations that will be apart of this company in the years ahead.

For full-year 2017, management still expects for flattish revenue growth (low single-digits) and this is after the company just reported a 1% decline in revenue for the first half of 2017 (up 4% organically).

When taking a step back, it is hard to get too worked up over flat-to-slightly down revenue, especially when considering the headwinds that the company has been facing. Management has plans to return GE to industrial roots and the company is making great progress towards this goal. Furthermore, I believe that the pundits that keep hanging onto the "declining revenue" concern are missing the big picture -- GE's management team is trimming fat in order to create a purer play industrial company and this creates noise and takes time.

Cash Flow Weakness, The Struggle Is Real

The company's cash flow concerns have been well-documented here on Seeking Alpha, and rightfully so, as GE reported -$1.6B in industrial CFOA for Q1 2017. The company did, however, make some progress in the most recent quarter by reporting slight improvements in several cash flow metrics.

The YoY decline in the company's cash flow metrics for the first half of 2017 is somewhat concerning, but, on the other hand, most investors are aware of the fact that the last six months of each year are typically when GE's cash flow generation materially improves. So, it is encouraging that the second quarter results were significantly better than the first quarter. Plus, let's not forget that management is still projecting for GE to report full-year industrial CFOA in the range of $12B-$14B.

A Turnaround Story, And Priced As Such

There are a lot of concerns that are being priced into GE shares at this point in time so it would not be a wise decision, in my opinion, to sell your stake in this industrial conglomerate at these depressed levels.

The concerns are endless -- revenue growth concerns, check. GAAP earnings growth concerns, check. Cash flow concerns, check. Asset integration concerns, check. Oil and gas concerns, check. Dividend concerns, check. Management concerns, check. You now have to ask, what other concerns can the bears think of? There is no denying that the bears are winning the battle but, in my opinion, Mr. Flannery is walking into an ideal situation in that he has to only slightly improve several metrics and GE shares will be trading back above $28 in short order.

Bottom Line

GE is trading at a deep discount based on 2017E earnings when compared with its peer group and GE shares have been greatly underperforming the broader market (and the company's peers) so far in 2017. Investor sentiment is extremely low, but I believe that the bears' concerns are already baked into the stock price.

I also believe that the three elements that Mr. Flannery plans to focus on - (1) customers, (2) team and (3) execution/accountability - are the right things for this new CEO to spend his time on. Moreover, in my opinion, these three elements, especially number 3, have the potential to greatly improvement sentiment which will have a positive impact on GE shares. GE will likely not be a market beat in 2017, but I plan to stay the course and collect my above-average dividend while the company's story plays out because GE has great long-term business prospects.

