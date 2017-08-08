Nicholas Financial: A Short Idea For August

Nicholas Financial Inc. (NICK) is a Clearwater, FL based auto finance company that operates in seventeen states and whose primary source of business is buying auto loans from dealers (essentially they're an auto-loan collection company).

The interesting thing about NICK is that it represents a pure play on the auto finance industry which commonly gets watered down within other businesses as the financing arm to the automobile manufacturer, etc.

For those that have missed the slow moving train wreck that is the auto industry we'll cover this briefly (if you're already familiar feel free to skip ahead).

Here is an excerpt from a recent Forbes article:

The latest monthly motor vehicle sales report released on July 3 paints a grim picture for U.S. car sales. Overall June sales dropped by 3% compared to June of last year—the sixth successive month of lower year-over-year sales.

General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler were among the greatest losers with declines between 4.7% and 7%. Japan’s top sellers fared a little better, with Nissan seeing 2% growth and Toyota a 2.1% gain.

...

As car sales are plunging, the number of risky car loans is rising… and so are incidents of credit fraud. In a UBS survey, one in five borrowers admitted that their applications contained inaccuracies.

Bringing this back to Nicholas Financial, if credit fraud is as prevalent as the UBS survey indicates (indications from other consumer loans are that it may in fact be worse) and the auto industry is contracting this can't mean anything good for the business buying the loans. If we look to the management commentary from the most recent quarterly earnings we see confirmation. The financial summary of the quarter from the earnings PR immediately below.

For the three months ended June 30, 2017, diluted earnings per share decreased 73% to $0.10 as compared to $0.37 for the three months ended June 30, 2016. Net earnings were $0.8 million and $2.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016, respectively. Revenue decreased 3% to $22.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017 as compared to $22.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2016.

EPS decrease of 73% on a drop of revenue of 3% doesn't sound good and it isn't. More critical is understanding the drivers though which the CEO is helpful by providing in the same PR (bold emphasis added):

Throughout this past quarter, we continued to experience intense competition from existing market participants. During this same time period, automobile dealerships which the Company conducts business with have reported declining sales. The combination of robust competition, fewer applications received by the Company for potential loan approval and recent changes by the Company to its underwriting guidelines has led to a 33% reduction in Contracts acquired during the three months ended June 30, 2017 as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2016. We will not expand the number of contracts purchased by incurring risk that is not priced appropriately and not conducive to providing long-term sustainable value. These ongoing market conditions require us to gain momentum regarding our ability to adapt to a competitive cycle that, for the foreseeable future, gives no indication of subsiding. For us, that involves further evaluation of our current business structure, as well as, our overall operating strategy.

- Ralph T. Finkenbrink, the Company’s President and CEO

Well, this is a loaded set of statements. First it appears to confirm what the street has been talking about regarding the auto industry. The CEO cites "intense competition from existing market participants" as a partial driver for the lower year on year revenue. Additionally the dealers that NICK buys the loans from are experiencing declining sales. These systemic industry problems aren't something that NICK can innovate their way out of and they'll continue to suffer from while these conditions continue to exist. Intense competition won't be going away unless the things get so very bad that these businesses start going out of business (we'll come back to this). The CEO alludes that revenues will continue to decrease because they're not willing to move down the risk ladder to increase contract volumes. A few of the questions that these set of statements begs to be answered include:

If the downturn in the auto industry continues what happens to NICK?

What is NICK's capacity to weather the storm relative to their competition?

As a result of the deteriorating auto finance sector NICK was forced to increase their provision for credit losses by 37% vs prior year. As a result their net portfolio yield dropped a substantial -27% from 15.9% to 11.5% vs PY. It is notable that this is despite the policy of the CEO that the company will not be expanding their sub-prime contracts. Such a large increase in loss provisions indicates that perhaps NICK's portfolio has more exposure to credit fraud than they had bargained for. To what degree the loan portfolio is impaired is unknown however it seems fair to question whether we'll see another significant increase in the provision for losses next quarter. Given that their past due receivables have increased by $21.1 million year over year on a -3% decline in revenue it appears that the pain isn't over ($7.5M of that is an increase to receivables over 90 days late). Looked at another way as a percentage of total receivables past dues increased 55% vs PY (vs a smaller 37% increase in the provision for bad debt vs PY).

A review of their quarterly income statement shows a roughly flat top-line with declining margins.

(Charts provided by Google Finance)

Santander Consumer US Holdings (SC) is the largest public buyer of auto loan contracts in the US and is commonly featured in articles covering the declining auto finance industry. Santander US Holdings sports a P/E ratio of 6.7 and P/CF of 2.9. If the same earnings multiple were applied to NICK the stock would trade at $4.62 nearly cutting the stock price in half. To be fair things aren't great for Santander either and it is entirely possible (likely even) that the average quality of loan portfolio between the two favors NICK. Unfortunately none of this does anything to dispel the obvious truth that Nicholas Financial is in trouble and it seems less likely that the company whose assets are almost entirely made up by receivables of questionable quality will find a white knight down the road if the current environment continues.

Compared to Santander or automaker financing arms NICK barely registers in scale. Considering the "intense competition", declining contract volumes, and likelihood for additional write downs it seems unlikely that NICK will continue to sport its current valuation. A comparison of price to book would be reasonable between comparables however given the likely nature of additional write downs it would simply be a guess as to what their loan portfolio asset value is worth vs their respective existing provisions for losses. At the current P/E of 13 NICK does not appear to be valued for their current and ongoing financial hardships.

For some biased, qualitative, yet still useful nuggets of info you can review what current and former employees of Nicholas Financial have to say about working there. A theme emerges when reading the reviews which is that Nicholas Financial isn't willing to be competitive by picking through sub-prime to try to find acceptable risks to grow their business (which definitely is a catch 22). This confirms the earlier assertion that revenues are likely to continue to decline until the auto industry starts growing on the backs of well qualified buyers.

A review of complaints against Nicholas Financial looks pretty similar to what one might imagine considering that they are essentially a collection agency.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NICK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

