Disney: Dragged Down By ESPN

The market's price on Disney stock seems to be highly optimistic, unless Disney can deliver a major beat on ESPN revenue/subscribers today.

At least 20% of cable bundle subscribers never watch ESPN, and many more express a willingness to drop it to reduce price.

Extrapolating from recent earnings reports, I calculate that would require losing no more than 10% of Cable Networks revenue.

The key question in Disney's earnings report today is whether it has made appreciable progress stemming the decline of ESPN.

After two days of declines Disney (DIS) stock is almost back at $106. The company is preparing to report its quarterly earnings today after the close. I will review the company's recent performance and also my investment recommendation. Currently, I do not believe the company is a buy at these levels, due to the ongoing strain in its largest division, Media Networks.

Unsteady But Unmoving Stock

I have been arguing for some time that Disney is overvalued and due for a decline. However, the timing of that decline has proven somewhat difficult to nail down. Back in mid-March I called for Disney stock to fall from its then-$112 price, citing the ongoing ESPN problems.

But while the stock has bounced around since then, it has risen and fallen in more or less equal measure. It was trading at $110 as recently as a week ago. The stock has proven remarkably resilient to the problems in the company's largest division.

The current trading price puts its decline since my article at a little under 6%. While that is a real fall, it is not as much as I anticipated.

Current Market Pricing And Its Implications

The stock may be drawing some support from the company's relatively low P/E. While 18.5 would have once categorized a stock as fully valued to overvalued, in this new post-QE world it looks almost downright conservative. Disney is below the S&P 500 (SPY) average P/E of 24.7 by 25%.

Assuming a straight line application to earnings; that would suggest that the market is already pricing in a 25% earnings decline. Is that enough?

I do not believe so.

ESPN Is The Key

The heart of my bearish position on Disney has always been ESPN. In fact, I am bullish on almost every other piece of the company except ESPN. This includes not only Parks and Studios, but also the non-Cable component of Media Networks, ABC.

The problem is that ESPN is such a large component of the company that Disney as a whole almost cannot thrive as long as the anchor of the sports network remains. The key question therefore in today's report, and going into tomorrow's market open is whether ESPN shows appreciable progress at stemming its losses.

Questionable ESPN Upside

Nielsen's most recent numbers for ESPN actually show an increase in subscriber levels, but there is reason to discount this supposed good news. First, these numbers, reported at the beginning of August, are for the July period, so even if the increase occurred it would not be reflected in the numbers Disney reports today. Though management could presumably still call them out in the earnings call afterwards.

But the increase itself may not be real anyway. As I have reported before, Nielsen has switched over to a "Cable-Plus" counting metric that is now incorporating streaming households into its count as of January. Previously the count only included traditional TV households.

This means that much of what Nielsen captures as "new" streaming subscribers are people who have already been subscribing to ESPN, just unbeknownst to Nielsen. While they are new to Nielsen's count, they were already incorporated into Disney's revenue figures for ESPN - Disney does not release its own subscriber numbers - and therefore will be of no help in stemming the declines in revenue and operating income in that division.

Media Networks' Dominant Position

Contributor Dividend Drive already put in the time researching the numbers on this and presented them in a very coherent and concise format. Roughly speaking, Media Networks accounts for 45% of the company's total operating income. The vast majority of this comes from ESPN and other vulnerable Cable Networks.

Meanwhile, my own research shows that net income is roughly 60% of operating income. And because ESPN cannot readily reduce costs, any operating income reduction passes almost one-for-one to the bottom line. In other words, 75% of the company's total net profit is hinging on Media Networks.

The market's current pricing, then, suggests that it sees that profit falling by no more than a third.

Leveraged Cable Networks

This high concentration is further compounded by the natural leverage of the Cable Networks segment. As I've explained, ESPN cannot quickly reduce costs regardless of revenue, so any revenue loss translates almost perfectly into profit loss.

In the last two quarters where Cable Networks revenue has declined, the hit to operating income has been far greater than the hit to revenue. It almost doubled from 7% to 13% in 4Q2016, and it was over five times as great in 1Q2017, when a 2% revenue hit became an 11% operating income hit. Please note all dates are Disney fiscal year, which ends in September.

In the most recent 2Q2017, Cable Networks revenue actually rose 3% - but operating income fell 3% anyway.

Extrapolating A Target

A 5x multiplier is almost certainly too high, but the data strongly supports that any revenue loss in Cable Networks will be at least doubled, and quite possibly tripled, in the operating income line. And that loss will in turn be almost doubled again as a proportion of the net income line. So a 5x multiplier for total profit loss is actually not all that outlandish. Conceivably, every 1% of lost ESPN revenue could equal 5% of lost Disney profit.

Even if it's a little less, Disney's 25% earnings erosion as priced in the market would probably require a revenue loss of no more than 10% of Cable Networks revenue on an ongoing basis. But as I noted in my first article on Disney last year, almost 20% of current cable viewers never watch ESPN at all. And many more who do watch it because it is included in their bundle say they would be willing to drop it in exchange for a lower TV bill.

I conclude that the market's expectation that the majority of Cable Networks profit will remain intact on an ongoing basis is highly optimistic.

Conclusion

Disney is a strong brand with good Parks and Studio divisions, but the sheer size of Cable Networks on the balance sheet means that it is the dominant factor in the stock's future pricing. Unless ESPN revenue surprises substantially to the upside today, I will remain bearish on Disney stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are short DIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.