Dolby's Home Invasion With New Partners Seeks Immersive Experience For Consumers

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB), with its consumer product Dolby Atmos, is leading the charge into consumers' living rooms at an epic pace. The company is relying on a three-pronged approach of hardware, production, and content distribution.

First and foremost DLB has key relationships, with hardware manufactures like LG Display Co, Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) licensing their Dolby Atmos hardware into consumer entertainment devices like televisions, sound bars, smartphones, game consoles, Blu-ray, PCs, and speakers. The company is trying to leverage its market dominance to get into as many devices as possible as quickly as possible.

The second prong of the company's approach is to ensure that the entertainment content is produced using its sound technology. Recent partnerships with production studios like Paramount Pictures Corporation, owned by Viacom (VIAB, VIA) show the inroads Dolby is making. The final element in the company's strategy is to ensure that content that isn't produced with its sound technology gets mastered and streamed using Dolby Atmos. This is where licensing partners like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) who share the same vision will allow users to stream and take advantage of the devices that contain the hardware.

Industry-wide Upgrade of Content

In the past month, DLB has announced partnerships with content producers like Netflix and Paramount. It has effectively drawn a line in the sand and challenged its competitors like SRS and Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) to catch it if they can. DLB is a fierce competitor and had moved aggressively into mobile, gaming, and even streaming. Netflix's newly released original movie, Okja, is going to be streamed in Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. This partnership lays the groundwork for future collaboration and serves as a proof of concept for DLB to go after other streaming providers. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) could be next big one on the list.

Streaming services currently using Dolby Atmos or Dolby Audio are Vudu, YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL), Hulu Plus (HULU), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and Pandora Media Inc. (NYSE:P) and NFLX. The partnership with Paramount Home Media Distribution, a part of Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), which is a unit of Viacom, plans to master content in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for online streaming services and Ultra HD Blu-ray. This relationship adds on to its existing relationship with Warner Bros. Home Entertainment (NYSE:TWX), which has been remastering movies for home entertainment since 2015.

DLB is making great strides in its quest for industry wide adoption by all the movie producers by starting with some of the biggest. Approximately 200 studio tiles are rendered in Dolby Atmos and 100 in Dolby Vision. Among them is Guardians of the Galaxy II, which is the first Dolby Atmos film by Disney (NYSE:DIS). If this trend catches on, competitors will be hard-pressed to catch up.

Global Dominance in TV and Cinema

DLB's market share is big, and with all these new initiatives, is only going to get bigger. Dolby Audio is embedded in 75% of the world's TVs and set top boxes. This gives the company a commanding position above all its competitors. One notable exception is Samsung, the leading LED TV manufacturer with a commanding worldwide market share of 21.6%. Samsung's (OTC:SSNLF) recent acquisition of Harman makes for some interesting dynamics going forward. One reason is that Samsung was responsible for 12% of revenue in 2015 and 10% of revenue in 2016. The company might not want to continue to license technology from its competitor DLB, and might be more likely to integrate Harman's audio technology into the Samsung family of devices. There seems to be a focus on going after the automobile market, but it's just not clear at this stage how the Harman acquisition is going to affect the marketplace.

Dolby vision and Dolby Cinema had big initiatives last year; the contrast ratios are 1 million to 1 versus 400 to 1, allowing more colors. Tomorrowland was the first movie to use Dolby Vision. Dolby Vision uses a laser-based projection system, while competitors Samsung and Sony are proposing large-size LED screens. DLB has 100 Dolby Cinemas in operation and has a pipeline of 325 committed worldwide. When pressed regarding the pace of rollout on a Q3 earnings call, DLB CEO Kevin Yeaman said, "Investing in the experience is what gets people to come to the box office."

Success at the cinema is ultimately measured in screens, and with 2500 screens and 500 titles produced in Dolby Atmos, the company has cemented a critical mass in this arena. With over 39,500 indoor screens in the USA, it has a lot of room to grow. Most of the cinematic pictures produced today are in done in Dolby Digital, DTS, THX, IMAX or SSDS. Zach Snyder, director of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, said, "Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos are definite game changers for filmmakers." Until recently, consumers would be hard-pressed to notice a difference between sound systems, but Dolby Atmos is able to place sound anywhere it wants in the theater.

Home Entertainment Market

The explosion of inexpensive LED TVs, coupled with cord cutting and new streaming services, has ushered in a new paradigm for home entertainment. Instead of going to the movies, families are enjoying streaming content direct to their living room, yet demand the same cinematic experience. The only issue is that LED TV manufacturers during the ramp-up were focused on screen size and definition, and the quality of the speakers was taken for granted. Thinner and thinner screens led to the erosion of quality of the speakers. Larry Ryckman, CEO of AfterMaster (OTCQB:AFTM), recently noted, "The most prevalent issue in home entertainment today is switching between dialogue and special effects. The factory speakers just can’t do a good job and the sound bars consumers are buying are just a band aid fix. The ideal solution is to master and optimize the sound signal before it gets to the speakers." Consumers noticing this volume issue ran out and purchased sound bars, which do a great job amplifying the signal, but it comes at a cost of dulling the sound. Thus, customers were still unfulfilled, and that is what Dolby Atmos hopes to rectify by creating an enriching experience that places sound anywhere in the room using a 3D rendering environment.

Sony Corporation's (NYSE:SNE) successful introduction of the Dolby Atmos sound bar is driving solid licensing revenue to DLB. However, in order to receive this cinematic-type experience, customers need to have the Dolby hardware embedded in their TV or set top box and have the movie produced in Dolby Atmos. In order for DLB to be successful in its new strategy, the company has to get its hardware partners to adopt the new platform and get buy in from movie producers to make content in the new format.

(Sony HT-ST5000 Dolby Atmos Sound Bar)

Disruption on the Horizon

Dolby's traditional competitors like Sony and Harman seem to be focused on niche markets like the automotive and marine markets, but Sony did have a surprise at the 2017 CES when it unveiled its BRAVIA OLED A1E, which uses the screen itself as part of the speaker. This was clearly an attempt to make a better speaker, the shortcoming of most LED TVs manufactured, but falls short when compared to content produced in Dolby Atmos and played with the Dolby Atmos hardware.

There is, however, a disruptive technology that if it takes hold could gobble up market share in the home entertainment market very quickly due to its scalable nature. AFTM has a plug-and-play mastering device that optimizes the sound before it goes to the speakers, solving the biggest issue in home audio entertainment. The disruptive part of the technology is that it makes any audio sound better, including Dolby Atmos, and can be delivered as a software patch, which means any smart TV can get this if the licensing agreements are in place. The algorithm works with existing and new films versus DLB's emphasis on new films. This technology could be a real contender, since one of the largest shareholders is Justin Timberlake, and his potential endorsement could do what Dr. Dre did for Beats, which was ultimately acquired by Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

(Aftermaster Pro - Mastering Device)

Other Markets

Dolby is opening new markets for its products. Gaming and e-sports is a fast growing industry where audio has become a much larger part of the experience. Earlier this year, Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) launched its first game in Dolby Vision, titled Mass Effect Andromeda. In the business world, Dolby Voice is trying to connect corporations with phone conferencing that isolates the sound so well that you know who is talking and any background noise is eliminated. Sportscasters are starting to broadcast live sports using Dolby Atmos. In Europe, the Championship League Soccer finals were broadcast in Dolby Vision along with the French Open. Hearing the sound of the crowd immerses viewers into the excitement of the game and enhancing their viewing experience. On the product and services side, the company has a very successful program with Plantronics (NYSE:PLT), whereby the consumer receives a free coupon for an in-app purchase to get Dolby Atmos on their mobile device. All these initiatives fit with Dolby's strategy of being on as many different platforms as possible.

(Plantronics Rig-800LX Headphone bundled w/Dolby Atmos)

Financial Highlights

Licensing Revenue Sales % Growth Highlights Broadcast 37% Set top boxes driving growth PC 17% Flat growth Mobile 20% 18% YOY Consumer Electronics 14% DMA (Apple TV) & Sound Bar growth Other Markets 12% Dolby Cinema - up, Gaming - down

Competition

Dolby's dominance has forced some consolidation. In 2016, Tessera Technologies purchased DTS, Inc. for $850 mil and then changed its name to Xperi Corporation. The new format of DTS is not dependent upon speaker placement or the number of speakers, so it's arguably more adaptable than Dolby Atmos, provided the speakers are arranges in a hemispherical layout. One key feature of DTS is allowing the user to control specific audio elements, such as dialogue. The only hitch is that the content producer has to label it as an audio object so it can be controlled. When it comes to sporting events, imagine being able to mute the announcer and just listen to the sounds of the game.

These are great features, but not every movie has a DTS soundtrack, and even if it did, you would need one with multiple channels and would have to find the right one. The capability is not user-friendly. Dolby Atmos could decode and support up to 10 outputs, but most consumer-grade A/V equipment goes up to 4.

There really isn't much difference between the two formats, however the new mixing device called the Aftermaster Pro is a plug-and-play gadget that does this mixing automatically. It's conceivable that DLB or XPER could make a play on this technology if it gains traction.

Summary

Dolby is a dominate player in this market place and seems to be firing on all cylinders. Its licensing strategy appears very strong, and the company is making progress into very lucrative markets like home entertainment. It has gross margins in excess of 88% and plans to maintain it while the company grows revenue in the low double digits. Dolby's strong cash flow position puts it in a position to pay a dividend and maintain a robust stock repurchase plan. On the products and services side, the company plans to scale its expenses in line with its product introductions so as to not negatively impact its margins.

FY 2017 consensus estimates are $1.99, and with a Q3 beat, it is likely the company will beat again in Q4. Dolby's forward P/E is 25.65, which is at the upper range, and that leaves little room for expansion unless it delivers more licensing revenue. The key metrics to consider are how quickly the company can dominate the Home Entertainment Market. That means licensing wins in number of screens, winning over streaming content providers, and signing up hardware platforms are the keys to price appreciation. Its competitors lack the product offerings to stop Dolby's growth, but disruptive innovation is a real risk and is something to consider.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.