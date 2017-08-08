Amarin And REDUCE-IT: The Second Interim Analysis

While the "no result" announcement for the first interim point, at 60% of events, was a bit of a yawner, the in-progress second interim analysis is much more important.

Amarin (AMRN) is a one-drug company that has been marketing Vascepa, a lipid therapy, for several years now. Once the darling of speculators and (dare I say) daydreamers and then short sellers before its FDA review, Amarin crashed hard in 2013. The safety of Vascepa, and its ability to lower lipid parameters, was seldom in question. However, despite an existing agreement with the FDA, Vascepa was only approved for patients with ultra-high triglycerides; this greatly restricted the potential patient population. If approved for "just" high triglycerides, Vascepa's potential market is enormous. Many other articles (here, here, here, for starters) have examined issues behind Vascepa's revenue and potential growth. In this article, I want to specifically examine the second interim analysis.

Amarin is currently conducting a long-term outcomes trial on Vascepa. More information on the trial from another SA author is here. The trial is called REDUCE-IT, and has several interim analyses in addition to the final analysis. All are based on a preset number of events (death, nonfatal stroke or heart attack, hospitalization for cardiovascular issues), and the data is analyzed by a Data Monitoring Committee or DMC. The company and its executives have no more insight into the actual data than we do, at least until 100% of the events have been recorded and the final analyses are complete.

The first interim analysis, set to occur when 60% of the final number of events had been recorded, came and went in August of last year. The recommendation was to continue the study. This was not a surprise-- Amarin stock barely reacted, trading sideways between August 2016 and January 2017. In March of this year, Amarin announced the study had reached 80% of the total number of events. The DMC is expected to issue their recommendation to either continue or halt the study sometime this quarter, i.e. Q3. Amarin has guided that they expect a recommendation to continue to the study to the endpoint.

Interestingly, all three of the analysis points (60%, 80%, final) have different statistical levels to define success. While Amarin is paying to examine a large host of different components (lipoprotein levels, cholesterol, etc.), the primary endpoint is the aforementioned event tally of heart attacks and the like. If the drug works, the control arm of patients only on statins will have a higher rate of events than the patients in the treatment arm, who are receiving a statin and Vascepa. The difference between the two arms is given by a p-value; a low p-value indicates a large difference between the two groups, while a large p-value means the results are the same. The p-value ranges from 0 to 1-- if the results for the two groups are exactly the same, the p-value is 1.0.

For REDUCE-IT to be halted early at the 60% level (which didn't happen), the p-value was required to be < 0.0076. However, the bar is easier at the 80% interim -- p < 0.022. At the final endpoint, success is defined as p < 0.0422. We know for certain that they did not hit the first p-value at the 60% interim look, so the p-value at that point must have been above 0.0076. Therefore, there are only three possible remaining results for the final outcome (or four, if the drug is actually found to be harmful):

At 60% of events, p > 0.0076, but at 80%, p < 0.022. The study will be halted early for efficacy. At 60% of events, p > 0.0076. At the 80% interim, the p-value at this point was > 0.022, and the study will continue as guided by the company. However, at 100% the p-value will be < 0.0422, and the study will be a success. At 60% of events, p > 0.0076. At the 80% interim, the p-value at this point was < 0.022, and the study will continue as guided by the company. However, at 100% the p-value will be > 0.0422, and the study will be a failure.

This a fairly constrained stats problem, which is fun. There is really only one variable, how effective Vascepa is, which I examined through the use of "Relative Risk Reduction", or RRR. RRR = (control event rate) - (treatment event rate) / (control event rate). If a drug was perfect in preventing events, the RRR would be 100%. See this excellent presentation for a synopsis of these metrics, and examples from cardiovascular studies. I validated my model my comparing to the JELIS trial, which also looked at cumulative events and reported final p-values. My spreadsheet returned p-value calculations within 0.001 of their reported p-values. That's not exact, but good enough, I think, for my purposes here.

Scenario A: Base Case Model

I constructed two models. In the first, which I call the base case, I figured out what RRR results in outcomes 1, 2, and 3 as listed above.

In the base case, beginning at 0 events, patients on Vascepa are assumed to receive the full RRR from the drug. Right away, patients in the control arm are more likely to have events, and so the control arm has fewer and fewer healthy patients compared to the Vascepa-treated arm. However, we know that the study continued past the first interim, and so we know there wasn't an incredibly wide separation between the two groups at that point.





This figure shows what this situation looks like. At the beginning of the study, both arms have 4100 healthy patients, but they immediately begin diverging. By the end, the Vascepa-treated arm would have 3319 healthy patients who haven't experienced an event, while the control arm would have fewer healthy patients, at 3244 people. As more and more separation accumulates, the p-value (right axis) decreases. The above image shows how much difference between the two treatments would be required to achieve endpoint success (result #3, from the list above), where p < 0.0422.

Basically, I want to know: how likely is the trial to be halted at the second interim? Also: if it isn't halted at the second interim, how likely is it to succeed in the end? While I can't create percent odds out of thin air, we can calculate what ranges of RRR produce the different outcomes.





In the bar chart above, I've broken down the range of RRR values that produce the different results. If RRR is very high, greater than 15.2% (blue bar), then the study would have been a smashing success and it would have already been halted. We know that didn't happen, so that result can be eliminated. The yellow piece shows the range of RRRs where the p-value would not have passed muster at the first interim, but would cause a halt for efficacy at the 80% interim analysis. Gray is the range where it doesn't pass muster at the 80% interim, but the study succeeds in the end. Finally, below a RRR of 8.8%, the drug is beneficial but it would not be significant enough to meet the final p-value of 0.0422.

Interestingly, at its endpoint the JELIS trial had an RRR of 19.1%. While JELIS was a larger study (over 18,000 patients), you could be forgiven for thinking that JELIS-level benefits would have caused a halt

Caveats:

My calculations may be incorrect. I am not a professional statistician, nor do I have direct experience working on clinical trial programs as an investigator.

The DMC may take a different approach to calculating the p-value than I did (chi squared test).

This does not take into account any of the secondary endpoints, which Amarin has also encouraged everyone (including the DMC) to take into account.

I do not seriously expect the beneficial effects of Vascepa to take effect after just a single dose, i.e., it may take time for the RRR to overshadow other factors.

In the real world, patients drop out of studies, events get mis-diagnosed, controls never behave as expected, et cetera. I have read before many analyses of probable study outcomes that failed dramatically (CLSN comes to mind). Please take this article with a grain of salt.

Scenario A: Conclusions

Despite all the caveats, the base case model suggests that a fairly wide range of RRR values could cause an early halt to REDUCE-IT this quarter. This is in part due to the large difference in target p-values between the 60% goalpost (p < 0.0076) and 80% (p < 0.022). However, if the trial does not meet that statistical hurdle to trigger the early halt at the 80% event level, it may be in the danger zone. The range of RRR where it does not hit the early-halt p-value at the 80% interim analysis, but it does meet the primary endpoint at 100% of events, is fairly narrow. This is in spite of the greater amount of data accumulated between 80% and 100% of events, which I found surprising.

Scenario B: Delayed benefit

As highlighted above in the "caveats" section, immediate separation between the two groups may be unrealistic. In other words, the preventative value of Vascepa may take time to accumulate. Many of the events early on in the trial may be determined by the first half-century or so of the patients' lives, and not the pills they just started taking last week. If that were the case, we might expect the two arms to begin tracking each other tightly, only to begin separating late in the study. I modified the model of Scenario A to only apply the RRR after 50% of events had accumulated. The results looks like this example (this specific example is the case of meeting the final endpoint after going to completion):

As you can see, the two arms have the same number of healthy patients up to the 50% event point, and the p-value is 1.0 -- no difference. Correspondingly, the p-value at the 60% interim analysis is very poor, but drops rapidly.

Not surprisingly, in this situation the RRR required to meet statistical thresholds must be much higher, because the effect doesn't come into play at all until the study is half over. Saying there is no benefit at all for the first half of the study is highly unlikely but I wanted to get an opposite bookend to the base case. I anticipated that this would benefit a progress to completion and final success scenario, but I was wrong.



Note that all of the RRR values, on the y-axis, are much higher than in the previous scenarios. As before, the blue bar indicates the range where the study would have been halted early. We know this did not happen. The yellow chunk shows the range where the study would be halted at the second interim, while gray shows the range of RRR values where the study would go all the way to completion and ultimately succeed.

Conclusions and Trading Strategy

I am, and have been for a while, long AMRN shares and call options. After running this model exercise, I will be paying close attention to the second interim results announcement. While a "continue as planned" announcement has been guided for, if these calculations are correct that announcement would indicate that REDUCE-IT's chance of success has dropped substantially. The market cap is near $1B according to Google Finance, which is pretty hefty for a one-drug company even after the recent dip. Nonetheless, given the market's response to the first interim analysis (namely, no reaction), I'm not too worried it will drop much after the second interim as everyone focuses on the finish line.

Heading into the second interim analysis, where we could hear results any day, I am comfortable holding my shares. I am considering buying some puts, so that I can exit my core holding in the event of a large sell-off -- although, in the progress of writing the article, the price has dropped already. If the stock regains strength, however, I will likely sell my call options.

If the second interim analysis is a non-event, then based on this analysis it would seem that AMRN's prospects will have dimmed substantially. In this scenario I personally would not want to hold my shares. That's not to say it can't succeed, or that there won't be tons of data produced and quite possibly some highly significant subgroup analyses. For example, Vascepa may be highly effective at treating certain kinds of events such as unstable angina. However, without a primary endpoint success, AMRN stock is likely to take a heavy beating. I plan to sell my common stock before that happens, and play the endgame with out-of-the-money options, such as 2:1 puts and calls.

I cannot foresee any way that REDUCE-IT doesn't either cause AMRN to explode or collapse. I will also be watching the form 4s like a hawk; any insider sales (such as Joseph Kennedy's recent sales) ahead of the final results might cause me to bet heavily against a positive outcome. While management may label things like that as "routine", they are surely aware of the statistics, and I think they were in fact quite savvy in adding the 80% second interim analysis.

