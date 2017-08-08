Answering The Question: Where Did Chesapeake's Divestment Proceeds Go?

There seems to be some confusion in regards to where Chesapeake Energy Corporation's (NYSE:CHK) proceeds from its Haynesville divestment went. This piece will provide some clarity on the issue and where Chesapeake Energy Corporation will turn next for its big cash haul.

Background

In late-2016, Chesapeake signed two deals to sell off chunks of its Haynesville position that raised a combined $915 million before closing adjustments. Another $95 million of its asset sales signed this year (out of $360 million) closed by the end of Q2. A billion bucks is a big haul, so where did it all go?

First, take a look at Chesapeake's balance sheet at the end of 2016.

At the time, Chesapeake's current assets stood at $2.142 billion versus $3.648 billion in current liabilities and $10.583 billion in long-term liabilities. Clearly, Chesapeake is still in a bind, but believe it or not it has done tremendous work to get to this position today.

Turn your attention to Chesapeake's $1.798 billion in other current liabilities, which included the bond litigation accrual of $440 million.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corporation

Fast forward to the end of June, and Chesapeake's total current liabilities fell down to $2.158 billion while its total long-term liabilities clocked in at $10.446 billion. A reduction of $1.49 billion and $0.137 billion, respectively. That included a $588 million drop in its debt load (long and short term).

Chesapeake's total current assets came in at $1.247 billion, down $895 million. This shows Chesapeake's current ratio is improving, while its debt engineering efforts have pushed most of its maturities back until 2019+. Keep in mind its long-term assets also moved lower due to divestments.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corporation

But wait, there's more! Check out the reductions in Chesapeake's long-term midstream agreements. From the end of 2016 to the end of June 2017, it was cut down by roughly $1.2 billion (to be fair, it was partially due to Chesapeake fulfilling some of those commitments in 1H). Cuts in its gathering, processing, and transportation commitments have done a tremendous job pulling down Chesapeake's GP&T expenses and will continue to do so going forward.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corporation

Now let's pivot to Chesapeake's cash flow situation that made all of this possible.

Cash flow update

Year to date, Chesapeake spent $500 million on legal settlements (primarily the bond litigation), $400 million to pare down its midstream burden, and $137 million in preferred dividends (that were in arrears), interest expenses of $286 million (capitalized and income interest expense), and was running an outspend (EBITDA versus D&C capex) of $200 million.

Management commented that Chesapeake "retired debt of approximately $1 billion inclusive of tender settlements, open market repurchases, calls of near-term debt and debt maturities." Keep in mind that the $1 billion figure was offset by the firm tapping its revolving credit line.

All of this was stacked against a $950 million cash infusion from asset sales.

This is where its divestment proceeds went. While Chesapeake now has a better balance sheet, there is still a lot of work to be done. To help get it there, the firm had its revolving credit line of $3.8 billion recently reaffirmed (marginally cut from $4 billion) which matures in December 2019. Chesapeake has borrowed $575 million from the facility and has $100 million in letters of credit posted against it, leaving $3.1 billion in borrowing capacity.

Cash proceeds of $265 million are expected in Q3. Rising oil-weighted production volumes and reduced capex spend in 2H (drilling activity reduced, completion activity aggressively ramped up) will help close Chesapeake's outspend but probably won't eliminate it in 2H. Sadly, that means those proceeds will soon disappear depending on how effective management is at scaling back.

The next sale

Chesapeake needs to keep divesting assets, short of a major rally in energy prices, to help itself afloat. Management commented:

"We continue to work other non-core asset packages, particularly in the Mid-Continent area, as well as larger assets as we work toward our goal of removing $2 billion to $3 billion of debt from our balance sheet."

Incremental Mid-Continent divestments could come from its emerging Tier 1 Oswego and Tier 2 Meramec position; however, Chesapeake noted its Oswego position (at this point in time) is relatively small and poor Northern Meramec well results (high water cut) imply that this won't be the massive cash haul investors are looking for.

The big sale shareholders, including myself, are waiting for will (probably) come from Wyoming's Powder River Basin. Chesapeake is adding a third rig to the play in October and has been aggressively touting well return guidance. It all comes down to proving the Turner sandstone horizon.

While the Sussex sandstone is a tried-and-true play, Chesapeake doesn't have that big of a well inventory. It is one of Chesapeake's best oil plays with a breakeven rate in the low $30s, according to management, but wouldn't raise a giant amount of cash by itself. If the Turner play is proved, then those two positions combined could lead to a major deal. Around 14 Sussex wells are set to come online during Q3 and Q4.

After 146 days, Chesapeake's first Turner well produced 224,000 BOE with a high 78% oil mix. Its second Turner well pumped out 134,000 BOE with a 46% oil cut after being online for 76 days. Four more Turner wells are set to come online this year, aided by its additional rig being dedicated to the play. Management has touted a ~$35/barrel oil breakeven price, we'll see, might be better to view the Turner as economically viable in a mid-$40s WTI world if guidance is proven true.

One of Chesapeake's long shots is the Mowry shale. I say long shot because not a lot is publicly known about the play. Chesapeake was in the process of bringing its first Mowry well online in the dry gas window during its Q2 release and will also test out the wet gas portion of the play.

Management noted that larger Niobrara completion designs could be utilized in the future, another possible play Chesapeake will try to market its PRB asset with. There is also the Parkman, but Chesapeake noted "it's just not a large play on our acreage position. So, we're going to focus on our best economics." Implying that won't ever really be a core focus for Chesapeake.

Really it comes down to the Turner and the Sussex, with Mowry upside. The Niobrara and Parkman are only relevant if other payouts are proven to be viable. Chesapeake has a 307,000 net acre position in the Powder River Basin, and has noted several times in the past that this is a prime JV opportunity. Reading into that, management will accept several paths to monetization.

Final thoughts

After hearing news of a $1 billion cash haul only to see those proceeds eaten up right away and then some can really sting, but this needs to be put into context. That money didn't just disappear, Chesapeake Energy Corporation put it to good use.

While a lot of attention has been directed to the company's long-term debt reductions, its terrible current ratio has been a major problem for some time. Bringing that more in line with its current assets is a necessary maneuver. Chesapeake Energy Corporation didn't take on new net debt to make this possible (all while running an outspend in 1H).

There is still so much work to be done, but Chesapeake Energy Corporation continues to move in the right direction. For now I'm still a shareholder, but if CHK were to rip up closer to $5.50-6/share, I would consider exiting my position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.