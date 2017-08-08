CBL & Associates: Does The Bear Case Hold Water?

Even with the associated risks we see a 6X multiple as fitting for this company versus the current 4X.

Investment thesis: CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) deserves credit for preserving earnings power through the most difficult retail landscape and we think it could generate 50% plus returns over the next 6 months.

CBL's second quarter came in lighter on both revenues and funds from operations (FFO). Occupancy also came in below our expectations with same-center mall occupancy declining 140 basis points to 90.6% as of June 30, 2017, compared with 92.0% as of June 30, 2016. But combing through the report prevented us from going full Chicken Little.

Key Highlights:

1) FFO was weaker due to the occupancy fall and abandonment of small development projects. Management said that they did not see the logic of pursuing new developments when they have so many redevelopment opportunities.

2) Stabilization of sales per Sq.ft. of underlying tenants on a quarter over quarter basis.

Source: CBL Financial Reports

3) Reduced tenant improvement and inducement costs this quarter with management commenting.

you can see that year-to-date our tenant allowances have actually been down. So we were roughly $32 million, $33 million in 2016 down to $20 million and a lot of that is that we did a wave of H&Ms over the past few years and so we're doing few of those because we put them in most of the centers that make sense. There still are some we're working but the pace has slowed down. And we're doing a higher percentage of renewals to new leasing, renewals typically don't involve any type of tenant allowance

This is a key feature which shows the balance of power between landlords & tenants is changing. We saw something very similar said by Washington Prime Group (WPG) a few days back, where they noted a 15% drop in tenant allowances.

4) Despite the retail malaise, overall same center NOI held up quite well with the strength in the non-mall portfolio offsetting half the weakness in the mall portfolio.

5) Management guidance for year-end occupancy was 93.0%-93.5%. That is a big jump from where they are and that is number that will drive shorts to sleepless nights.

Does it deserve a 4X multiple?

CBL has navigated through what we consider the "eye of the retail storm" quite nicely and maintained the AFFO guidance of around $2.20 a share for 2017 with a 4X multiple on the current price. Does it need to trade this low? To answer that, let's look at the 5 year high in price for CBL.

Source: Stockcharts.com

$26.50 was the 5 year high in price. Now guess the AFFO and occupancy in that year. You would think it was on a different planet. It was not.

Source: CBL 2013 results

So fast forward to potential end of 2017 and occupancy is 1.7% lower. Sales per Sq Ft. will be about 7% higher and AFFO will be the same. Is there any logic in the fact that CBL traded at 12X AFFO in 2013 and now trades at 4X AFFO?

Perhaps the discount is because their balance sheet is worse off.

Source: May 2017 presentation

Actually it looks about the same or even better. CBL has not only improved its balance sheet but has also got rid of a lot of lower quality malls in the process.

The reward for this great work has been a 67% decline in the stock price.

Conclusion:

We are aware of the challenges facing the overstored retail landscape but CBL shown the ability to navigate through some difficult times without compromising earnings. If it does achieve its year end targets of a 93.0% plus occupancy, we feel a revaluation higher to at least a 6X multiple would be highly likely, and represent a 56% total return including dividends.

