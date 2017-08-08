History Doesn't Always Repeat Itself - Cramer's Mad Money (8/7/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Monday, August 7.

History doesn't always repeat itself. "In fact, there are times when it can lead you very much astray. For example, if you took your cue from 2000 when it comes to these red-hot tech stocks, then history did lead you astray, because 2017 is a very different story," said Cramer.

Cramer spoke about a story in March 2015 that said tech stocks are not in a bubble like the year 2000. Many disagreed with this phenomenon and two years later, the story proved to be correct. Cramer looked at the FANG stocks and compared their prices from 2015.

In March 2015, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) traded at $81 per share. If investors would have valued it based on 2017 earnings estimates, it had a multiple of 16 which was cheap. That's the reason it trades at $172 now. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) was trading at $369 in March 2015, and those who found it overvalued and sold the stock missed the huge rally to $992. Amazon is however difficult to value compared to the likes of Facebook.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was trading at $62 in March 2015 and it was valued based on subscriber growth. More than 65% of its subscriber base was domestic and no one thought the company could gather hyper-international subscriber growth. The stock trades at $181 currently.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was trading at $555 then and is $945 now. While the company is under pressure, its metrics are still good on paper. "Given the 2017 numbers we should use, both the estimates and what's in the can, the stock's trading at 16 times earnings. That's before you back out the humongous cash hoard. It's dirt cheap, people," said Cramer. He also recommended Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) which is trading at an all time high.

"I'm simply trying to make the point that we need to stop thinking of these high-flying tech stocks as being dangerous landmines that could detonate upon contact. As long as you remember that history doesn't necessarily have to repeat itself, you might want to buy one of these high-octane tech stocks on the next dip. Otherwise, maybe you're missing an opportunity, and this opportunity only gets better when the high-fliers pull back and everyone starts freaking out," concluded Cramer.

CEO interview - Allergan (NYSE:AGN)

Allergan delivered a strong last quarter. Cramer's trust holds Allergan stock and he interviewed CEO Brent Saunders to find out what lies ahead for the company.

Allergan owns a 10% stake in Teva Pharma (NYSE:TEVA) and they made it clear that they are not long-term shareholders. They will sell the stock over the next few quarters in a responsible way as their lockup has expired now.

Commenting on the drugs pipeline, Saunders said that a treatment for depression is currently in a Phase III trial. This depression drug could be a game changer for patients. Their two other treatments for depression are in late stage testing and the results are due next year. Their new class of drugs are injectibiles and they are also developing a pill.

He spoke about their aesthetic products and said that 30M consider the treatment and only 3M go ahead with it. "But within that three million, we see two new groups that are starting to emerge: millennials, which only account for maybe 10-15%, and males, which also probably account for 10-15%," said Saunders. The market has a lot of room to grow.

He also mentioned the drug Kybella. "We are creating a new market – the lower face. It takes some time. It took us a long time to develop the upper face, several years. CoolSculpting, for fat reduction, it's been around six, seven years. We just hit somewhere around four, five million treatments. We're just hitting our stride. These new markets take a few years to develop. We should be patient. But Kybella works, it delivers exactly as the label indicates, and the injectors are getting comfortable with it," added Saunders.

Commenting on making medications affordable, there are ways to bring down drug prices while still competing and to keep investing in new treatments.

Just love isn't enough

Famous investor Peter Lynch wrote in his book that a company has to be both loved and profitable to make a good investment. "But a funny thing happened since Lynch penned his seminal work. The homework has, in some cases, actually kept you out of stocks that you might otherwise have owned and made fortunes in," said Cramer.

However, in this era Amazon, Netflix and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) although loved are not profitable and yet they have made fortunes. Amazon has been considered overvalued for years and they have relied on the financial markets for funds. "But the love for the product and the genius of the man behind it, founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, drove the stock to where it is today, one of the greatest runs of all time," said Cramer.

The same case applied to Netflix. Lot of consumers love Netflix but it was a money loser for years. "Making things even more difficult, on the recent conference call, CEO Reed Hastings actually championed the notion that negative free cash flow, something I don't like, 'will be an indicator of enormous success.' I just don't think that would pass the Lynch test," added Cramer.

Yet another stock that defies Lynch's idea is Tesla, which is raising $1.5B in a bond offering for the Model 3. Although the consumers love the car, there is no way of saying how much money the company makes on Model 3 cars. "If everything goes right it could be the next Amazon, a tech company that sells cars, just as Amazon's a tech company that's in retail. If it doesn't, then the stock could flame out," said Cramer.

"I wish I had an answer for this conundrum. Maybe you just take some real Mad Money and buy one of them: preferably Netflix or Amazon because they're far more proven than Tesla," he concluded.

CEO interview - Snap-On (NYSE:SNA)

The stock of Snap-On is down 10% for the year even though its last quarter was decent. Cramer interviewed CEO Nick Pinchuk to hear what lies ahead.

"Obviously, there are understandable questions about the tools group. The sales were down some. But I think the good things about the performance, the strengths in the performance greatly outweigh the negatives," said Pinchuk.

Their repair business market continues to be strong and it grew 8.3% in the quarter largely due to its connections to software applications. "Every time we sell a diagnostic unit, it ignites a plume of updates in terms of software, so that's a pretty good business," he added.

Pinchuk said that they are not in the do-it-yourself market and hence their company should not trade with the likes of those stocks. They have faith in the business and that's why they announced a $500M stock repurchase.

CEO interview - Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless posted an earnings beat with revenue growth in Q2. The chipmaker is at the center of the Internet of Things and Cramer interviewed CEO Jason Cohenour to discover more about the quarter.

Cohenour said that Sierra helps companies connect their devices to the internet. "We already have quite a few automotive deals. It's a key secular growth opportunity for the company. The connected car is, we think, going to be very big. It's a market that's only 13% penetrated today. We think it's going to 100% penetrated," he added.

Their partnership with Volkswagen will connect their upcoming model to the internet. "If you had a Volkswagen starting in 2018, you would take advantage of the Volkswagen concierge services that you access through your head unit, and we're providing the connection behind those services so that you, the driver, get connected to the suite of Volkswagen services," said Cohenour.

They also have smart products for the electric grid to modernize the power system. He concluded by saying that Sierra valued the market size of the Internet of Things at $30B.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Office Depot (NYSE:ODP): It's at a 52 week high. Book profits as there isn't a lot left to buy.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX): It's a very highly valued stock and it's scaring people.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE): Take some off the table and let the rest run. It's a great company.

