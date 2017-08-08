I Bought This 7% Dividend Yield, Inefficient Markets Missed On This Baby Bond

Subscribers of The Mortgage REIT Forum had early access to this article over the weekend and receive real-time text message alerts.

Arlington Asset Investment Management (NYSE: AI) is a corporation in a land of mREITs. Their book value is inflated through a deferred tax asset. While the asset has some value, I don't believe shareholders should treat it as being worth as much as a dollar of equity.

Update: After this piece was prepared and published for subscribers, AI reported second quarter results. They impaired their deferred tax asset, which materially reduced book value per share. However, total tangible equity increased nicely.

Common Stock

I think the common stock is overvalued, primarily due to investors not thoroughly discounting the tax asset for a company that could otherwise be a REIT.

Regardless, the focus of this article is not the common stock.

Update: Following the quarter two earnings release, the common stock price declined materially.

Congratulations to CactusFlower for finding this opportunity and bringing it into subscriber chat.

This article is going to compare 3 different securities issued by AI: two baby bonds and one preferred share. In my view, the preferred share is materially overvalued. The dividend rate on it is simply too low to be even moderately appealing given the other options available in the sector. However, the most ironic thing is that the dividend rate is also too low given the options available from AI themselves.

The preferred shares are AI/PB or AI-B, though each brokerage can establish their own naming system and there are several variations.

The baby bonds are AIC and AIW. The major focus of this article will be AIC, because I believe it offers an attractive risk/reward profile. Since I haven't added it into my preferred share model, I simply ran a few numbers in Excel to get rough estimates:

Quick update: I added these shares to the Google Sheets models. I will include charts from those models as of this weekend.

Guide to prices

Prices

Note: Prices have changed already this week. AIC is on a rally.

AI-B is the new preferred share; it is the security I find quite unappealing. It is entirely possible that AI-B may trade down, but shorting preferred shares is generally problematic because of absurdly high charges from the broker.

Metrics

If we just look at AI-B and AIW, it looks like things are pretty reasonable. The baby bond offers a lower current yield by over 30 basis points. Since it is senior to the preferred shares, that seems appropriate. It also offers a slightly large discount to the call value, and the call value is the same as the maturity value, $25.

If we add in the expected capital gain from holding to maturity, the total expected return divided by the common price comes in very similar to AI-B. This is measured in the column "(Div + Cap) / Recent Price" (image at the very top of the article). The moderately similar values support the idea that AI-B to AIW is running at least a moderately reasonable spread.

The breakdown in efficient markets comes with AIC. These baby bonds offer a slightly better current yield than the preferred shares. This shouldn't be happening without a significant flaw.

They won't mature quite as soon as AIW, but the spread in the column "(Div + Cap) / Recent Price" is clearly distorted. All else equal a shorter maturity seems nicer since the yield curve is positive and we don't know how AI will perform over the next few years. However, the advantage of a slightly shorter maturity shouldn't explain a difference of 76 basis points.

Note that "maturity" is very different from callable dates. After the callable date the company has the right but not the obligation to take back the investment by paying $25. At the maturity date the company has the obligation to do it. This is a very material advantage from the perspective of the investor. It gives them dramatically more certainty and it further reduces the duration risk of the security.

I would venture to predict that in 2023 the shares of AIC will be trading over $25 because investors will see the exceptionally short duration remaining and figure the shares are more stable.

Only One Major Problem

You may remember how I've cautioned about poor liquidity. Well, the liquidity here is downright awful. AI-B is already a poor liquidity security, but AIC and AIW have dreadful liquidity. The trading volume can often come in under 1000 shares in a day. It takes time and patience to build a position here and the market can sell off the baby bonds pretty hard when things get ugly. During early 2016 when mREITs and every related investment were getting slaughtered, the baby bonds here were trading in the ballpark of $18. Given the potential drawdown, investors should probably treat this as if it were one of the more volatile preferred shares. However, I think the yield is appealing and there is significant potential for a capital gain in AIC when the ratios between the 3 investments correct. Investors could use this in a buy and hold portfolio as a 2% to 4% allocation or in a trading portfolio with a higher allocation so long as they were content to deal with setting their limit prices and waiting for execution. It could be a long wait.

Conclusion

I'm estimating that AIC would be on similar footing to AI-B around $26.07. Given the seniority of AIC and the definite end date reducing duration risk, it is arguable that it should go even higher. I think I would sell out before we actually see the entire gain. I'll suggest buying AIC under $24.45. A movement higher has been a pretty common theme throughout the preferred shares of the mREITs. When I initially called this out for subscribers the shares were trading at $23.77.

Stripped yield

Here’s additional information on the preferred share stripped yields:

Leave a note in the comment section

I was asked by a reader to put more information about the yields in the preferred share articles I've been writing. If there's anything you'd like to see, please leave a comment.

Broker and preferred share tickers

Almost every major broker in the United States has their own method for referring to preferred shares. I put together a spreadsheet that cross-references each of the major brokers along with the symbol they use for each preferred share. Here are the different tickers for the preferred shares by broker.

Click The Mortgage REIT Forum to sign up for:

Actionable buy and sell target prices

buy and sell target prices Best research on preferred shares and REITs

research on preferred shares and REITs Best reviews on the site – 209/210 stars

Stable dividend yields over 7%

7% You get instant actionable SMS alerts.

Sign up before September 1st, 2017 to lock in at $350/year

Disclosure: I am/we are long AIC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.