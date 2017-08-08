Costco: Catalysts In Demographics And Brand Image

It's been a while since I did a piece on Costco (NYSE:COST). You can read my previous article on the company here. I'm glad to say that not much has changed since I last visited this company and its stock, and I am pleased with the progress that it has made since May. Some events have taken place in the past few weeks leading to a dip in share prices, which I believe was an opportune time to jump on the bandwagon with this one. While I did talk about why I believe the company is poised to do well in my previous article, I've come back with some more reasons to strengthen my claim about Costco.

Business going strong for Costco

The July numbers are in and we all know how Costco fared during the month as they recorded increase in comp sales across the board (click here to read). The way I interpret these numbers is that while there may be people who are spending more on their shopping, I also believe that there are new shoppers stepping into Costco as well, boosting these numbers. I was particularly happy with the international sales numbers combined because they paint a great picture about Costco and the upper hand it has in terms of establishing itself in markets that other retailers have failed to deeply grasp.

But the story doesn't end here for me. I decided to do a little bit of digging into demographics and stats to see if Costco is positioned to benefit from the changing demographics and their shopping and spending habits. If I talk about the US alone, according to a Goldman Sachs report, millennials constitute the largest portion of the population at the moment. Digging into the shopping habits of this generation type, 57% of millennials are tilting towards brands that tend to offer them convenience with a side of lowest costs. It's a no-brainer that Costco offers its customers (especially those with membership) some excellent bargains. I'm not so sure about the convenience factor owing to the high footfall at their stores, but hey - it just goes to show that people are shopping and that is excellent for business so there is no reason to complain.

Another reason why I believe that Costco will do well to cater to millennials is because this generation particularly puts off marriage until a later age - on average about 30 years. With a number of people falling into this age bracket not (those born after 1985), these individuals are likely to start families. That is exactly when Costco's bulk shopping, along with its price benefits, will start appealing to this segment of the population even more than before. Hence, based on this analysis of the population alone, I foresee that business at Costco could continue to do well in the future.

Besides that, another factor that leads me to believe that Costco will continue to do well is because of its brand image. In a survey by Market Force Information, Costco grabbed the top spot for Favorite Grocery/Big-Box category, with 74% people preferring this wholesaler over others.

So to summarize, Costco has got the brand image sorted out properly, making it a preferred name for grocery shopping. The way it does business is appealing to the upcoming generation, which also happens to be the largest chunk of the population at the moment. Besides this, Costco has generated quite a loyal customer base thanks to its membership program and its appeal, creating customer stickiness for the brand as well. These factors, in addition to those I have already dwelled upon in my previous analysis, I believe make a solid case for Costco as a company, and an investment prospect since they all add up to point out that we mustn't be too hasty to write down the obituary of brick and mortar businesses, especially that of Costco's.

Conclusion

I was wrong when I said that Costco is one of those stocks that just don't get any cheaper - they did! In the past few days we say a bear-run on Costco's stock as the effects of the Amazon (NYSE:AMZN) and Whole Foods (NYSE:WFM) acquisition news managed to find their way into the wholesaler's stock prices. But few days past the news, and a dividend announcement by Costco led the company's stock trending upward after the dip. I must say, that was prime buying time for anyone who wanted in on Costco. The future still has much to offer in terms of a return on investment, and hence Costco shouldn't be ruled out as a good addition to your portfolio. The aggressive valuation of this stock might make it a bit difficult for investors to buy but given the fundamentals, there is a good chance that we might see this scrip cross the $180/share barrier over the course of the next 12 months, giving you an upside of ~15% on your investment if you pick up shares as they trade close to the $155 mark. I am a firm believer of the company's dividend policy since it has proved itself in this department as well, leading me to my conclusion that Costco is a stock that offers its investors a great total return.

