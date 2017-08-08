Periodic Table Of Dividend Champions - Defensiveness Edition

Defensive stocks are in industries that are less sensitive to the economy. An example would be Consumer Staples.

Over the years, I have written a variety of “Periodic Table” articles. For those familiar with the format, the articles create tables that allow the comparison of two stock characteristics. Examples of previous articles include:

One of the benefits of the Periodic Tables approach is that it provides an easy way to compare two variables for each stock. Another benefit is that it often turns up non-intuitive combinations.

For example, it is commonly assumed that stocks with high yields have slow dividend growth rates (and vice-versa). However, sometimes a stock will display a surprising combination of both. Stocks like that pop out of the tables.

For this article, I want to revisit a topic that I wrote about last year: So-called “defensive” stocks. I have noticed an increased interest over the past couple of years in defensive stocks among dividend growth investors. Perhaps "playing defense" is one way that aging Boomer DGIs seek safety in their investing rather than shifting to more bonds.

The designation of defensive stock comes from Morningstar. They classify stocks into Global Super Sectors. Introduced in 2010, there are three Super Sectors: Cyclical, Sensitive, and Defensive. Here is what each Super Sector means, from least to most defensive:

Cyclical: Industries significantly impacted by economic shifts. When the economy is prosperous these industries tend to expand, and when the economy is in a downturn, these industries tend to shrink. In general, the stocks in these industries have betas of greater than 1. (Beta is a measure of price volatility relative to the stock market.)

Sensitive: Industries that ebb and flow with the overall economy, but not severely so. Sensitive industries, while not immune to a poor economy, may not be as severely impacted as Cyclical industries. In general, the stocks in these industries have betas that are close to 1.

Defensive: Industries that are relatively immune to economic cycles. These industries provide services that consumers require in both good and bad times, such as healthcare and utilities. In general, the stocks in these industries have betas of less than 1.

Here is how Morningstar allocates economic sectors to each Super Sector:

Morningstar's sector classifications are its own and do not always match the more familiar GICS system. But they generally are close. Of particular note, Morningstar’s Consumer Cyclical and Consumer Defensive industries generally correspond to the more familiar Consumer Discretionary and Consumer Staples designations.

Here is where to find the Morningstar classifications on each stock's quote [main] page:

Industries are also shown on the Dividend Champions document:

Notice here that I hid the columns between I and CD to bring the Sector column into view.

I thought it would be interesting to compare the yields of Dividend Champions to their Cyclical, Sensitive, or Defensive designations. The question of interest: If an investor tilts his or her portfolio to defensive stocks, does that necessarily mean that they are giving up yield? One might expect “safer” dividend growers to offer lower yields.

Here is the periodic table. Discussion will follow.

Comments And Observations

1. Generally, yields across the board are not strong at the moment. Only 7 of the 110 Dividend Champions offer yields higher than 4%. The average yield among all 110 Champions is 2.35% as of the end of July.

2. Somewhat surprisingly, given that these companies have all raised their dividends for 25 or more years in a row, the stocks are about evenly split among the Cyclical, Sensitive, and Defensive categories. One might have expected more of them to be in the Defensive category. One might conclude that price safety (which determines Super Sector placement) is not strongly correlated to dividend safety among stocks that already have 25+ years of dividend increases under their belts.

3. There seems to be a slight tendency for Defensive stocks to have lower yields, but the tendency is not pronounced. In fact, if your lower yield cutoff is 2.5% or 3%, there are as many Defensive stocks to choose from as there are in the other categories.

Note that there are other ways to be “defensive” in selecting dividend growth stocks. One obvious way is to pay attention to dividend safety scores from Simply Safe Dividends. Another would be to award more weight in your scoring system to stocks with longer streaks of annual increases. A Champion with a streak of 25 years might be inherently safer than a stock with a streak of only 4-5 years.

As always, please do not take anything in this article as a recommendation. Always do your own due diligence before investing in anything.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AFL, JNJ, MCD, PEP, EMR, KO, KMB, PG, CVX, T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.