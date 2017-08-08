Big 5's Q2: Better Than Peers, But Life Could Get Worse

With several negative factors present, I am not interested in going long the stock at its current price.

Though I have been an adamant bear on Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) for quite some time, I was a little surprised to see shares crater dramatically after posting a 0.8% positive same-store sales growth rate in Q2. The firm’s top-line grew just 0.9% y/y to $235 million, and EPS grew 30% y/y to $0.13.

The question is now whether Big 5 is worthy of an investment, or more likely, a trade at this time. I have laid out my case for Big 5’s long-term decline a little over a year ago, but shares currently trade at just 10x 2017 earnings, yield 6.3%, and the company posted a comp better than Hibbett (HIBB). Is it time to roll the dice? I’m not convinced, and here’s why I will be staying away from the stock.

Creeping labor costs will cut margin expansion

One of the key prongs of my bear case against Big 5 has been labor cost headwinds. Although I think the issue will impact all retailers, Big 5 is particularly vulnerable due to its low gross margin and high exposure to California. Around 50% of stores are in California, and minimum wage increases are already adding to SG&A. In Q2, labor costs drove the bulk of the $1.9 million increase in spending, and I do not expect this headwind to improve going forward.

Gross Margin increase was not as great as it seems

On the surface, gross margins increased 90 basis points y/y to 32.5% of sales — which, admittedly, seems great. However, the gross margin growth included just 37 bps of merchandise margin expansion with the remainder coming mostly from a decrease in distribution expenses that are being capitalized rather than booked when charged. Therefore, though the P&L looks better, actual cash operating margins did not improve as greatly as it seems on the surface.

Putting the cosmetics of accounting aside, any merchandise margin expansion in the current retail environment is impressive. Yet, I think merchandise margin expansion could also be doomed.

Inventory growth – exponential relative to guide

When I first analyzed the press release, I couldn’t help but come away impressed with how Big 5 managed the quarter. Comping positively in the current retail environment, particularly with Big 5’s exposure to a Hispanic community with low consumer confidence, is a testament to a well-run business.

Nonetheless, Big 5 has a challenging inventory story going forward. Inventory grew 7.9% y/y in Q2, significantly higher than the 0.9% top-line growth and baffling relative to the company’s expectation for a negative low single-digit comp in Q3. Like any good company man, CFO Barry Emerson conveyed confidence about Big 5’s inventory position going into the back half of 2017. The brunt of the story is that inventory build was limited to key product categories that Big 5 failed to capture in the wake of last year’s competitive closures. I understand the rationale, but given the different promotional environment, I fear Big 5 could be forced to discount and take a hit to merchandise margins.

Can the stock work from here?

In short, yes, the stock could absolutely work as a trade from here. Management has aggressively repurchased shares in Q3, buying back $4.3 million worth of stock at an average cost of $11.50, saving the company nearly a quarter million in dividend payments and ensuring a return of at least 5.2% in dividend payment savings on the capital. Expectations are quite low with shares trading near the 52-week low, and the stock trades nearly at tangible book value.

However, I do not see the same catalysts on the horizon that have powered Big 5 in the past – gun scares and competitive closures. On the gun scare side, the spike in buying firearms has usually come as a fear that a Democratic President will take actions to limit gun purchasing. That is obviously not a factor at the moment with the Republicans controlling the executive branch and Congress.

On the competitive closure side, most of the weak hands have been wiped out. There may be some local competitors that close which can help Big 5 here and there, but there will not be a closure to the extent of The Sports Authority or Sports Chalet.

With several negative factors present, I am not interested in shares at this time. However, every asset has a price where it becomes too attractive to pass up, and if Big 5 falls into the ~$5 range, I would consider a small, speculative trade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.