Summer Storms Often Precede Year-End Profits

Bespoke Investment Group prepared an excellent report (July 31, "August Seasonality") which showed that August is the worst month for the Dow Industrials, with an average loss of 1.39% in the last 20 years. Also, September is the worst month of the last 50 and 100 years. By contrast, the fourth quarter is very strong. October, November, and December averaged gains of 1.96%, 1.93%, and 1.47%, respectively, over the last 20 years, a compounded quarterly gain of 5.5% vs. a 1.3% average loss in the third quarter. This tells me that any summertime dips should be viewed as great buying opportunities for longer-term gains.

Typically, the best earnings come out early, so it may get bumpier in the next couple of weeks as second-quarter earnings announcement season winds down. For now, the market remains near all-time highs but profit taking materialized intraday on Wednesday, which prompted me to send out a podcast to let clients know that we will start trimming excessive risk as it materializes. Specifically, I am carefully monitoring the intraday gyrations of selected stocks and plan to sell those that have become excessively volatile.

Alan [Greenspan] was a great wizard. No one understood what he said, but he said it in such a way that everybody bought it. - Alan Levitt, SEC chairman (1993-2001)

Former Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan warned last week that he has "ominous" concerns about a bond bubble. Please remember that Alan Greenspan is now 91 years old and since he traditionally had most of his money invested in Treasury securities, like most retired folks, it is perfectly normal for him to worry.

However, current Fed Vice Chairman Stan Fischer does not seem to share Alan Greenspan's concerns and gave a long speech last week that attempted to explain that global interest rates remain stuck at historically low levels, even though the Fed has been raising key short-term interest rates. In effect, Fischer is having a bit of fun debunking the Wizard: "Pay no attention to that man behind the curtain."

There is no doubt that both Fischer and Greenspan are puzzled by the fact that bond yields remain ultra-low as fixed income investors strive to find higher yields, so they can retire with enough income to live on. Until bond yields resurge, no bond bubble can burst. Currently, a lack of inflation is helping to keep bond yields low, so the Fed has stopped raising key interest rates until inflationary pressures reemerge.

As a result, with an annual dividend yield of 1.91%, the S&P 500 represents a great income oasis for many retirees, since the 10-year Treasury bond now only yields 2.27% and is taxed at a much higher federal rate (up to 43.4%) than qualified stock dividend income (usually taxed at up to 23.8%).

Some Hopeful Economic Statistics Should Boost GDP

The big news on Friday was that the Labor Department announced that 209,000 new payroll jobs were created in July, significantly higher than economists' consensus estimate of 180,000. The unemployment rate declined to 4.3%, the lowest level in 16 years. Average hourly earnings rose 0.3% (9 cents per hour) to $26.36 per hour. The labor force participation rate rose by 0.1% to 62.9% in July, but it is still too low.

Earlier, the Institute of Supply Management (ISM) on Tuesday announced that its manufacturing index slipped to 56.3 in July, down from 57.8 in June, which was the highest level in three years. Since any reading over 50 signals an expansion, the manufacturing sector remains very healthy. In fact, fully 15 of the 18 industries surveyed reported growth in July, which is very positive. Then, on Thursday, ISM announced that its service sector index dropped to 53.9 in July, down from 57.4 in June. There is no doubt that this was a disappointing ISM service number, since it was the lowest level in 11 months. Economists were expecting a reading of 56.9. However, any reading over 50 signals an expansion - and midsummer slowdowns are common - so I expect that the ISM service index will rebound in the upcoming months.

Finally, the Commerce Department announced that the trade deficit declined 5.9% in June to an 8-month low. In June, exports rose by 1.2% to $194.4 billion, which is the highest level since late 2014. Imports declined 0.2% in June to $238 billion as the imports of crude oil and cell phones declined. Interestingly, if the U.S. decides to cut off Venezuelan crude oil imports, it could further improve the trade deficit by restricting crude oil imports.

On the other hand, when Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) introduces the iPhone 8 later this year, imports are expected to surge. A smaller June trade deficit means that second-quarter GDP calculations will likely be revised higher, so the U.S. is getting closer to 3% GDP growth as the trade deficit shrinks.