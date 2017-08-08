Amira Nature Foods: Too Cheap To Be True

Previous Recommendation

I previously recommended Amira Nature Foods (NYSE:ANFI) in February 2015 and have to admit that although the stock touched those levels again subsequently, since then, the stock has not risen as expected for various reasons. ANFI is therefore a stock that seems to continuously underperform.

Although with this recommendation, it is coming at a time when the market is at fresh highs and there is a lack of attractive stocks on the market. There was also a smaller margin of safety for an investment in ANFI during my previous recommendation. This has increased with the Forward P/E currently being 5.88 compared to the previous recommendation at 8.46.

History

The stock fell from 13 all the way to 3 from July–August 2015, because of a short research report that was actually published on Seeking Alpha that claimed the company was a scam and was artificially inflating their accounting numbers. Deloitte their auditor also left them. From August 2015–March 2016 this turned out to be false however and the stock went from $3 back to the $13 level.

The stock recently made new yearly lows at $4.5 and if you think this is a company that is going to stay in business, this once again provides an attractive opportunity to make substantial gains on an investment in ANFI. The stock is highly volatile, but the downside is very limited historically at $5.4. The upside potential is huge.

Working Capital

ANFI’s working capital continues to increase year in and year out. Is this necessarily a bad thing though? This just means that the company continues to invest so that in the future they can have larger earnings that will lead to a larger share price. If anything this makes this investment even more attractive to me in the long term. This article in Seeking Alpha really goes into depth regarding working capital and Warren Buffett’s approach to it (Amira Nature Foods: What Would Buffett Say?

Positives

1. Debt Levels

The above shows the financials as displayed by Google Finance. Personally, I feel the company is being priced as if its position as a going concern was at risk. This means that the company could potentially go bankrupt. Looking at the financials this is far from the case. There are enough assets to cover any debt obligations.

2. Market Inefficiencies – Our Advantage

So why is the stock so cheap trading at a multiple of around 5 when the overall market is 25? It’s because the market cap of the stock is only $206.72 million. This puts it out of range for most of the hedge funds and investment bank research analysts. The smart money is not allowed to buy this stock. This is why stocks like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) are very efficient because all the hedge funds are buying them and all the banks are covering the stock.

This provides an opportunity for the non-institutional investors like you and me. We don’t have multi millions to place on one investment. Imagine the liquidity risk that a hedge fund would face if they brought this company. They wouldn’t be able to sell the company or would end up buying a huge stake in the company.

3. Metrics

As previously highlighted, the Forward P/E is extremely low at 5.88.

The below table shows all the Food – Major Diversified companies trading on the American Stock Markets according to Finviz. Although this isn’t the best comparison because a lot of the companies are in correctly different food verticals, but it provides a basic comparison. It highlights how cheap ANFI is trading on almost every metric. The P/S are really low at 0.38. The PEG is 0.24. The PEG is the P/E ratio divided by the 5-year expected rate of growth. A number below 1 indicates the stock’s P/E is really undervalued compared to the future growth opportunities that are expected.

4. Core Rice Business

I have been reading the financial results press report from ANFI’s recent full year fiscal 2017 results (Amira Nature Foods Ltd. Announces Financials Results for the Six Months and Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2017).

The Company had increased volumes in its core rice business, which offset lower year-over-year pricing for Basmati rice.

This particular quote in the press release caught my attention. ANFI is seeing an increase in volume in their core rice business. This is a positive sign. They also highlight that this is offsetting a lower year on year Basmati rice price. This is interesting because that is not even the case anymore.

Rice prices have risen rapidly over the past few months and this has not even been reflected in the Forward P/E of the stock. We should realistically see earnings expectations be greatly surpassed because of the increase in rice prices. This will lead to a much higher stock price. It’s almost bizarre and quite uncommon in the common market for fundamentals to currently be in a stock and for a stock to be at least undervalued by 50%.

Sales in India were $275.2 million, an increase of 11.9%, or an increase of 14.8% in INR compared to the prior year.

ANFI’s main market is India so it’s a positive to see that sales there are increasing rapidly. It is worth remembering that India is one of the best economies in the world in terms of GDP growth at the moment. This bodes well for the future. This will lead to a healthy level of sales in India for a long time to come for ANFI and increase their earnings and hence their share price.

The only risk ANFI has is if the market becomes more and more saturated in terms of increased competition in India. In a way ANFI has built up a brand and reputation over a long period of time and this hedges it against competitors that may come onto the market. For example, look at the ketchup that you buy or the milk you buy, you tend to stick to certain brands.

International sales were $276.6 million compared to $317.5 million in fiscal 2016. The decline in international sales was due to lower sales of the Company’s institutional products coupled with lower pricing for Basmati rice.

Personally, I feel the biggest area where ANFI is losing out from increased competition is the international market. These are markets where ANFI hasn’t had the time to build up the reputation that it has now in India. The fact that there was also lower pricing for Basmati rice is not a problem anymore because as highlighted rice prices have increased. This will increase international sales in the future.

5. Huge Future Earnings Potential

ANFI is earning a lot less than it was making in 2015. This is because of low rice prices, as the prices increase (as they have recently), look for profits to increase greatly. This will lead to the stock price to increase greatly at a P/E of 5, imagine what the potential is when earnings increase and the P/E moves up to a more respectable 10.

Valuation

This stock is going to return at least 100% sometime within the next few years. I expect it to reach that target within 12 months. If I could find 6–10 ANFIs in the market, it would be a dream come true. When Benjamin Graham the father of value investing invested decades ago, there were plenty of stocks like this. Nowadays, it’s not like that – take this opportunity while it lasts. Expect the stock to reach $10. A price of $10.3 puts the Forward P/E at a very average 10 from an exceptionally cheap 5.

Overall

ANFI is a bargain. Plain and simple. I am seriously struggling to find attractive investments in the current market that is clearly overvalued and due for a serious correction in the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANFI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.