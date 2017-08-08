KapStone: Zero To Hero In A Decade

I love the packaging sector. Glass bottles, boxes, paper - all of it. Generally, the companies operating within this space earn good margins, have long-running customer relationships, and cyclicality is generally a little more muted than other manufacturing businesses due to the high exposure to the consumer staples industry. Yeah, maybe making a box isn't as sexy as producing cutting edge software or robotics, but these companies need love too. KapStone (KS) has been a favorite of mine in the past, and I think it still presents great value, particularly given the excellent results posted in the most recent quarter. It's a bit more of a gamble than more well-known names in the space (leverage is admittedly on the high side), but I think its well worth a look from investors looking for deep value companies that throw off sizeable cash flow.

Company History And The Strategic Focus Shift

KapStone has an interesting history. There is no long pedigree here; the company, initially called Stone Arcade Acquisition Corporation, was formed in 2005 by paper industry veterans (Roger Stone, now Chairman of the Board, and Matt Kaplan, the current CEO, to name a few) specifically as a special purpose acquisition entity in order to buy into the industry. That opportunity came in 2007, when KapStone acquired all of the assets and certain liabilities of the Kraft Papers business from International Paper (IP) for a song; just $204M, or 3.3x ttm adjusted EBITDA. In hindsight, the sale was a poorly-timed one from International Paper, which sought to reduce some of its footprint in the Southeastern domestic market, as well as move away from the kraft paper. Starting from those roots, KapStone has continued its acquisition binge, and has grown tremendously over the past decade. The company bought MeadWestvaco’s (now a part of WestRock (WRK)) Kraft Paper division for $466M, US Corrugated in 2011 for $332M, Longview Fibre for $1,025M in 2013, and Victory Packaging in 2015 for $615M. By and large, most of these acquisitions were at heavily attractive multiples (5.8-6.4x EBITDA), particularly when framed against KapStone’s own recent trading multiples in the markets. While the industry is cyclical, I love the paper/containerboard industry for its strong margin profile and substantial cash generation, and investors can see the impact of that cash flow given the efforts the firm has made in paying down its debt load from retained earnings over the past several years.

However, focus is shifting to internal improvement versus acquisitions now. Acquisition multiples are much higher today than they have been historically, which has reduced attractiveness of most deals. Further, leverage is on the high side (4.17x debt/EBITDA at the end of Q2), which has nudged mighty close to the maximum allowed under the company’s debt agreements within its term loans. KapStone recently refinanced and pushed out the stepdown feature, a relatively normal covenant within secured loans that requires leverage to come down as the loan nears maturity. Prior to that amendment, leverage would have had to come down at 4.25x by the end of Q3, so the extension gives the company a little more breathing room to pay down leverage. Expect substantially all of free cash flow to be directed to paying down these term loans, and for the company to be highly particular in its growth spending. There are some great opportunities out there, particularly in some areas of the country where KapStone is operating at full capacity and is essentially sold out. Once the balance sheet is a bit healthier, expect investment in these facilities to better meet customer demand.

Business Operations, Recent Financials

KapStone operates under two segments: Paper and Packaging and Distribution. Within the Paper and Packing segment, the company produced 2.7 million tons of containerboard, corrugated products, and specialty paper, most of which was sold to third party convertors here in the United States, with the rest sold overseas to foreign customers. At this point, KapStone is the largest producer of kraft paper in North America across a wide variety of grades, and also has a top five position in the containerboard market, with higher positions in higher performance grades. End markets for corrugated products primarily consist of low volatility markets (food and beverage, wholesale trade, retail), with price cyclicality mostly driven by shifts in worldwide available supply (excess capacity has a tendency to come online in times of high prices) and international trade policy (foreign currency, trade restrictions or tariffs).

The Distribution segment, which came about in 2015 with the acquisition of Victory Packaging, is made up of 65 distribution facilities across North America, providing packaging solutions, fulfillment, logistics, and other products. A large chunk of sales here (roughly one third of corrugated boxes) is sourced internally from KapStone’s own production. Keep in mind that like most distributors, margins are thin here (3% operating margin in 2016), which is substantially below the operating margins found in the actual production segment (8.2% operating margin in 2016). Given the high revenue contribution of the Distribution segment (more than 30% of consolidated sales), investors need to be careful not to compare consolidated company results from the past two years with history from further back – that would be a recipe for drawing the wrong conclusions. With that caveat stated, the Victory integration has, in my opinion, gone quite well. Margins have expanded, both from implementing price increases (ahead of product inflation) and by making targeted cuts within the cost structure. This is a marked improvement, given the unstable start the acquisition brought. Weak initial results were blamed on the “disruption” that the acquisition brought, mainly due to KapStone coming in with ambitious plans. Initial expectations were to bring on a high load of sales people, but management quickly realized that there wasn’t enough middle management in place to effectively manage those aspirations. Since then, those positions have been filled out, and the organization as a whole is much better primed for growth than it was prior.

Recent Financials, Trajectory and Valuation

Q2 2017 was a solid quarter under most measures. Compared to the prior year and excluding operating costs, KapStone saw EBITDA grow $28M, or 29%, when it came to product sales. Average mill selling prices were up, there was a massive jump in demand for domestic containerboard and corrugated pricing, and product mix (more domestic sales versus exports) was strong as well. What dented reported results was an unplanned boiler outage in a Charleston plant, as well as significantly higher benefits costs (stock compensation, benefits reinstatement for employees) and marginally higher freight/manufacturing costs. Importantly, box shipments remained incredibly robust, with shipments up 6.9% on a billion square foot basis; a trend management expects to continue into Q3. Industry-wide growth is half that, so the company is likely gaining some market share in the regions it serves. Also heading into Q3, the company has announced price increases across the vast majority of its product lines. This began in Q2, but only late in the quarter; Kapstone won’t see the full benefit until Q3. Management commentary was particularly bullish, and the tone is set for a strong back half of the year.

Analyst expectations are for $440M in EBITDA at consensus, but this seems a touch low based on guidance and the price increases that have been shown. $455M is what I come out to, or 8.8x 2017 full year expectations. KapStone has been incredibly volatile based on trading multiples, so I’m not keen to place a value there, but GAAP free cash flow by my estimate should come in at $150M, given capital expenditure guidance of $136M, or 6.8% free cash flow yield. This is likely only to improve as one-off costs roll off in 2018 (acquisition and integration charges, union contract ratification costs, Longview piping settlement, etc.).

This is a pretty solid valuation compared to the broader packaging sector, outstripping the usual stalwards in the midcap sector like Tupperware (TUP), Packaging Corp of America (PKG), or International Paper (IP). Owens-Illinois (OI) and Graphic Packaging (GPK) trade slightly cheaper on trailing and one year forward multiples, but these companies end markets (glass bottles and paperboard, respectively) have not seen the near-term growth in product pricing/demand that KapStone has had, nor do they have as easy a road to cleaner earnings quality as acquisition costs roll off and the company continues to squeeze out some improvement in the Distribution segment. This isn’t a position that is going to double overnight, but there is some deep value here in my opinion. Clearly the management team here is strong; KapStone has gone from nothing to a $2,200M market cap in a decade. I try to make winning bets, and being on the long side looks to be a solid play.

