Doubling Down On Veritiv (And Praying Management Isn't Wrong)

The bull case for Veritiv (VRTV) is pretty simple at this point. VRTV has plunged from $62 after Q4 earnings in March to $28 despite the fact that, at least according to management, not that much has changed. Management insisted that Q1 results were in line with expectations, despite analyst estimates to the contrary. Q2 did seem did to disappoint relative to internal projections, but most of the delta came from the Print & Publishing business which a) everyone should have known was declining anyway and b) is barely contributing any profit anyhow. And Veritiv did reaffirm full-year guidance for Adjusted EBITDA, even though it's patently obvious very few investors believe that guidance.

To be sure, it's not quite that simple. I thought VRTV was overvalued at $62. There are underlying concerns relative to capital allocation beyond simple EBITDA numbers. And Veritiv has a reasonable amount of leverage on the balance sheet: by my numbers, the ~55% decline in the equity value since post-Q4 gains (less than five months ago!) has only brought enterprise value down 30%.

But I thought $43 was worth a flyer after Q1, and $28 looks attractive even after an admittedly disappointing quarter. There are concerns here, and those concerns likely have increased in the first half of 2017. But the core story isn't broken, and a single-digit free cash flow multiple seems to price in those concerns - and then some. This remains a high-risk play, and there's a case to simply walk away at this point. But I still think there's value here - and potentially substantial upside from current levels.

Run Away!

Just looking at VRTV's earnings history should be enough to dissuade any investor:

To be sure, a reason for the misses is that Veritiv reports GAAP EPS (along with non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA), so the 'adjusted' earnings haven't been as off relative to expectations as the above numbers suggest. (VRTV, for instance, jumped after that Q4 miss.)

But part of that divergence is coming from the fact that supposedly one-time costs keep arising - such as $30 million in restructuring costs in Q2, related to facility consolidation. And that only contributes to the high-level concern about what exactly the VRTV 'story' is - or is supposed to be. Veritiv was a combination of International Paper's (IP) xpedx distribution business and Bain Capital's Unisource. The bull case - which attracted well-known value investor Seth Klarman - was basically that cost savings could offset profit declines in the print & publishing businesses until such point as the growing packaging business (and an ever-shrinking proportion of P&P earnings) could take over. Add to that a deleveraging story, and Veritiv could grow free cash flow in the long run at the same time it was priced (at least below $45 or so) for a decline.



Then Veritiv spent a good chunk of the Q1 conference call talking about 'investments' in various parts of the business, and Q2 missed, and suddenly the idea that the company can combat declines at all seems precarious. Add to that the ever-present fear of Amazon.com (AMZN) that hangs over every distributor at the moment, and the exodus makes some sense.

After all, there's just so much leverage in the model. Margins here are precariously thin: 1.8% through the first six months of 2017, and 2.3% for full-year 2016. The balance sheet is levered 4x+, which doesn't even include a tax receivable agreement (carried at $62M, another ~0.3 turns) or financing obligations (most of which stem for legacy agreements and which will be satisfied by returning the properties next year). Move margins down 30 bps and, given interest expense and capex, free cash flow expectations come down in the range of 30-40%.

Those margin expectations are a big part of the concern here. And they in turn are amplified by the fact that lower-than-expected free cash flow in 2017 or 2018 delays the deleveraging story which was supposed to (in the most optimistic scenario) drive FCF growth in 2019 and beyond.

Those fears are real. Veritiv has a bit of a "melting ice cube" aspect to its story, and the problem with that type of bull case is that it always depends on management. And managers generally don't want to manage a declining business. They generally believe that they are the best managers in the space (or at least better than average), and that they have the ability to add value through their decision-making. So when Veritiv management announces plans to drive growth and margins, I can see why investors would say, "This is not what I signed up for." This was supposed to be, particularly outside of Packaging, a cost-cutting/cash flow-maximizing/deleveraging story. But that has not been the story in the first half, with spending up and margins down 30 bps (a 14% compression).

Out of all of the reasons for concern in the first half, I thought the largest came on the Q2 conference call, when CEO Mary Laschinger said in her prepared remarks that "the environment in print and publishing has been more difficult than anticipated." Obviously, Veritiv wasn't projecting that the downturn in magazine subscriptions was some sort of macro-driven cyclical dip. But the fact that the depth of a secular decline surprised management is extremely worrisome, given that 50% of 2016 revenue came from businesses in secular decline (37% Print, 13% Publishing). Veritiv has to manage those businesses properly for this story to work (or at least work on a reasonable timeline) - and if it's not prepared for the end of those businesses, that's a big, big problem going forward.

Stay The Course

Again, there's cause for concern in the first half. But I do think $29 still reflects a bit too much concern. It's disappointing that first-half Adjusted EBITDA is down 15% year-over-year. But fundamentally, the news isn't all bad. The Packaging business had a poor Q2, but six-month profits is basically flat (-1%, per the 10-Q) despite higher investments. Facility Solutions has driven most of the decline, but some of that pressure is coming from supply chain costs amid the facility consolidation; they should come down, and that business should begin to stabilize. Combined, Print & Publishing segment-level EBITDA is down just 4% year-over-year through the first half, with Publishing profits actually up 20%+. Corporate & Other drove about a quarter of the YOY decline, with higher headcount to build out a services business part of the pressure there (that said, lower incentive comp appears more than offset by lower gross margin).

There are some one-time impacts here, with diesel costing $2 million (~5 bps of pressure), the supply chain up, and ~$6-8 million in higher sales and support costs. And - rightly or wrongly - management still is reaffirming full-year Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $190-$200 million, against $192.6 million last year. Commentary from the call certainly sounds as if Veritiv is aiming just to catch the low end, and at this point I'd be more surprised if they exceeded $190 million than came in below it. But there are some second-half tailwinds coming from manufacturer rebates and other factors, and Veritiv traditionally posts a stronger second half.

And the fact remains that as ugly as the sell-off has been, I'm still not convinced the core story here is broken. Print & Publishing are driving ~27% of first-half segment-level EBITDA. 64% is coming from Packaging, and Facility Solutions' contribution should rise from a current ~9% as that business normalizes. There still are some synergies left for 2H 2017, and into 2018, though the rate is slowing. Free cash flow remains firmly positive, with guidance of $60 million-plus for this year. The longer-term concerns about Amazon in this particular case I believe are somewhat overblown; this isn't Grainger (GWW) or Fastenal (FAST), most obviously from a margin perspective. Competitive pressure does seem to be tougher this year, and that's something to watch. But the path for Veritiv to further de-emphasize Print & Publishing, further deleverage, and create flat or growing EBITDA through Packaging and Facility Solutions still exists. And I don't think a choppy first half justifies a move from $52 ahead of Q1 results to $28.50 at the moment.

Valuation

The fundamental case for VRTV in the $40s was that ~flat EBITDA would lead to free cash flow growth through deleveraging. Even a low-growth multiple in the 15x range would value the equity around $900 million, supporting a share price in the high $50s if all worked out.

Coming out of 1H, I'll admit I'm not convinced that flat EBITDA is on the horizon. But VRTV equity also is worth about $450 million at the moment, and even flat free cash flow from the combination of deleveraging and a gentle decline in EBITDA should imply a market cap of $700-$800 million and a $40-$45 share price.

Even with all the concerns seen in the first half, that's not a terribly tough case to make. It basically requires that Packaging hold up - and I don't see much reason yet to start modeling a multi-year decline there. Print & Publishing are going to decline, but a 10% annual drop there only takes ~3-4% off the consolidated total. Facility Solutions should stabilize, and even if doesn't its recent contribution has been rather small. Interest expense is running at $28 million, and ordinary course capex at $20-$30 million. TRA payments have been in the $8-$9 million range, and growth and integration capex is guided to $40-$50 million this year. Even missing guidance, at $170-$180 million in EBITDA there's still a path toward $80-$90 million in normalized free cash flow, with some lower level of growth capex. That's a 5-6x multiple looking forward.

Veritiv, in other words, is starting to price in a scenario where the bottom simply falls out. And I don't see evidence for that scenario in the last two quarters. I'd like to see more focus on margins, and I question whether the company isn't trying to invest in growth that isn't coming.

But those investments aren't blowing up the company, or leading the balance sheet to balloon. And there are benefits coming from the supply chain moves, both from potential savings and simply removing the costs seen in Q2, in particular. There's still a case for free cash flow to be reasonably stable going forward, and at $29 that's more that enough to imply potential value back in the $40s.

It's a contrarian case, to be sure - but I do think the sell-off has gone too far. Veritiv isn't a perfect company, by any means, or a perfect stock. But even in a reasonably disappointing outcome, cash flow still should stay reasonably stable, and the deleveraging plan can continue. At $40+, that's probably not enough. At $28+, I think it's plenty.

