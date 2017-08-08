Canadian Dividend All-Stars Expected To Announce Dividend Increases - Week Of Aug 8-11

The TSX was closed on Monday for the civic holiday and I hope my fellow Canadians enjoyed some well deserved R&R. Despite the short week, it will be busy as 19 Canadian Dividend All-Stars are scheduled to report earnings. Of those due to report, only one is expected to announce a dividend increase while several are questionable. Before we get to this week, let's take a look at last week's results.

LAST WEEK - RESULTS

Last week, despite the high number of All-Stars reporting earnings, only Saputo (OTCPK:SAPIF) [TSE:SAP] was expected to raise dividends and they delivered as expected.

As discussed last week, Saputo currently has a very specific dividend payout ratio at 30% of earnings. With the company already exceeding this percentage, it was evident that the company would only raise their dividend slightly. Unless the company grows earnings in the double digits or if they don't change their dividend policy, it appears as though their historical double digit dividend growth is at an end.

EXPECTED INCREASES

CAE Inc. (CAE) [TSE: CAE] - Current Streak - 5 YRS, Current Yield - 6.14%

Earnings Release Date: Thursday, August 10

CAE Inc. provides training for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. The company designs and integrates training solutions and it operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The company has an inconsistent record when it comes to announcing a dividend raise, however they have raised dividends in August over the past two years.

What can investors expect: CAE's current 1.49% yield may not be attractive at first sight but their 3YR and 5YR double digit dividend growth rates of about 14% is a positive as is their low 34% payout ratio. However, last year CAE only raised quarterly dividends by C$0.005/share or 6.7% which may signify a slowing dividend growth rate. With earnings expected to grow by only about 5% this year, I don't expect the company to return to double digit dividend growth this year. Therefore, investors should not expect a raise any greater than C$0.01/share and I would actually expect a raise similar to last year, that of C$0.005/share or a 6.3% increase for a new quarterly rate of C$0.0085/share.

WILL THEY OR WON'T THEY

Agrium (AGU) [TSE: AGU] - Current Streak - 6 YRS, Current Yield - 3.57%

Earnings Release Date: Wednesday, August 9

Agrium is a retailer (1,500 locations worldwide), a multi-national producer and wholesaler of nutrients and agricultural products. Agrium has kept their quarterly dividend steady at $0.875/share for the past 9 quarters. They last increased their dividend in May of 2015. Although difficult to predict, should Agrium raise their quarterly dividend, I expect the increase to be at minimum $0.025/share and at a maximum $0.075 for a 2.8-8.5% range. Of note, Agrium pays out their dividends in US dollars.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTC:BPZZF) [TSE: BPF.UN] - Current Streak - 5 YRS, Current Yield - 6.14%

Earnings Release Date: Thursday, August 10

Boston Pizza Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a Trust that indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc. ((NYSE:BPI)), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada. The Trust's sources of revenue include royalty income, distribution income and interest income. This monthly dividend payer has not raised dividends since February 2016 and has left their dividend unchanged for 18 straight months. Should they raise, I would expect no more than C$0.005/share or 4.3% for a new monthly rate of C$0.12/share.

Emera Inc. (OTCPK:EMRAF) [TSE: EMA] - Current Streak - 10 YRS, Current Yield - 4.45%

Earnings Release Date: Thursday, August 10

Emera Incorporated is an energy and services company, which invests in electricity generation, transmission and distribution, gas transmission and utility services. During their last earnings release I fully expected the company to raise dividends, but they failed to do so and it was the first time since 2007 that they had not raised dividends within 4 quarters. As a result, it has been 5 straight quarters since the company last raised dividends. The timing of their dividend rate announcements has been particularly difficult to predict as they have been very inconsistent. I anticipate that should they raise it will be by approximately 10% or C$0.0522/share for a new quarterly rate of C$0.5747.

Finning (OTCPK:FINGF) [TSE: FTT] - Current Streak - 15 YRS, Current Yield - 3.57%

Earnings Release Date: Wednesday, August 9

Finning International Inc. is engaged in the selling, servicing and renting of heavy equipment, engines, and related products in various markets worldwide. It distributes Caterpillar Inc.'s products, such as tractors, off-highway trucks and drills. Finning has kept their dividend steady over the past 9 quarters and last raised their dividend in May of 2015. With an impressive dividend streak on the line, Finning will have to announce a dividend raise in the next two quarters to maintain their All-Star status. Their last raise was C$0.005 and I expect the same for their next raise. This would represent a 2.7% increase and a new quarterly payout of C$0.1875/share.

CONCLUSION

There are a slew of earnings to stay on top of this week and there are potentially five Canadian Dividend All-Stars who could announce a dividend increase this week. I fully expect both Finning and Emera to come through with raises at some point this year, but I am not as confident in both Agrium and Boston Pizza. It is highly plausible that both of those companies fail to raise this year, thus ending their dividend growth streaks. Likewise, I am also not fully confident in my decision to include CAE on the expected increase list given their inconsistency. However, they are there because I expect them to announce a raise this year and on a historical basis, August does seem like the most likely time frame.

