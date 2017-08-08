Amazon Is A Rising Threat For Disney

Shares of Walt Disney (DIS) have remained under pressure despite delivering blockbuster movies such as 'Beauty and Beast' and 'Guardians Of The Galaxy II' and the strong performance of its Shanghai Disneyland. The negative sentiment around ESPN continues to weigh heavily on Disney stock.

One can see why concern around ESPN continues to overshadow the strong performance of other segments. The cable network segment, which mainly comprises of ESPN, contributed almost 30% of Disney's revenues and 33% of its total operating profit in the first six months of this fiscal year.

The rise of streaming services such as Netflix (NFLX) and Amazon (AMZN) has led to a change in how people consume content. More people are doing away with their cable connections and subscribing to these streaming services as these cost less than their cable bill and provide great content. According to Nielsen, ESPN has lost more than 13 million subscribers since 2011.

However, sports fans have been slow to cut their cords as TV remains the best way to catch a live sporting event. Cord-cutting would have been even worse if not for the sports telecast. Sports remains the glue which keeps many viewers from doing away with their TV sets. However, Amazon is looking to change things.

The Seattle based eCommerce giant has major plans for sports telecasts. The company is willing to commit huge resources to land major streaming rights. The company is pursuing video rights to a wide range of sports, including the French Open tennis championship, football, and professional rugby.

Amazon recently struck a $50 million deal for streaming rights to 10 Thursday Night Football games starting on Sep. 28. That's five times what Twitter paid for a similar deal last season. Amazon also outbid Sky Sports for the UK telecast rights for all ATP events (this covers most of the big men's tennis matches, except the Grand Slams). Amazon is reportedly paying 10 million pounds per year for this deal. According to reports, it could also outbid SKY for streaming rights of New Zealand's national rugby team, commonly known as 'All Blacks'. Amazon also has the rights to live audio-streaming of Bundesliga football commentaries in Germany.

For Amazon, the logic is simple. Sporting events and sports related shows remain immensely popular. According to a research, in 2015, sports on TV accounted for 93% of the top 100 shows. Also, sports fans tend to remain loyal to their team. Given the fan loyalty and huge popularity of sporting events, the company is hoping to persuade more people to become prime subscribers. Given the benefits of prime memberships including free shipping, access to Amazon Prime Video, the addition of live telecast of sporting events is likely to be very persuasive for people to subscribe to Amazon Prime membership.

If Amazon is successful in penetrating the live sports telecasting market, then it is likely to accentuate the problem of cord cutting, which definitely will not be a good thing for ESPN. To be sure, despite their recent success in bagging sports telecast right, Amazon is still far away from becoming popular sports destination as ESPN. Also, Disney is taking several measures to mitigate the impact of cord-cutting, including acquiring a stake in a sports live streaming company. Disney channels are also part of the recently launched YouTube Live TV service. But Amazon still remains a rising threat.

Disney is scheduled to report its third quarter earnings on Tuesday. And the commentary around ESPN is likely to be the main driver of Disney stock post earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was written by Kumar Abhishek, an equity analyst at Amigobulls. Neither Amigobulls, nor any members of its staff hold positions in any of the stocks discussed in this post. The author may not be a certified/registered investment advisor, and the opinions expressed should not be treated as investment advice. Buying and selling of securities carries the risk of monetary losses. Readers/Viewers are advised to carry out their own due diligence and consult their investment advisors before making any investment decisions. Neither Amigobulls, nor the author have any business relationship with any of the companies covered in this post.