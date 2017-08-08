Major Shifts In The Dollar: Rippling Effects Throughout The Equity Market

On March 16, 2017, the day after the Fed raised rates for the first time 2017, I broke down my interpretation of the signals the market was sending as a result of the decision and the commentary. The market's message although not visible to many, was evident to me, and it was a loud and clear signal, and set a tectonic shift in the currency market and rippling effect through Bonds and equities. Since the Video, the Dollar Index (UUP) has fallen by almost 7 percent, while the Emerging Markets as measured by the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) has risen by over 11 percent. Below is a table of some the different groups that would directly be impacted by the Fed's decision. While I left the Financials in the chart, I have since turned bullish, as the Financials have broken out as we expected.

The Shift In The Dollar And Where Next?

One of the primary reasons for the directional change in March, was due to the market realizing the Fed was not going to be as aggressive as it had previously thought. That led to yields on the Ten-Year Treasury falling, and a significant decline in the US Dollar.

Since then as previously noted, the Dollar dropped significantly, and it still is on the cusp of falling further from current levels. The Dollar Index (DXY) is sitting right on a major inflection point, where a break below the 92.50 level in the index could send the Dollar materially lower vs. the other main currencies.

The Euro

The Euro has moved higher versus the Dollar to just about 1.18, as Euro bulls see a less hawkish Fed and an ECB that may be on the verge of stopping some of the accommodative measures and tapering Quantitative Easing. For the Euro, a break above the 1.21 level vs. the Dollar likely sends EURO on towards 1.40.

Euro Vs. Dollar

Dollar weakness has spilled over to the Yen as well, with the Currency now at the 110 levels. The 110 level is critical for the Yen, where a break below, sends the Yen to around 100 vs. the Dollar.

Yen Vs. Dollar

Below is the entire clip from March 16, 2017, at 8:30 am, with each of the above groups in the above specifically mentioned. According to my count, I got all but one right.

Major Shifts In Dollar- Potentially Bullish Set-Up For Materials And Commodities Developing

In the video I talked about:

There may be a major shift taking place, we know the Bond and Currency markets were pricing in more rate hikes. - Beginning of Video

From March 16 through August 4, the Ten-Year Rate has fallen by over 25 basis points to around 2.25 percent. While the Dollar Index by nearly 7 points to 93.50. The Dollar sits on a significant level currently, where a further move lower could set off a very steep decline. The decline could bring the Dollar Index to the low 80's.

The Dollar could have further room to fall, which would allow the Yen and Euro to Strengthen. - Starts at 30 Second Mark

Since March 16, the Euro has gained nearly 10.5 percent and is trading around the 1.18 level, while the Yen has gained almost 2 percent and is trading at roughly 110.5. Again, both the Euro and Yen are sitting at levels that could see considerable strengthening.

A follow through could lead to a strong move in gold, Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EEM) materials, and commodities price. - Starts At 4:40 Mark

Spot Gold (GLD) has gained about 3.5 percent, the Emerging Markets as measured by the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) has gained over 11 percent, while the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF( XLB) has increased by roughly 4.5 percent.

It is also likely Bearish for financials should the long end of the curve begin to weaken on the 10-Year back to the 2.10ish area. In fact, upon further review should the 10-Year yield (NYSEARCA:TLT) weaken to around 2.40% it is likely a very strong indication that we could easily see it fall to 2.10%. - Starts At 5:20 Mark

After Financials initials declined, we have since become bullish of Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) since the end of June, with the sector as measured by the Financial Select SPDR ETF (XLF). The ETF has cleared a major resistance level around $24.50, and we see shares rising in the future.





As for the Ten-Year, we all know it fell to levels below 2.20 percent

A weaker yield would be bullish of Utilities and Staples (NYSEARCA:XLP) as well. - Starts At 6:40 Mark

Again, falling rates are bullish for higher yielding stocks as some investors seek the income, the Utilities Select Sector SPDR (XLU) has increased by nearly 5 percent, while Staples (XLP) have fallen by less than 1 percent.

We will need to closely monitor this over the next week. This could lead to a bearish scenario of Japanese Equities. - Not Mentioned In Video BOJ committed to remain aggressive and keep monetary easy.

We did not cover Japanese equities much in this unit but was worth thinking about the time. The reason, Japan is an export economy and a strong Yen would hurt its multi-nationals and thus the Japanese Economy and its stock market.

That is a look at what we do, think about big ideas and big concepts and look for shifts and changes in sentiment, and use that try to figure the direction of the global markets.

